Website Logo
  • Saturday, July 02, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Beyoncé goes almost naked for an album cover: ‘It allowed me to feel free and adventurous’

Beyoncé wore a sculptural Nusi Quero bikini embellished with chrome spikes and hundreds of glittering crystals.

Beyoncé (Photo credit: Beyoncé/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Six years after the release of her album Lemonade, Beyoncé has unveiled the artwork for her upcoming seventh studio album, titled Renaissance.

In the photo, which has taken the internet by storm, the singer poses on a holographic horse while wearing a revealing bikini, shedding the swaths of yellow-gold fabric from her iconic Lemonade video.

The barely-there bikini, styled by Marni Senofonte and Vance Gamble, curved in a helix pattern from the base of Beyoncé’s neck and circled around her hips. A pair of chrome nipple pasties adorned the top half of the one-piece suit, while the rest of her chest was trimmed with delicate strings of crystal that glistened as bright as her gleaming riding saddle. She paired the look with liquid silver heels, a caramel manicure, matching eyeshadow, a bright-pink lip, and honey-brown waves that cascaded past her waist, evocative of a popular hairstyle from the 16th century.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” Beyoncé said on Instagram.

She went on to add, “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Beyoncé wore a sculptural Nusi Quero bikini embellished with chrome spikes and hundreds of glittering crystals.

Beyoncé shared the album cover on June 30, exactly one month before the official album comes out on July 29. So far, only one song from Renaissance has been made public, “Break My Soul,” which was released on June 2, 2022.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Avatar 2: The first look at Kate Winslet’s ‘deeply loyal and fearless’ character Ronal revealed
Entertainment
Farhan Akhtar reveals he agreed to appear in Ms Marvel due to representation of South…
Entertainment
Shilpa Shetty captures rainbow sky as she strolls around London streets with family
Entertainment
Lena Headey slapped with a lawsuit for $1.5 million by her former U.K. agency over…
Entertainment
Barbie: Leaked BTS video shows Margot Robbie getting smacked on a**
Entertainment
Touch: Sama Blake releases brand new single with Rameet Sandhu
Entertainment
Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman opens up on show’s lack of diversity; says, ‘Now…
Entertainment
‘I met some very interesting men in my life, the only reason I…
Entertainment
‘I was too good looking for it’: Gauahar Khan on losing out on…
Entertainment
Stranger Things star Winona Ryder opens up on her break-up with Johnny Depp:…
Entertainment
Tom Hiddleston and Marvel star Zawe Ashton expecting first baby together; the actress…
Entertainment
Ms. Marvel: Is Fawad Khan a part of Episode 5? ‘I am so…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Beyoncé goes almost naked for an album cover: ‘It allowed…
UK bird reserves closed after suspected avian flu outbreak
WikiLeaks’ Assange lodges appeal against U.S. extradition
UK government proposes VAT cut to ease pain of rising…
Derby-run drugs gang sentenced for 30 years
Two arrested for girl abduction, 3, in East London