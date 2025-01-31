Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Priyanka Chopra becomes India's highest-paid actress with S S Rajamouli film

The movie, known in entertainment circles as SSMB29, stars Mahesh babu and is reported to have record breaking paychecks

Priyanka Chopra becomes India's highest-paid actress with S S Rajamouli film

Priyanka Chopra

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJan 31, 2025
Pooja Pillai
See Full Bio

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to star in SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated film, SSMB29, alongside Mahesh Babu, following the monumental success of RRR. Rajamouli’s next project, with a budget exceeding Rs. 1000 crore, is expected to be a massive cinematic experience, and fans are eagerly awaiting the fresh pairing of Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra.

While excitement builds around the film's grand scale, another major talking point is Priyanka Chopra's reported remuneration for the project. The actress, known for her global appeal, is said to be charging a hefty Rs. 30 crore for SSMB29, making her the highest-paid actress in the Indian film industry. This has reportedly pushed Deepika Padukone, who was previously the highest-paid with a salary of Rs. 15 to 20 crore per film, into second place. Priyanka’s fee has surpassed Deepika’s by a significant margin.

The film, which will be directed by Rajamouli, is expected to showcase breathtaking visuals and a compelling story. Rajamouli is known for his larger-than-life approach to filmmaking, and with SSMB29, he is set to deliver another grand spectacle. The movie is rumored to include filming locations in exotic destinations, such as Kenya, in addition to scenes in Hyderabad.

Along with Priyanka and Mahesh, the project has also generated buzz for its potential star-studded cast, with rumors suggesting John Abraham could join the ensemble. Despite reports about Priyanka’s significant paycheck, there has been no official confirmation from the film’s producers regarding her salary. However, her fee underscores the film’s colossal scale and the star power involved.

As production for SSMB29 continues behind closed doors, with tight security measures and NDAs in place, fans eagerly await what is expected to be one of the biggest releases in Indian cinema. With the combination of Rajamouli’s direction, Mahesh Babu’s stardom, and Priyanka Chopra’s global fanbase, SSMB29 is poised for international success.

ssmb29priyanka chopra

Related News

Washington-air-crash-Getty
News

Two Indian-American passengers among victims of Washington air crash

Comedian Shalaka Kurup joins The Ladies of Laughter
Entertainment

Comedian Shalaka Kurup joins The Ladies of Laughter

Eastern Eye
Nirmala-Sitharaman-Getty
Business

What to expect from India's budget

More For You

"I didn't know what sexy meant": Jennifer Love Hewitt reflects on being sexualized as a teenager

Jennifer Love Hewitt reflects on her early experiences of being sexualized in Hollywood as a teenager

Getty Images

"I didn't know what sexy meant": Jennifer Love Hewitt reflects on being sexualized as a teenager

Jennifer Love Hewitt recently reflected on her early years in Hollywood, revealing how she was sexualised as a teenager without fully understanding it at the time. In a candid conversation on Mayim Bialik’s 'Breakdown' podcast, the 45-year-old actress shared that at just 16, she was subjected to inappropriate comments from grown men about her body, particularly her breasts. These remarks were often made openly in interviews, which Hewitt now finds disturbing, given the context of her age.

Hewitt, who became famous after starring in I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997, recalled how the attention on her physical appearance increased after she appeared on the cover of 'Maxim' in 1999. Men would approach her, mentioning how they took her magazine on trips, but at the time, she didn’t fully grasp the sexual undertones of these comments. “I didn’t know what that meant,” she admitted, adding that it felt strange to be labelled a sex symbol before even knowing what being "sexy" meant.

Keep ReadingShow less
Niki Kini: British star blazing her own music trail

Niki Kini

Niki Kini: British star blazing her own music trail

ASJAD NAZIR

NIKI KINI has showcased her remarkable talent as a singer-songwriter while staying true to her vision.

Starting out on YouTube at the age of 13, the 22-year-old independent artist boasts impressive achievements, including her song Watch Your Back being named Future Hits Radio’s track of the year 2024.

Keep ReadingShow less
Anoushka Shankar returns to 67th Grammy Awards as presenter

Anoushka Shankar is set to present at the 67th Grammy Awards marking a proud moment for Indian music on the global stage

Getty Images

Anoushka Shankar returns to 67th Grammy Awards as presenter

Anoushka Shankar is set to return to the Grammy Awards as a presenter at the 67th edition of the ceremony. The celebrated sitarist, who has been nominated for Grammy Awards 11 times, expressed her excitement on Instagram about being given the opportunity to represent India globally once again. In her post, Anoushka shared how thrilled she was to serve as a presenter at the GRAMMY Premiere Ceremony this Sunday.

The musician reminisced about her first experience presenting at the Grammys in 2016, marking a historic moment as she became the first Indian musician to present at the prestigious ceremony. That year, she was also nominated for her fifth Grammy for her classical album Home. Reflecting on the changes that have occurred in her life and the world since then, Shankar noted, “Although so much has changed personally and globally over the last nine years, I find myself once again in the wonderful position of representing India on the global stage.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Harvey Weinstein asks court to speed up retrial amid health concerns

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court on October 23, 2024, in New York City for a pretrial hearing ahead of his retrial on sex crime charges

Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein asks court to speed up retrial amid health concerns

Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced Hollywood producer, pleaded with a New York court to move up his retrial for sex crimes, citing his poor health and the harsh conditions at Rikers Island jail, which he described as a "hellhole." During a hearing in Manhattan on Wednesday, Judge Curtis Farber set the trial date for April 15, but Weinstein, 72, argued he might not survive that long due to his deteriorating health.

Weinstein, who appeared in court in a wheelchair, told the judge he is battling multiple health issues, including cancer, diabetes, and heart problems. He emphasised that every day at Rikers is a struggle, calling the facility "medieval" and claiming he was recently given the wrong medication. "I can't hold on anymore. I want justice for myself and this to be over with," he said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ameesha Patel responds to marriage rumours with Salman Khan: "Finding the right partner is key"

Ameesha Patel responds to marriage rumors with Salman Khan, sharing her lighthearted thoughts during an AMA

Getty Images

Ameesha Patel responds to marriage rumours with Salman Khan: "Finding the right partner is key"

Ameesha Patel recently addressed the curious questions from her fans about the possibility of her marrying Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. During a fun Twitter chat, Ameesha was asked about the idea of marriage, especially considering that both are still bachelors and, as the fans pointed out, “good-looking.” The actress laughed at the suggestion and shared her thoughts, acknowledging that people love seeing attractive individuals come together. She even joked that it was a “great reason” for fans to want her and Salman to tie the knot.

Ameesha recalled how after her iconic debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai with Hrithik Roshan, fans were eager for the two to become a real-life couple. When Hrithik announced his marriage, many fans were left heartbroken, highlighting the way on-screen chemistry often sparks similar hopes for off-screen relationships. Ameesha further expressed her openness to marriage but humorously mentioned that finding the right partner has been a challenge.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc