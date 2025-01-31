Priyanka Chopra becomes India's highest-paid actress with S S Rajamouli film

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to star in SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated film, SSMB29, alongside Mahesh Babu, following the monumental success of RRR. Rajamouli’s next project, with a budget exceeding Rs. 1000 crore, is expected to be a massive cinematic experience, and fans are eagerly awaiting the fresh pairing of Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra.
While excitement builds around the film's grand scale, another major talking point is Priyanka Chopra's reported remuneration for the project. The actress, known for her global appeal, is said to be charging a hefty Rs. 30 crore for SSMB29, making her the highest-paid actress in the Indian film industry. This has reportedly pushed Deepika Padukone, who was previously the highest-paid with a salary of Rs. 15 to 20 crore per film, into second place. Priyanka’s fee has surpassed Deepika’s by a significant margin.
The film, which will be directed by Rajamouli, is expected to showcase breathtaking visuals and a compelling story. Rajamouli is known for his larger-than-life approach to filmmaking, and with SSMB29, he is set to deliver another grand spectacle. The movie is rumored to include filming locations in exotic destinations, such as Kenya, in addition to scenes in Hyderabad.
Along with Priyanka and Mahesh, the project has also generated buzz for its potential star-studded cast, with rumors suggesting John Abraham could join the ensemble. Despite reports about Priyanka’s significant paycheck, there has been no official confirmation from the film’s producers regarding her salary. However, her fee underscores the film’s colossal scale and the star power involved.
As production for SSMB29 continues behind closed doors, with tight security measures and NDAs in place, fans eagerly await what is expected to be one of the biggest releases in Indian cinema. With the combination of Rajamouli’s direction, Mahesh Babu’s stardom, and Priyanka Chopra’s global fanbase, SSMB29 is poised for international success.