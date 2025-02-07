Priyanka Chopra walks brother Siddharth down the aisle, steals the show with dance & big sister energy

Mumbai was alive with celebration as Priyanka Chopra turned her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding into a full-blown star spectacle. The global star didn’t just attend but owned the moment, hyping up the crowd, dancing her heart out, and making sure the festivities were as grand as they were unforgettable.

Dressed in a stunning baby blue lehenga, Priyanka walked her brother down the aisle, turning the emotional moment into a celebration. She hyped up the crowd, encouraging them to cheer louder as she accompanied Siddharth to his bride, Neelam Upadhaya. She was every bit the doting sister, soaking in the joy of the moment. But we know Priyanka isn’t just a responsible sister—she was the life of the party. Earlier, she danced with abandon at Siddharth’s baraat, grooving to Gallan Goodiyan from her 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do. Her infectious energy truly set the tone for the festivities, showing us that no one throws a celebration quite like the Chopras.







The wedding was a star-studded affair, with Priyanka’s husband, Nick Jonas, joining her in Mumbai after arriving just in time for the sangeet. The couple’s daughter, Malti Marie, also made an appearance, adding a touch of adorable aww moments to the celebrations. Nick’s parents, Denise and Kevin Jonas Sr., were there too, blending seamlessly and having fun with the vibrant Indian festivities.

While Priyanka’s cousin Mannara Chopra was present for the pre-wedding events, all eyes were on Parineeti Chopra and her husband, Raghav Chadha, who arrived for the main ceremony. Dressed in a striking red and white lehenga, Parineeti waved at the paparazzi, putting an end to speculation about her absence from earlier events.





Priyanka shared glimpses of the celebrations on Instagram, posting a reel from the sangeet with the caption, “#SidNee’s sangeet night.” She also shared behind-the-scenes moments, including rehearsals and family jams, bringing to her fans the essence of the wedding that is as much about love as it is about togetherness.





Siddharth, dressed in a cream sherwani, looked every bit the happy groom, while Neelam radiated elegance. But it was Priyanka who stole the show, reminding everyone why she’s not just a global star but also the ultimate OG big sister leading the way.