  • Monday, May 01, 2023
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she idolises Angelina Jolie

On the work front, the actress has several exciting projects in the pipeline, including a Hollywood film called Love Again.

Photo credit: GettyImages

By: Mohnish Singh

Priyanka Chopra, who has been garnering a terrific response for her performance in the spy thriller series Citadel ever since it premiered on April 28 on Prime Video, recently spoke about how she admires Hollywood star Angelina Jolie for her life and career choices.

In a video shared by a fan on Twitter, the Quantico star is seen heaping praises on Jolie.

“One of the females I have really admired for a long time has been Angelina Jolie. I think her choices have been so interesting. She’s sort of grown up in front of everyone and that happened to me as well. I was 17 when I started. But her choices in her work, in her life, in her family, all of them I find very admirable,” Chopra said in the video.

The fan captioned the video, “Priyanka Chopra talking about all the things she admires of Angelina Jolie, always is amazing to see a queen supporting another queen.”

On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas were spotted in New York City. News has it that the couple is expected to make an appearance at the Met Gala, the biggest fashion event of the year, being held on May 1.

The power couple was first seen together at Met Gala 2017. For the 2017 event, Chopra wore a thigh-high slit Ralph Lauren trench coat gown and complemented her look with black boots while Nick went for a printed Ralph Lauren suit.

On the work front, the actress has several exciting projects in the pipeline, including a Hollywood film called Love Again. She will also soon start filming for Farhan Akhtar’s Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Eastern Eye

