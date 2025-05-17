Angelina Jolie returns to Cannes in Brunello Cucinelli gown for 'Eddington' premiere

After a long break from the Cannes spotlight, Angelina Jolie stepped back onto the red carpet, quietly commanding attention without theatrics. It’s been nearly 14 years since she last appeared at the French film festival, but her recent appearance shows she never really left the scene, she just chose when to re-enter it.

At the premiere of Ari Aster’s Eddington during the 78th Cannes Film Festival, Jolie arrived in a strapless white and silver gown designed by Brunello Cucinelli, a label she often turns to for its classy, minimalist elegance. The look was elevated with diamond accessories from Chopard, adding just enough sparkle without overwhelming her understated style.

Jolie keeps it classic in Brunello Cucinelli with Chopard diamonds for Eddington premiere Getty Images





The nude-toned dress was detailed with subtle embroidery and featured a structured A-line silhouette. Its fitted bustier, square neckline, and flowing hem were all about clean lines and classic femininity: nothing flashy, just well-crafted. Her choice of accessories followed the same theme: a pear-shaped diamond pendant, teardrop earrings, and a striking ring.

Her hair was styled in soft waves, parted to the side, and her makeup was balanced with wine-toned nails, muted smoky eyes, a soft pink lip, and feathered brows that framed her face.

The actress makes a graceful return to Cannes after 14 years away Getty Images





Jolie took on the role of Trophée Chopard godmother this year, an honour that involves presenting an award to two emerging talents in cinema: Marie Colomb and Finn Bennett. The award celebrates the future of film, and Jolie’s presence felt fitting. Over the years, stars like Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchett, and Charlize Theron have taken on this role, and Jolie now joins that distinguished list.

For the Trophée Chopard dinner, Jolie wore a simple one-sleeved gown with a slit, paired with ankle-strap heels and silver earrings. She kept her makeup light and her hair down, opting for ease over excess.

Angelina Jolie interacting with fans Getty Images





Though she’s been away from the Cannes red carpet, Jolie hasn’t been out of sight. Her recent film Maria, based on opera legend Maria Callas, kept her on the awards circuit earlier this year. She also made headlines as a producer of the Broadway musical The Outsiders, which went on to win big at the 2024 Tony Awards.

Jolie keeps her style effortless for Cannes 2025 Getty Images





Angelina Jolie’s Cannes appearance was a glorious comeback. But more than that, it was a quiet reminder of who she is: a woman of style, substance, and selective presence.