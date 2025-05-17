Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Angelina Jolie returns to Cannes in Brunello Cucinelli gown for 'Eddington' premiere

The Oscar winner embraces quiet glamour and presents Trophée Chopard to rising stars Marie Colomb and Finn Bennett.

Angelina Jolie Dazzles at Cannes in Cucinelli for 'Eddington'

Angelina Jolie stuns in a strapless nude gown on the Cannes 2025 red carpet

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 17, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

After a long break from the Cannes spotlight, Angelina Jolie stepped back onto the red carpet, quietly commanding attention without theatrics. It’s been nearly 14 years since she last appeared at the French film festival, but her recent appearance shows she never really left the scene, she just chose when to re-enter it.

At the premiere of Ari Aster’s Eddington during the 78th Cannes Film Festival, Jolie arrived in a strapless white and silver gown designed by Brunello Cucinelli, a label she often turns to for its classy, minimalist elegance. The look was elevated with diamond accessories from Chopard, adding just enough sparkle without overwhelming her understated style.

Angelina Jolie Dazzles at Cannes in Cucinelli for 'Eddington'Jolie keeps it classic in Brunello Cucinelli with Chopard diamonds for Eddington premiereGetty Images


The nude-toned dress was detailed with subtle embroidery and featured a structured A-line silhouette. Its fitted bustier, square neckline, and flowing hem were all about clean lines and classic femininity: nothing flashy, just well-crafted. Her choice of accessories followed the same theme: a pear-shaped diamond pendant, teardrop earrings, and a striking ring.

Her hair was styled in soft waves, parted to the side, and her makeup was balanced with wine-toned nails, muted smoky eyes, a soft pink lip, and feathered brows that framed her face.

Angelina Jolie Dazzles at Cannes in Cucinelli for 'Eddington'The actress makes a graceful return to Cannes after 14 years awayGetty Images


Jolie took on the role of Trophée Chopard godmother this year, an honour that involves presenting an award to two emerging talents in cinema: Marie Colomb and Finn Bennett. The award celebrates the future of film, and Jolie’s presence felt fitting. Over the years, stars like Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchett, and Charlize Theron have taken on this role, and Jolie now joins that distinguished list.

For the Trophée Chopard dinner, Jolie wore a simple one-sleeved gown with a slit, paired with ankle-strap heels and silver earrings. She kept her makeup light and her hair down, opting for ease over excess.

Angelina Jolie Dazzles at Cannes in Cucinelli for 'Eddington'Angelina Jolie interacting with fans Getty Images


Though she’s been away from the Cannes red carpet, Jolie hasn’t been out of sight. Her recent film Maria, based on opera legend Maria Callas, kept her on the awards circuit earlier this year. She also made headlines as a producer of the Broadway musical The Outsiders, which went on to win big at the 2024 Tony Awards.

Angelina Jolie Dazzles at Cannes in Cucinelli for 'Eddington'Jolie keeps her style effortless for Cannes 2025Getty Images


Angelina Jolie’s Cannes appearance was a glorious comeback. But more than that, it was a quiet reminder of who she is: a woman of style, substance, and selective presence.

broadway musicalbrunello cucinellicannes film festivalchopard accessoriesdiamond jewelryred carpettrophe chopardwhite gownmaria callaseddingtonangelina jolie

Related News

Donald Trump
Business

India ready to cut 100 per cent tariffs; trade deal with US soon: Trump

Nancy Tyagi
Entertainment

Nancy Tyagi returns to Cannes 2025 in self-stitched gown made from Delhi market fabric

Lauren Sánchez Paris bachelorette party
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry join Lauren Sánchez for her Paris bachelorette ahead of Jeff Bezos wedding

Ajay Devgn
Entertainment

Why Bollywood remakes of south Indian blockbusters have flopped?

More For You

Ananya Panday slams Bollywood double standards on Lilly Singh

Ananya Panday gets candid about body shaming on Lilly Singh’s podcast

Getty Images

Ananya Panday slams Bollywood double standards on Lilly Singh’s podcast after body-shaming and surgery rumours

Ananya Panday is no stranger to the spotlight, but she’s also tired of being stuck under a microscope. In a recent chat with Lilly Singh on her podcast Shame Less, the actor spoke honestly about the constant criticism of her body and the double standards women face in the film industry.

Ananya recalled the early days of her career when, at 18, she was mocked for being too thin. Terms like “chicken legs” and “matchstick” were thrown at her regularly. “They said I had no boobs, no butt, like a flat-screen,” she shared. Fast forward a few years, and as her body naturally changed, new rumours popped up, but this time accusing her of undergoing cosmetic surgery. “Now they say I’ve had my butt done. You can never win,” she said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji reunite for King

Getty Images

Rani Mukerji joins Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan in the action thriller 'King'

The buzz around King, Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action-thriller, just got bigger. Rani Mukerji is officially part of the film, stepping in for a role that’s brief but deeply important. Shooting begins on 20 May in Mumbai, with an international schedule to follow.

King is being helmed by Siddharth Anand, the director behind Pathaan and War. This film will not only mark SRK’s return to a high-action role, where he plays an assassin, but also introduces his daughter, Suhana Khan, to the big screen. The cast includes Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma, making it one of the biggest star-studded projects in recent memory.

Keep ReadingShow less
Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda prepares for a powerful transformation in Kingdom

5 reasons Vijay Deverakonda is becoming India's most talked about action star in 2025

With Kingdom set to release on 4 July, anticipation is soaring as fans gear up to witness Vijay Deverakonda in a never-seen-before action avatar. Gone are the days of brooding romance, this time the young heartthrob steps into the shoes of a fierce warrior navigating a war-torn world, blending raw emotion with brute strength. The audience is bracing for high-intensity combat, epic battle sequences, and a performance that redefines Vijay as a full-blown action star. Kingdom isn’t just a film, it’s a bold new chapter in his cinematic journey. Ahead of the release of the much-anticipated film, here are five reasons why Vijay Deverakonda is the ultimate action hero we’ve been waiting for.

Vijay DeverakondaVijay Deverakonda steps away from romance and into full throttle action

Keep ReadingShow less
Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt

Karan Johar says talent matters more than background while defending Alia Bhatt

Getty Images

Karan Johar slams trolls, says Alia Bhatt  has earned her place but people ignore talent to hate star kids

Karan Johar has never shied away from speaking up for people he cares about. And when it comes to Alia Bhatt, his response to the constant “nepo kid” jibes is simple: enough already!

In a recent interview, the filmmaker did not mince words when addressing the criticism Alia continues to face because of her family background. "Watch Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi, Gangubai,” he said. “If you still think she hasn’t earned her place, then that’s just ignorant."

Keep ReadingShow less
Nitanshi Goel at Cannes 2025

Nitanshi Goel makes confident Cannes 2025 debut in black and gold gown combining classic style with today’s fashion

Instagram/nitanshigoelofficial

Nitanshi Goel shines in a black and gold gown with a modern twist for her Cannes 2025 debut

Seventeen-year-old Nitanshi Goel, best known as Phool Kumari from Laapataa Ladies, made a powerful first impression on the global stage at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. On Day 3 of the event, she confidently walked the red carpet wearing a striking black-and-gold gown, custom-designed by Jade by Monica and Karishma.

The gown, built on sheer black tulle, was detailed with Kasab embroidery and fine macramé, reflecting traditional Indian techniques. The silhouette was daring, with a sculpted hip design that echoed 18th-century European art but was reimagined with a modern edge. The structured bodice and long train gave the look both drama and grace. Nitanshi kept her styling simple with her hair pulled into a sleek ponytail, subtle makeup, and minimalist jewellery from CaratLane, letting the outfit speak for itself.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc