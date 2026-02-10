Skip to content
Angelina Jolie turns heads at Paris premiere of Couture in a sheer nude-toned gown

Jolie arrived layered in a coat, which she later removed to reveal the full impact of her dress

angelina jolie in a sheer nude-toned gown

The event, held at the historic Pathé Palace

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranFeb 10, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Highlights

  • Angelina Jolie made a striking appearance at the Paris premiere of Couture
  • The actor wore a floor-length, nude-toned sheer gown with delicate silver detailing
  • The look echoed the film’s high-fashion setting and Paris backdrop

Angelina Jolie made a standout red-carpet appearance in Paris on February 9, attending the premiere of her latest film, Couture, in a look that reflected the elegance of the fashion world the film explores.

The event, held at the historic Pathé Palace, saw the 50-year-old actor step onto the red carpet in a sheer, nude-toned gown that balanced glamour with restraint, drawing attention without excess.

A look shaped by subtle drama

Jolie arrived layered in a coat, which she later removed to reveal the full impact of her dress. The floor-length gown followed the nude-dress trend, with sheer fabric offset by fine silver detailing that added structure and a soft shimmer.

The transparency of the material subtly revealed her tattoos, lending a personal edge to an otherwise classic silhouette. The overall effect was refined rather than showy, in keeping with Jolie’s understated red-carpet style.

Styling kept deliberately minimal

Allowing the gown to take centre stage, Jolie kept her styling pared back. Her hair was worn loose in soft, polished waves, while her makeup remained luminous and natural, enhancing her features without overpowering the look.

Standing alongside her co-stars, she carried the ensemble with ease, projecting confidence and composure throughout the evening.

Fashion that fits the film

With Couture premiering in one of the world’s fashion capitals, Jolie’s sartorial choice felt closely aligned with the film’s setting. The appearance reinforced her reputation as a red-carpet mainstay who consistently blends bold fashion with elegance.

In Couture, Jolie plays Maxine Walker, a filmmaker who enters the inner world of a French couture house to document its creative process. The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in November, is the first fictional feature to be shot inside Chanel’s Paris showroom and atelier.

As the film continues its international rollout, Jolie’s Paris appearance served as a reminder of her enduring influence—both on screen and on the red carpet.

