'KHxRK' teaser fuels excitement for Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan reunion

The first teaser for KHxRK has heightened anticipation for the on-screen reunion of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan

KHxRK teaser

The project, initially linked to Lokesh Kanagaraj, is now helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, with Anirudh Ravichander

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranFeb 21, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
Highlights

  • First glimpse sparks widespread fan reaction across social media
  • Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar with music by Anirudh Ravichander
  • Three-minute promo leans on style, humour and nostalgia

A reunion decades in the making

The first teaser for KHxRK has heightened anticipation for the on-screen reunion of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, whose last major collaboration dates back around four decades. The project, initially linked to Lokesh Kanagaraj, is now helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the background score.

Promo drives online buzz

Running for just under four minutes, the teaser presents the two stars preparing their signature looks before stepping out together. A playful moment shows Rajinikanth tossing a car key to Kamal Haasan as they drive off, blending humour with their trademark screen presence.

Soon after release, clips and stills circulated widely online, with viewers praising the chemistry and calling the promo a stylish nod to their legacy.

Technical craft draws praise

The teaser also drew attention for its visual style, with cinematography by Rajiv Menon noted by fans alongside Anirudh’s energetic score. Many reactions highlighted the retro tone and light-hearted mood, crediting Nelson’s direction for setting the film’s tone.

Expectations of a big box-office run

With the hashtag #KHxRK trending, the teaser has reinforced expectations of a major commercial outing. Fans have responded with enthusiasm, pointing to the blend of nostalgia, star power and music as signs of a potential blockbuster.

