'KHxRK' teaser fuels excitement for Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan reunion

First glimpse sparks widespread fan reaction across social media

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar with music by Anirudh Ravichander

Three-minute promo leans on style, humour and nostalgia

A reunion decades in the making

The first teaser for KHxRK has heightened anticipation for the on-screen reunion of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, whose last major collaboration dates back around four decades. The project, initially linked to Lokesh Kanagaraj, is now helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the background score.

Promo drives online buzz

Running for just under four minutes, the teaser presents the two stars preparing their signature looks before stepping out together. A playful moment shows Rajinikanth tossing a car key to Kamal Haasan as they drive off, blending humour with their trademark screen presence.

Soon after release, clips and stills circulated widely online, with viewers praising the chemistry and calling the promo a stylish nod to their legacy.

Technical craft draws praise

The teaser also drew attention for its visual style, with cinematography by Rajiv Menon noted by fans alongside Anirudh’s energetic score. Many reactions highlighted the retro tone and light-hearted mood, crediting Nelson’s direction for setting the film’s tone.

Expectations of a big box-office run

With the hashtag #KHxRK trending, the teaser has reinforced expectations of a major commercial outing. Fans have responded with enthusiasm, pointing to the blend of nostalgia, star power and music as signs of a potential blockbuster.