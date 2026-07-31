Patricia Potter among new faces joining 'EastEnders' in Hawkins family shake-up

Highlights

Patricia Potter, Jamie Bamber and Marian McLoughlin have joined the cast of EastEnders.

The trio will play members of the Hawkins family, who are related to Nicola Mitchell.

The new arrivals are expected to bring fresh drama as Nicola's story continues to unfold.

EastEnders is expanding Nicola Mitchell's world with the introduction of the Hawkins family, with Patricia Potter among the experienced actors set to join the BBC soap.

Potter will appear alongside Jamie Bamber and Marian McLoughlin as members of Nicola's extended family, marking the latest cast shake-up on Albert Square.

Hawkins family set to arrive in Walford

The BBC has confirmed that the Hawkins family will make their debut in the coming weeks, bringing a new branch of Nicola Mitchell's family into the heart of the long-running soap.

While the broadcaster has not revealed full details about the characters, their arrival is expected to play a key role in Nicola's ongoing storyline and establish new connections across Albert Square.

Patricia Potter joins familiar faces in new storyline

Patricia Potter is among the best-known additions to the cast, joining Jamie Bamber and Marian McLoughlin in the new family unit.

The trio's arrival continues EastEnders' tradition of introducing new families to refresh storylines and create new tensions between Walford's residents.

With the Hawkins family preparing to make their mark, viewers can expect fresh relationships, long-held secrets and new conflicts to emerge as Nicola Mitchell's family history comes into sharper focus.