'Doctor Who' faces its biggest reset in years as Russell T Davies exits and BBC plans its future

Highlights
- The BBC has cancelled the planned Doctor Who Christmas special for 2026.
- Showrunner Russell T Davies has confirmed he is leaving the series.
- The broadcaster is inviting production companies to help shape the show's next chapter.
- The decision comes after Disney+ ended its involvement and following Ncuti Gatwa's departure as the Doctor.
A Christmas tradition comes to an end – for now
The BBC has scrapped plans for a Doctor Who Christmas special in 2026 as it prepares to reshape the future of the long-running science-fiction series.
The festive episode was announced last year but will no longer go ahead. Instead, the broadcaster says it is focusing on securing the next phase of the programme and is inviting production companies to bid to co-produce future series.
In a statement, the BBC acknowledged that the move would disappoint fans but said it was necessary to invest in the show's long-term future rather than bridge the gap with a standalone special.
The cancellation marks a significant shift for a franchise where Christmas specials have become a key part of its modern revival, often delivering major story developments and introducing new eras of the Doctor.
Russell T Davies confirms departure
Alongside the announcement, Russell Davies revealed he would be leaving the programme after overseeing its most recent era.
Writing on Instagram, the writer said it was "goodbye from me but hello to a big new future for the show".
Davies explained that the proposed Christmas special had originally been conceived as a way of keeping the franchise active while its future remained uncertain. With new plans now in place, he said there was no longer a need for the one-off episode.
He also sought to dispel speculation surrounding the special, stating that no script had been completed and no actor had been approached to play the next Doctor.
Davies first revived Doctor Who in 2005 and returned as showrunner in 2022, overseeing the programme during Ncuti Gatwa's tenure as the Time Lord.
A new era after Disney and Gatwa
The latest changes come during a period of transition for the franchise.
The most recent series aired in May 2025 and marked Ncuti Gatwa's final appearance as the Doctor. The finale ended with a surprise return for Billie Piper, who previously played Rose Tyler, although the BBC has yet to explain the significance of her reappearance.
Since 2023, the series had been produced with Cardiff-based company Bad Wolf and distributed internationally through a partnership with Disney+. That arrangement ended in 2025 after 26 episodes, with Disney confirming it would no longer be involved.
The departure of Davies and Bad Wolf means the BBC will now put the series out to competitive tender, opening the door for a new creative team to guide the next chapter of the franchise.
While details about the future remain limited, the BBC stressed that Doctor Who remains an important part of its programming and reiterated its commitment to producing new episodes.
For now, fans face a longer wait before the TARDIS returns, but the broadcaster insists the pause is intended to lay the foundations for the show's next generation rather than bring its journey to an end.
A previously announced Doctor Who animated series for CBeebies remains in production.