Angelina Jolie’s Oscar snub sparks feud rumours: Did Brad Pitt and Hollywood turn against her?

Angelina Jolie is reportedly reeling from her unexpected exclusion from this year’s Academy Award nominations for Maria, despite critical acclaim for her portrayal of opera legend Maria Callas. Sources claim Jolie believes her ex-husband Brad Pitt orchestrated a silent campaign to keep her out of Hollywood’s most prestigious race.
Jolie and Pitt’s turbulent relationship, which ended in a highly publicised 2016 split and a divorce finalised in 2019, continues to be a topic of contention. Their disputes, including allegations of abuse on a 2016 flight, have reportedly strained Pitt’s relationship with their children, who has distanced themselves from him and even dropped his last name.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt during an earlier public appearance before their highly publicized splitGetty Images
According to insiders, Jolie saw Maria as her big return to the Hollywood elite. “She was confident this performance would cement her status as a powerhouse again,” a source revealed. “To be completely ignored has left her convinced Brad wielded his influence against her.” The actress reportedly believes Pitt has spent years tarnishing her reputation, painting her as the antagonist in their split and quietly turning the industry against her.
Complicating matters further is the Jennifer Aniston part. Rumours suggest that Pitt’s first wife, who has never fully forgiven Jolie for the 2005 Mr. & Mrs. Smith scandal, has played a role in Hollywood’s shifting perception of her. “Jennifer still holds resentment, and many industry heavyweights are on her side,” an insider claimed.
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston photographed together at a past event, as their history resurfaces in the ongoing feud speculationGetty Images
Despite missing out on an Oscar nod, Jolie was nominated for a Golden Globe but lost to Fernanda Torres for I’m Still Here. The setback has allegedly reignited her frustrations with the industry, leading her to reconsider her future in Hollywood. “She’s long been disillusioned with the business, and this may be the final straw,” a source noted, hinting that Jolie may pivot towards her humanitarian work instead.
Meanwhile, sources close to Pitt deny any involvement, dismissing the idea that he would interfere with Jolie’s career. As speculation swirls, one thing is certain, the enduring tension between Jolie and Pitt continues to be a talk in Hollywood, keeping their fractured history always in the limelight.