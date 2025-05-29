Skip to content
Brad Pitt says divorce from Angelina Jolie felt like just a 'legal thing' and calls media focus a waste of time

The Hollywood icon opens up about media scrutiny, emotional burnout, and why he’s now tuning out the noise.

Brad Pitt Reflects on Jolie Divorce, Criticizes Media Frenzy

Brad Pitt breaks silence on Angelina Jolie divorce as F1 movie gears up for release

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 29, 2025
Brad Pitt has spent three decades seeing his name in the headlines for reasons that have little to do with his work. And now, as he promotes his upcoming racing film F1, he’s finally speaking about how tiring the attention has become.

In an interview, Pitt shared that living under a microscope hasn’t got easier with time. “It’s always been there,” he said, about the scrutiny of his personal life. “Some version of it follows me. It’s annoying, a waste of time if you let it be.” But he also admitted he doesn’t let it get to him anymore. “My life is pretty steady. I’ve got good friends, good love, a good sense of myself. The noise is just background now.”

F1, which co-stars Damson Idris and has Lewis Hamilton as a producer, faced delays due to the Hollywood strikes. Filming wrapped in Abu Dhabi just as Pitt closed a chapter of his personal life, his long-drawn divorce from Angelina Jolie.

The split, which began in 2016, was finalised in December 2024 after years of legal battles, including a public dispute over their shared French winery, Château Miraval. Jolie alleged that Pitt had been abusive, claims his team has consistently denied. While she sought peace and privacy for her family, Pitt stayed mostly silent, until now.

When asked if he felt any relief now that the divorce was done, Pitt’s answer was surprisingly flat. “Not really,” he said. “It was just a legal thing being wrapped up. That’s all.”

Their separation stemmed from a disturbing flight in 2016, where Jolie claimed Pitt was violent towards her and their children. Her legal filings later added that the abuse began earlier. The divorce became a drawn-out affair, involving custody issues, asset disputes, and conflicting lawsuits.

Despite the noise, Pitt isn’t stepping back. Though he hinted at slowing down in the past, F1 seems to have reignited his passion. “I wondered if I had more to give,” he said. “But this reminded me why I love doing this.”

With F1 hitting cinemas in June and new projects already lined up, Brad Pitt seems focused on the road ahead, leaving the headlines in the rear-view mirror.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan invests £3.7 million in his fourth Ayodhya property

Amitabh Bachchan buys fourth Ayodhya plot worth £3.7 million

Amitabh Bachchan has made yet another high-value move in Ayodhya’s fast-growing property market. The veteran actor has reportedly bought a 25,000-square-foot plot for £3.7 million (₹40 crore), marking his fourth land purchase in the temple city within a year.

The newly purchased land is located near The Sarayu, an upscale real estate project where Bachchan had previously invested £1.4 million (₹14.5 crore). This recent deal adds to a string of property investments he has made in the area since the development of the Ram Temple began drawing national attention and infrastructure projects to Ayodhya.

Hailey Bieber Inks £800M Rhode Deal as Justin Faces Scrutiny

Hailey Bieber celebrates Rhode’s £800 million sale with fans calling her the real boss in the Bieber household

Hailey Bieber bags an £800 million Rhode deal as Justin’s money woes raise eyebrows

Hailey Bieber is riding high after her skincare label Rhode was bought for $1 billion (₹84,00,00,00,000) by e.l.f. Beauty, a big leap for the 28-year-old who launched the brand in 2022. The deal includes £480 million (₹50,40,00,00,000) in cash, e.l.f. stock worth £160 million (₹16,80,00,00,000), and a potential £160 million (₹16,80,00,00,000) more depending on how well the brand performs over the next three years.

Hailey isn’t just cashing out now; she’s stepping up. She’ll now serve as Chief Creative Officer and Head of Innovation at Rhode, while also becoming a strategic advisor at e.l.f. Beauty. In her announcement, she said the deal felt like the beginning of a new chapter and credited her team and customers for their role in Rhode’s growth.

Ms Marvel

Fans still waiting for news on Ms Marvel Season 2

Is this the end of ‘Ms Marvel’ after what Red Dagger just revealed?

It’s been nearly two years since Ms. Marvel made its debut on Disney+, and while fans have been waiting for news about a second season, actor Aramis Knight has shared a fairly grim update. Knight, who played the character Red Dagger (Kareem) in the series, revealed that he hasn’t heard anything about a return and doesn’t think it’s happening anytime soon.

Speaking at the Karate Kid: Legends premiere in New York, Knight admitted that the chances of Season 2 seem slim. “I don’t think so,” he said when asked if he’ll be back. “It’s been a while now. I’d love to return, but things didn’t line up, COVID, scheduling, and maybe even some creative shifts. I’m still waiting on a call, but I haven’t heard anything.”

Ajay Devgn supports Deepika Padukone

Ajay Devgn backs Deepika Padukone’s call for balanced work hours at a recent press event

Ajay Devgn supports Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour workday rule as Sandeep Reddy Vanga feud brews

Deepika Padukone’s exit from Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, triggered an online storm, mainly due to her reported condition of limiting workdays to eight hours. While speculation ran wild, with unnamed sources labelling her “unprofessional,” Ajay Devgn has spoken up, backing the actor’s right to set boundaries.

At a recent press event for Maa, a horror film featuring his wife Kajol, Ajay addressed the topic head-on. When asked if filmmakers are okay with actors, especially new mothers, asking for shorter shifts, he said, “It’s not like people are against it. Most decent filmmakers understand. Eight or nine-hour shifts are common now.”

Cannes Applauds Film on Caste and Friendship

Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Neeraj Ghaywan, Vishal Jethwa and Ishaan Khatter at Cannes for Homebound last Wednesday (21)

Getty Images

Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound’ touches hearts with tale of caste and friendship at Cannes premiere

On paper, Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, which was premiered last Wednesday (21) at the Cannes Film Festival, may seem like a typical Bollywood tearjerker.

It follows two best friends who grow up together in a poor village and set out to take on the world, with their friendship and mettle tested at every turn.

