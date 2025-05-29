Brad Pitt says divorce from Angelina Jolie felt like just a 'legal thing' and calls media focus a waste of time

Brad Pitt has spent three decades seeing his name in the headlines for reasons that have little to do with his work. And now, as he promotes his upcoming racing film F1, he’s finally speaking about how tiring the attention has become.

In an interview, Pitt shared that living under a microscope hasn’t got easier with time. “It’s always been there,” he said, about the scrutiny of his personal life. “Some version of it follows me. It’s annoying, a waste of time if you let it be.” But he also admitted he doesn’t let it get to him anymore. “My life is pretty steady. I’ve got good friends, good love, a good sense of myself. The noise is just background now.”

Brad Pitt during filming of his new motorsport drama Getty Images





F1, which co-stars Damson Idris and has Lewis Hamilton as a producer, faced delays due to the Hollywood strikes. Filming wrapped in Abu Dhabi just as Pitt closed a chapter of his personal life, his long-drawn divorce from Angelina Jolie.

The split, which began in 2016, was finalised in December 2024 after years of legal battles, including a public dispute over their shared French winery, Château Miraval. Jolie alleged that Pitt had been abusive, claims his team has consistently denied. While she sought peace and privacy for her family, Pitt stayed mostly silent, until now.

Brad Pitt breaks silence on Angelina Jolie split Getty Images





When asked if he felt any relief now that the divorce was done, Pitt’s answer was surprisingly flat. “Not really,” he said. “It was just a legal thing being wrapped up. That’s all.”

Their separation stemmed from a disturbing flight in 2016, where Jolie claimed Pitt was violent towards her and their children. Her legal filings later added that the abuse began earlier. The divorce became a drawn-out affair, involving custody issues, asset disputes, and conflicting lawsuits.

Despite the noise, Pitt isn’t stepping back. Though he hinted at slowing down in the past, F1 seems to have reignited his passion. “I wondered if I had more to give,” he said. “But this reminded me why I love doing this.”

Brad Pitt says finalising Angelina Jolie divorce brought 'no relief' as F1 movie wraps Getty Images





With F1 hitting cinemas in June and new projects already lined up, Brad Pitt seems focused on the road ahead, leaving the headlines in the rear-view mirror.