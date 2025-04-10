Brad Pitt’s Plan B might return with season 2 of hit Netflix drama ‘Adolescence’

After shaking viewers to their core, Adolescence may be coming back for a second round. Brad Pitt’s production company, Plan B, is reportedly in early talks with director Philip Barantini and the creative team to explore where the story could go next.

The original four-part Netflix series, created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, told a tough but necessary story: a 13-year-old boy, Jamie Miller played by newcomer Owen Cooper, is accused of murdering his classmate Katie. As the investigation unfolds, the show pulls back the curtain on the influence of toxic online communities, especially those targeting young boys.

Filmed entirely in one take per episode, the series grabbed attention and held it. That technique wasn’t just for flair; it forced viewers to sit with the discomfort, making it hard to look away. And clearly, it worked. Within a week of release, the show racked up millions of views and sparked heated discussions across households, schools, and even in the UK Parliament.

Despite originally being planned as a limited series, the overwhelming response has opened the door for a possible continuation. Plan B co-heads Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner confirmed they're speaking with Barantini about a follow-up. Gardner said they want to expand the scope of the series while keeping its heart intact and avoid repeating the same beats. Kleiner expressed hope that Graham and Thorne would return, although both had initially considered Jamie’s story complete.





While there's no script yet and no official greenlight, the appetite is clearly there from both the audience and the industry. Netflix executives have shown strong interest, and with Plan B’s track record tackling difficult subjects, the team is no stranger to stories that challenge viewers.

Whether Season 2 follows new characters, explores the aftermath of Katie’s death, or shifts focus to another thread in the web of gendered violence and online influence remains to be seen. But if it does move forward, the bar has already been set high.

For now, Adolescence is still available to stream on Netflix, where it continues to spark crucial conversations about how we raise, guide, and protect young minds in a digital world.