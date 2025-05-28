New 'F1 25' game includes Brad Pitt’s film team and updated modes

F1 25, the latest instalment in Codemasters’ long-running Formula One racing series, brings several updates to the track, headlined by the return of its narrative-driven Braking Point mode and an overhauled My Team experience. With the upcoming Brad Pitt-led Formula One film on the horizon, the game leans into its cinematic potential while continuing to offer a detailed and expansive racing simulator.

Braking Point returns

The story mode Braking Point, first introduced in F1 2021, makes its third appearance in F1 25. Designed to add off-track drama to the traditional race weekend, it continues the narrative arc that began in the earlier entries. While it includes some exaggerated storytelling elements, it provides players with a structured and character-driven experience alongside standard racing gameplay. Returning players will recognise the evolving personal and professional conflicts, while newcomers may need to catch up on the previous plotlines to fully engage with the story.

A new era for My Team

One of the most significant changes in F1 25 is a reimagined My Team mode. Moving away from the previous owner-driver concept, players now take on the role of a team principal managing an 11th Formula One team. This adds a new layer of strategy and decision-making, including managing team finances, facilities, and staff.

While not as complex as the now-discontinued F1 Manager series, the mode introduces more control than previous F1 titles, all delivered through streamlined and accessible menus. Crucially, unlike in F1 Manager, players aren’t confined to the pit wall; they can drive as one of their contracted drivers on race day, offering a hybrid management and simulation experience.

Integration with the upcoming F1 Film

F1 25 also incorporates elements from the forthcoming F1 film starring Brad Pitt. Players can select the fictional APX Grand Prix team, featured in the movie, as part of My Team. This team includes characters Sonny Hayes (played by Pitt) and Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris), who are fully integrated into the game’s driver line-up.

Additionally, the game introduces a scenario mode featuring challenges that blend in-game objectives with clips from the film. Currently, only a prologue challenge is available to avoid revealing major plot points. More scenarios will be released as downloadable content following the film's theatrical release.

Refined gameplay and handling

After receiving mixed feedback for F1 24, particularly regarding its driving model, Codemasters appears to have addressed many concerns in F1 25. The handling system has been improved, offering a more balanced and responsive driving experience. These adjustments make the game more accessible to both returning players and newcomers who may have found previous versions challenging.

Content and features

F1 25 continues the series’ tradition of offering a wealth of modes and options. In addition to Braking Point and My Team, the game includes the standard Career Mode, Grand Prix Mode, Time Trials, and multiplayer functionality. New players and returning fans will find a highly customisable and content-rich racing experience.

Visuals and audio maintain the high standard expected of the series, with detailed circuits, weather dynamics, and realistic car models. The user interface has also been refined, making navigation through the game’s many features smoother and more intuitive.

For everyone with a passion for racing

F1 25 marks a notable step forward for the franchise. The return of Braking Point adds narrative depth, while the revamped My Team mode introduces a more comprehensive managerial component. The integration of the upcoming F1 film adds a unique crossover element, appealing to both motorsport fans and filmgoers.

With improved handling and a broad range of features, F1 25 stands out as one of the most complete Formula One games to date. Whether players are returning veterans, casual fans, or intrigued by the Hollywood connection, F1 25 offers something for everyone with a passion for racing.