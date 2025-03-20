Skip to content
Simone Ashley calls filming Brad Pitt’s 'F1' at real Grand Prix races ‘one of the craziest things ever'

The Bridgerton star shares the adrenaline rush of shooting alongside actual Formula 1 events and the challenges of capturing scenes in just minutes.

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 20, 2025
Pooja Pillai

The high-speed world of Formula 1 racing is getting the Hollywood treatment, and actress Simone Ashley is sharing what it was like to be part of the action. Starring alongside Brad Pitt in the upcoming racing drama F1, Ashley described the experience as one of the most intense and thrilling projects she has ever worked on.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for Top Gun: Maverick, F1 was filmed in collaboration with all ten Formula 1 teams, adding an authentic touch to the high-octane film. The cast, including Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, and Javier Bardem, had the unique challenge of shooting scenes while real Grand Prix races were underway.

Ashley, best known for her role in Bridgerton, admitted that filming in the middle of actual F1 events made the experience even more electrifying. “It felt so alive—like theatre. You hear the crowd, the fireworks, and the roar of the cars. Everything is moving at an incredible pace, and you have to be completely in sync with the team,” she said in an interview with Who What Wear.

One of the biggest challenges was the tight time constraints. Since they were working around actual races, there were moments when the crew had just minutes to capture crucial scenes. “Sometimes we only had one take. You’d look at the call sheet, and it would say we had just eight minutes to get a shot before the race started again,” Ashley revealed.

Filming wrapped up in Abu Dhabi in December after multiple delays, and Ashley expressed gratitude for being part of such a unique project. “It’s Damson and Brad’s movie, but I feel lucky to have been included in something this incredible,” she said.

The film follows Pitt’s character, a former racing driver attempting a comeback, facing off against a young, ambitious competitor played by Idris. With F1, Kosinski once again explores the theme of seasoned professionals proving their worth in a new era, much like Top Gun: Maverick did with fighter pilots.

The recently released trailer has already created a buzz, and with its real-life racing integration and high-speed drama, F1 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting releases of the year. The film is set to hit theatres on June 27.

