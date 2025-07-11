Annabel Croft’s Wimbledon trainers prove white sneakers are a timeless smart-casual choice

Highlights:

Annabel Croft spotted courtside in statement Gucci trainers during Wimbledon



Paired the footwear with a pleated blue dress by Boss for a sporty yet polished look



The platform sole offered subtle height without compromising on comfort



White trainers remain a key smart-casual trend, suitable for a wide range of outfits



Annabel Croft embraces sporty style at Wimbledon

Former tennis player and current presenter Annabel Croft made a notable appearance at Wimbledon this weekend, combining elegance with comfort through a smart-casual ensemble. Dressed in a pale blue pleated dress by Boss, she completed the look with Gucci platform trainers, blending classic tennis aesthetics with modern fashion.

The knife-pleat design of the dress referenced traditional tennis skirts, while the fitted T-shirt silhouette gave the outfit a distinctly athletic feel. Her trainers featured Gucci’s red and green web stripe, offering a designer twist on the classic white trainer trend.

Statement trainers with added comfort

Annabel’s shoes included a platform sole, providing extra height while maintaining the comfort expected from trainers. This style aligns with the ongoing sports-luxe trend, which combines fashion and function, and shows how white trainers can elevate polished outfits without relying on heels.

White trainers, in particular, have become a wardrobe staple, known for their versatility. Their neutral base makes them ideal for dressing down occasionwear or adding a casual element to otherwise formal outfits.

How to replicate the look

Annabel’s exact pair is the Gucci Ace Sneaker with Web, featuring a sleek white base and the brand’s signature red and green stripes. While her specific version includes a platform sole, Gucci offers several variations:

Gucci Ace Leather Low-Top Trainers : A timeless option with the same colour detailing and classic silhouette.



: A timeless option with the same colour detailing and classic silhouette. Gucci Re-Web Supreme Canvas Trainers: A subtle alternative with the brand’s stripe on the tongue and a sportier profile.



For similar looks at more accessible prices, other options include:

Reebok Club C 85 : A retro-style low-top trainer with subtle red, white and green accents.



: A retro-style low-top trainer with subtle red, white and green accents. Gola Mark Cox Tennis Trainers : With off-white and green tones, this pair reflects a traditional tennis shoe aesthetic.



: With off-white and green tones, this pair reflects a traditional tennis shoe aesthetic. Veja Urca Trainers : Sustainable and minimalist, featuring the brand’s signature “V” for a pop of colour.



: Sustainable and minimalist, featuring the brand’s signature “V” for a pop of colour. Fairfax & Favor Alexandra Platform: A more understated take with navy and tan detailing on a crisp white base.



White trainers: a year-round staple

White trainers continue to dominate fashion trends in 2025, especially as a go-to for smart-casual dressing. Their clean look pairs effortlessly with summer dresses, tailored trousers, or casual denim.

Although Croft’s Gucci pair makes a bold statement, the predominantly white design remains understated enough to be worn with a variety of outfits. The key to maintaining the look is regular cleaning and proper storage, as worn-in trainers can undermine their smart appeal.

Whether for a day at the tennis or a relaxed weekend outing, Annabel Croft’s Wimbledon footwear choice reinforces the timeless versatility of white trainers.