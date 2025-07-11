Skip to content
 
Annabel Croft’s Wimbledon trainers prove white sneakers are a timeless smart-casual choice

Annabel’s exact pair is the Gucci Ace Sneaker

Annabel Croft

Former tennis player and current presenter Annabel Croft

Getty Images
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 11, 2025
Annabel Croft embraces sporty style at Wimbledon

Former tennis player and current presenter Annabel Croft made a notable appearance at Wimbledon this weekend, combining elegance with comfort through a smart-casual ensemble. Dressed in a pale blue pleated dress by Boss, she completed the look with Gucci platform trainers, blending classic tennis aesthetics with modern fashion.

The knife-pleat design of the dress referenced traditional tennis skirts, while the fitted T-shirt silhouette gave the outfit a distinctly athletic feel. Her trainers featured Gucci’s red and green web stripe, offering a designer twist on the classic white trainer trend.

Statement trainers with added comfort

Annabel’s shoes included a platform sole, providing extra height while maintaining the comfort expected from trainers. This style aligns with the ongoing sports-luxe trend, which combines fashion and function, and shows how white trainers can elevate polished outfits without relying on heels.

White trainers, in particular, have become a wardrobe staple, known for their versatility. Their neutral base makes them ideal for dressing down occasionwear or adding a casual element to otherwise formal outfits.

How to replicate the look

Annabel’s exact pair is the Gucci Ace Sneaker with Web, featuring a sleek white base and the brand’s signature red and green stripes. While her specific version includes a platform sole, Gucci offers several variations:

  • Gucci Ace Leather Low-Top Trainers: A timeless option with the same colour detailing and classic silhouette.
  • Gucci Re-Web Supreme Canvas Trainers: A subtle alternative with the brand’s stripe on the tongue and a sportier profile.

For similar looks at more accessible prices, other options include:

  • Reebok Club C 85: A retro-style low-top trainer with subtle red, white and green accents.
  • Gola Mark Cox Tennis Trainers: With off-white and green tones, this pair reflects a traditional tennis shoe aesthetic.
  • Veja Urca Trainers: Sustainable and minimalist, featuring the brand’s signature “V” for a pop of colour.
  • Fairfax & Favor Alexandra Platform: A more understated take with navy and tan detailing on a crisp white base.

White trainers: a year-round staple

White trainers continue to dominate fashion trends in 2025, especially as a go-to for smart-casual dressing. Their clean look pairs effortlessly with summer dresses, tailored trousers, or casual denim.

Although Croft’s Gucci pair makes a bold statement, the predominantly white design remains understated enough to be worn with a variety of outfits. The key to maintaining the look is regular cleaning and proper storage, as worn-in trainers can undermine their smart appeal.

Whether for a day at the tennis or a relaxed weekend outing, Annabel Croft’s Wimbledon footwear choice reinforces the timeless versatility of white trainers.

