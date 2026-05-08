Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Kris Jenner says Ozempic left her saying “I can’t work anymore”

Kris Jenner has revealed she stopped using Ozempic

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner discusses her difficult experience with Ozempic

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 08, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Kris Jenner said she stopped using Ozempic after experiencing severe nausea
  • Jenner described peptide injections and supplements as a “game changer” for her energy levels and wellbeing
  • Interest in peptide-based wellness treatments continues to grow despite concerns around regulation and safety

Kris Jenner opens up about why Ozempic did not work for her

Kris Jenner has revealed she stopped using Ozempic after the medication left her feeling too unwell to continue.

Speaking on the SHE MD Podcast, Jenner discussed her experience with GLP-1 drugs while appearing alongside gynaecologist Dr Thais Aliabadi and women’s advocate Mary Alice Haney.

According to Jenner, she tried Ozempic before the drug became widely recognised in popular culture, but quickly realised it was not suitable for her.

“I tried it once when no one knew what it was, and it made me really sick,” Jenner said during the podcast.

She explained that the nausea became so intense it affected her ability to work and carry out daily routines.

Peptide injections became her alternative

After stopping Ozempic, Jenner said she and her doctor explored other treatment options before settling on peptide injections combined with supplements including omega-3s.

She described the new routine as a “game changer”, particularly because it improved her energy levels during long workdays.

Jenner said the treatment gave her “an extra couple of hours” at night, explaining that she often begins work early and usually feels exhausted by the end of the day.

She also claimed the supplements had visible benefits for her hair, skin and nails in addition to helping her feel more energised overall.

Growing interest in peptide treatments continues

Jenner’s comments arrive at a time when peptide-based wellness treatments are attracting increasing attention across the beauty, health and fitness industries.

According to the American Medical Association, peptide injectables are now being used not only for weight loss but also for muscle recovery, anti-ageing treatments and metabolic health.

Ozempic itself is a peptide-based medication that has undergone far more clinical research than many newer injectables now appearing in wellness clinics and online markets.

Some peptide treatments are also prescribed for diabetes management and blood sugar control, with insulin among the best-known examples.

However, medical experts have also raised concerns about the growing number of peptide products being promoted without full regulatory approval. Many newer injectables remain outside formal approval systems and are increasingly being sold through loosely regulated wellness spaces.

Health professionals continue to advise that any peptide-based treatment should only be taken under medical supervision.

kris jennerweight lossozempic

Related News

Asif Khan Planet Omar
Entertainment

Asif Khan: Planet Omar gives British Muslims a voice on stage

atiha-sen-gupta
Entertainment

Atiha Sen Gupta's landmark play returns to Tara Theatre

Nitin-Ganatra-asian-artists
Entertainment

Nitin Ganatra: South Asian stories still have to prove their commercial worth

More For You

Billie Eilish Reacts to Animal Empathy Backlash

Eilish went further by arguing that loving animals while continuing to eat meat was contradictory

Getty Images

Billie Eilish says she is 'tired' of empathy for animals becoming 'controversial'

Highlights

  • Billie Eilish defended her comments after saying “eating meat is inherently wrong”
  • The singer responded to criticism online by sharing graphic slaughterhouse footage on Instagram
  • Eilish has long been vocal about veganism, animal welfare and sustainable fashion

Billie Eilish doubles down after online backlash

Billie Eilish has responded to criticism sparked by her recent comments about meat consumption, insisting she is “tired” of empathy towards animals being treated as controversial.

The debate began after Eilish appeared in a video interview with Elle magazine, where she was asked to name “one hill” she would “die on”.

Keep ReadingShow less