Kris Jenner shows real facelift results as Kim Kardashian stuns in black leather at 'All’s Fair' London premiere

Highlights:

Kim reached London after her birthday in Paris.

She wore a black leather corset, snakeskin pattern.

Kris Jenner came too, black-and-white suit, shades on.

All’s Fair follows a female-led divorce firm, with Kim executive producing.

At the London premiere of All’s Fair, Kim Kardarshian stepped onto the purple carpet and, honestly, you couldn’t miss her. That corset dress, covered in chains, plus the knee-high patent boots, she didn’t just show up, she took over. It was gothic, punk, dramatic Kim at her theatrical best.

Joining her was mum and manager Kris Jenner in a sharply cut black pant suit with a white ruffle collar and sunglasses. Hard not to notice her unfiltered facelift, which was out in the open and showed real results without filters.

Kim Kardashian wows in gothic leather at London premiere after wild Paris birthday with Kris Jenner by her side Getty Images





Why Kim Kardashian’s All’s Fair outfit turned heads

The Dilara Findikoglu corset was first seen on Naomi Campbell at the designer’s spring/summer 26 runway. Kim channelled the same edgy energy but added her own flair with layered chains and a lace shawl.

The choice, in fact, mirrored her character Allura Grant, who is commanding, precise, and a touch ruthless. Critics and fans have already started talking about how her wardrobe signals the power dynamics the series explores.

Kim stuns in black snakeskin leather corset by Dilara Findikoglu Getty Images





How Kris Jenner held her own on the red carpet

Kris went minimalist yet authoritative in an oversized black suit, softened by the ruffled collar. She hid behind Miu Miu sunglasses, gloves on, owning the whole matriarchal look.

Over the tour, the duo have rotated designers like Schiaparelli, Givenchy, Galliano for Dior, proof that they’re playing the fashion game as seriously as Hollywood itself.

Kris Jenner shows sharp black-and-white suit with sunglasses Getty Images





Who else turned up in full power mode

Teyana Taylor went all black croc leather, tight corset. Naomi Watts kept it simple, black satin midi, slit up the leg with red lips and diamonds. Sarah Paulson added a pop of color with a lime and lilac dress. Niecy Nash-Betts went big, bubble-hem, burgundy and orange. The purple carpet was a complete masterclass in sculpted silhouettes and power dressing, giving fans a tiny glimpse of what All’s Fair is promising on screen.

Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson, Kim Kardashian, Niecy Nash-Betts and Naomi Watts attend the "All's Fair" London Premiere Getty Images





What fans can expect from the series

Set in Los Angeles, the series follows a female-led divorce firm, with Kim as head lawyer Allura Grant. Kim also serves as executive producer. The show weaves in her interest in law, with her character reportedly inspired by lawyer Laura Wasser. Expect courtroom battles, loyalty tests, and just as much drama behind the scenes as in the legal scenes.

- YouTube youtu.be





With London wrapped, Kim and Kris will continue their whirlwind press tour, having already dazzled in Paris and LA.