Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Trump reshares post calling India and China 'hellholes' flooding America with immigrants

MEA offers muted response as US president endorses rant against birthright citizenship

Trump reshares post calling India and China 'hellholes' flooding America with immigrants

The incident comes as India and the United States continue trade negotiations

Getty Images
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseApr 23, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Trump shares post calling India, China "hellholes".
  • MEA says "we've seen some reports".
  • US approval ratings drop to 33 per cent.
US president Donald Trump sparked fresh controversy on Thursday by resharing a racist post from American commentator Michael Savage that called India, China and other nations "hellholes."
The Ministry of External Affairs responded with minimal comment.

"We've seen some reports. That's where I'll leave it," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a weekly briefing on Thursday evening. He offered no further reaction to the post Trump shared with millions of followers.

The incident comes as India and the United States continue trade negotiations. Jaiswal confirmed an Indian team travelled to Washington DC for talks, describing discussions as "ongoing and constructive."

Both countries work towards a trade agreement targeting $500 billion by 2030.

Controversial citizenship rant

Savage's post attacked birthright citizenship laws in America. He claimed people from India and China visit the US to "drop a baby in the ninth month" for instant citizenship.

"A baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring in their entire family from China, or India, or some other hell-hole on the planet," Savage wrote.

He claimed "English is not spoken here anymore" and current immigrants show "almost no loyalty to this country."

The commentator said today's immigrants differ from Europeans who integrated into American society.

"The Irish integrated, the Italians integrated, the Polish integrated. The idea of the melting pot is long over. It is now just a cash-in pot," he argued.

Savage described Indian and Chinese immigrants as "gangsters with laptops" who damaged the country.

"They've done more damage to this nation than all the mafia families put together. They've robbed us blind, treated us like second-class citizens," he claimed.

The post accused immigrants of wanting to turn America into a colony of China and India. Savage called for birthright citizenship to face a national vote.

Trump questioned birthright citizenship laws on Wednesday, falsely claiming no other country grants such citizenship.

Several countries including Canada and Mexico offer birthright citizenship.

india us relationsracistmeabirthright citizenshipdonald trump

Related News

rishi-sunak-ai
News

AI is already squeezing jobs for young workers, warns Rishi Sunak

uk-france-channel-deal
News

UK, France strike new Channel deal to curb small boat crossings

britain-judiciary-freedom-of-information
News

Eastern Eye journalist threatened by judiciary for doing his job

starmer-mandelson-scandal
News

Starmer refuses to quit over Mandelson scandal

More For You

tulsi-gabbard-trump

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard testifies during a House Select Intelligence Committee hearing on March 19, 2026 in Washington, DC. The hearing was held to assess worldwide threats in 2026.

(Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

Tulsi Gabbard seeks criminal probe into officials behind Trump's impeachment

  • Gabbard has referred the Trump impeachment whistleblower and former intelligence watchdog Michael Atkinson to the Justice Department for criminal investigation
  • The released documents identify no specific crimes, and Gabbard admits she is "leaving it up to the lawyers" to determine what laws were broken
  • The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee warns the move will "chill future whistleblowers"

THE director of National Intelligence in the US, Tulsi Gabbard, has sent criminal referrals to the Justice Department seeking investigations into the whistleblower whose complaint led to president Donald Trump's first impeachment in 2019, as well as the former intelligence community watchdog who handled the case.

The referrals, confirmed by a spokesperson for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and first reported by Fox News, target the still-anonymous whistleblower who raised concerns about Trump's July 2019 phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Keep ReadingShow less