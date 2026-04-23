Trump reshares post calling India and China 'hellholes' flooding America with immigrants

Highlights

Trump shares post calling India, China "hellholes".

MEA says "we've seen some reports".

US approval ratings drop to 33 per cent.

US president Donald Trump sparked fresh controversy on Thursday by resharing a racist post from American commentator Michael Savage that called India, China and other nations "hellholes."

The Ministry of External Affairs responded with minimal comment.

"We've seen some reports. That's where I'll leave it," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a weekly briefing on Thursday evening. He offered no further reaction to the post Trump shared with millions of followers.

The incident comes as India and the United States continue trade negotiations. Jaiswal confirmed an Indian team travelled to Washington DC for talks, describing discussions as "ongoing and constructive."

Both countries work towards a trade agreement targeting $500 billion by 2030.

Controversial citizenship rant

Savage's post attacked birthright citizenship laws in America. He claimed people from India and China visit the US to "drop a baby in the ninth month" for instant citizenship.

"A baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring in their entire family from China, or India, or some other hell-hole on the planet," Savage wrote.

He claimed "English is not spoken here anymore" and current immigrants show "almost no loyalty to this country."

The commentator said today's immigrants differ from Europeans who integrated into American society.

"The Irish integrated, the Italians integrated, the Polish integrated. The idea of the melting pot is long over. It is now just a cash-in pot," he argued.

Savage described Indian and Chinese immigrants as "gangsters with laptops" who damaged the country.

"They've done more damage to this nation than all the mafia families put together. They've robbed us blind, treated us like second-class citizens," he claimed.

The post accused immigrants of wanting to turn America into a colony of China and India. Savage called for birthright citizenship to face a national vote.

Trump questioned birthright citizenship laws on Wednesday, falsely claiming no other country grants such citizenship.

Several countries including Canada and Mexico offer birthright citizenship.