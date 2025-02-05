Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Tulsi Gabbard moves closer to US intelligence chief role

Tulsi Gabbard

Gabbard, 43, has faced bipartisan concerns over her suitability for the role overseeing US intelligence agencies. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeFeb 05, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

TULSI GABBARD, former Democratic congresswoman and president Donald Trump's nominee for Director of National Intelligence (DNI), has been approved by a key Senate committee in a private vote, moving her nomination forward to a full Senate vote.

The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, led by Republicans, voted 9-8 along party lines to advance Gabbard’s nomination. A full Senate vote on her confirmation is expected as early as next week, according to the Washington Post.

Gabbard, 43, has faced bipartisan concerns over her suitability for the role overseeing US intelligence agencies.

“The Intelligence Committee just voted for Tulsi Gabbard’s nomination to be the Director of National Intelligence favourably to the full United States Senate,” Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Tom Cotton told reporters after the closed-door vote on Tuesday.
“We look forward to her confirmation and working with her to keep America safe,” he was quoted as saying by The Hill.

The committee vote came hours after Senator Todd Young, a key Republican swing vote, announced his support for Gabbard. On Monday, Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine) also confirmed her support ahead of the committee decision.

Gabbard, a four-term congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate, has served in the military with three deployments to the Middle East and Africa. She was previously a Democrat but moved to the Republican Party.

In October 2022, she announced her departure from the Democratic Party and became an Independent.

On August 26, 2024, she endorsed Trump’s re-election bid and later joined his transition team as co-chair. She officially became a Republican on October 22, 2024, citing Trump’s leadership and his transformation of the party.

Her nomination has drawn scrutiny over past statements and meetings. In 2017, she met with then-Syrian President Bashar al-Assad while he faced accusations of using chemical weapons.

Her views on Russia and past comments on the war in Ukraine have also been debated, with some critics suggesting they were in line with Russian state media narratives.

Under US law, Cabinet-level positions and other senior administration roles require Senate confirmation. The process begins with a hearing by the relevant Senate committee.

(With inputs from PTI)

director of national intelligencednidonald trumpisrael-palestine conflictrepublican partysenate committeesusan collinstodd youngtulsi gabbardukraine warus intelligence agencies

Related News

aga-khan-reuters-lead
Featured

Aga Khan IV: Bridging faith, philanthropy, and development

Kylie Minogue marks 20 years since cancer diagnosis with heartfelt World Cancer Day message
Entertainment

Kylie Minogue marks 20 years since cancer diagnosis with heartfelt World Cancer Day message

Trump's 'Gaza take over' proposal faces backlash
News

Trump's 'Gaza take over' proposal faces backlash

Ed Sheeran joins AR Rahman for epic jam session in Chennai ahead of concert
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran joins AR Rahman for epic jam session in Chennai ahead of concert

More For You

Aga-Khan-Getty

Over the years, the Aga Khan became both a prominent philanthropist and a business magnate, balancing religious leadership with global development work. (Photo: Getty Images)

Aga Khan, Ismaili Muslim leader and philanthropist, dies at 88

HIS HIGHNESS Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, Aga Khan IV, the spiritual leader of the Ismaili Muslim community and head of a vast philanthropic network, died on Tuesday at the age of 88.

His Aga Khan Development Network and the Ismaili religious community announced that His Highness Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, the 49th hereditary imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, passed away in Portugal, surrounded by his family.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lucy Letby

Letby, 35, is serving 15 whole-life sentences for the deaths of babies at neo-natal units in northwest England between 2015 and 2016.

Review launched into Lucy Letby case after experts challenge evidence

A REVIEW has been launched into the case of Lucy Letby, a nurse sentenced to life imprisonment for killing seven newborn babies, as medical experts argue there was no evidence to support her conviction.

Letby, 35, is serving 15 whole-life sentences for the deaths of babies at neo-natal units in northwest England between 2015 and 2016. She was convicted of murdering seven newborns and attempting to kill seven others at the Countess of Chester Hospital, making her the most prolific child serial killer in modern UK history.

Keep ReadingShow less
modi-trump-getty

Trump shakes hands with Modi during a joint press conference at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on February 25, 2020. (Photo: Getty Images)

Modi invited to White House meeting with Trump next week: Report

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has invited Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to visit the White House next week, a White House official said.

The announcement came hours after a US military plane left for India carrying deported migrants.

Keep ReadingShow less
Obesity drug
Boxes of Wegovy are seen at a pharmacy in London. (Photo: Reuters)

GPhC tightens rules for online obesity drug prescriptions

The General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC), which oversees UK pharmacies, has introduced stricter rules for online pharmacies prescribing obesity drugs. The regulator said the changes aim to prevent individuals from receiving medicines that could pose health risks.

The new guidance, updated for the first time in three years, follows concerns about how some online pharmacies dispense weight-loss drugs.

Keep ReadingShow less
chai-point-kumbh

India's Para-Commandos at a Chai Point tea stall at the Maha Kumbh. (Photo: X/@Chai_Point)

Robotic tea machines serve chai to millions at Maha Kumbh Mela

AT THE Maha Kumbh Mela in India's Prayagraj, modern technology is being used to enhance traditional practices. Chai Point, in collaboration with the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), has introduced robotic tea-making stalls at the event.

These automated tea stations aim to serve over one crore cups of chai throughout the Mela. The tea is prepared using Nandini brand milk, and organisers plan to set a Guinness World Record for the most cups served at a single event. Despite having only 10 stalls, each can serve thousands of cups daily to meet the demand of millions of visitors.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc