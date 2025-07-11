YouTube ditches Trending page to keep up with the times

The Legend of Zelda remains one of Nintendo’s most iconic franchises, with a legacy stretching back to its debut on the NES in 1986. With the success of recent entries like Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, players are now speculating on how the next instalment can build upon those achievements.

Fans want a mix of tradition and innovation

A recent Reddit thread, started by user frewbrew, asked fans what they would like to see in a new Zelda game for the Nintendo Switch 2. The responses reflect a desire for both continuity and fresh ideas.

“I want everything Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom did right: open world, exploration, music, atmosphere,” wrote one user, 3ehsan. “With improvements upon everything the most recent entries fell short on, such as classic dungeons, story, and combat.”

Others shared similar thoughts, calling for a return to more structured dungeon design, a hallmark of older Zelda games. “I honestly like how they did dungeons in Tears of the Kingdom, or rather, the quests that include the dungeons,” added RegurgitatedMincer, suggesting the format could be expanded further.

Suggestions include better combat and weapon durability

While the franchise’s shift to open-world gameplay has been widely praised, some players are hoping for changes to mechanics such as weapon durability. “I wouldn't mind the durability system if the swords made of steel and various other metals didn't break after five hits,” noted user Fox_McCloud_Jr.

Combat also emerged as an area where fans would like to see refinement, with many calling for deeper mechanics and more memorable enemy encounters.

Visual upgrades and inspiration from Wind Waker

A number of fans expressed a wish for the next game to push the graphical capabilities of the new hardware. With the Nintendo Switch 2 offering upgraded performance, some are hoping the next Zelda title will be a technical showcase, both visually and in terms of framerate.

Others suggested inspiration could be drawn from The Wind Waker, with its bold art style and seafaring gameplay. Although no direction has been confirmed, fans remain optimistic that the next title will honour the series’ legacy while embracing new ideas.

Waiting for what’s next

Until Nintendo makes an official announcement, Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom remain the definitive Zelda experiences available on the new system in enhanced form. But excitement around the next original entry continues to grow.

Whether it revisits familiar territory or charts a bold new path, the new Zelda game for Nintendo Switch 2 is already one of the most highly anticipated releases on the horizon.