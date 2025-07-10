Archita Phukan paid £25,000 to escape prostitution, now rescues kids from red-light areas

Highlights:

Assam-born influencer Archita Phukan, known to over a million Instagram followers as babydoll_archi, is drawing attention not only for her viral reels and racy content but for a powerful story of survival, freedom, and activism. The 29-year-old has revealed that she paid £25,000 (₹25 lakh) to break free from sex work, a past she documented in a raw Instagram post tagged to Delhi’s GB Road, one of India’s most infamous red-light areas.

Now based in the US, Archita is using her platform to shed light on the same system she once escaped. Her recent donations to rescue children from red-light areas have added a new layer to her public image, one that extends beyond Instagram trends and viral videos.

Influencer Archita Phukan donates £25,000 to rescue kids, opens up about past in prostitution Instagram/babydoll_archi





Six years in prostitution and the £25,000 price of freedom

In a post shared in 2023, Archita described being trapped in prostitution for six years, ultimately having to “buy” her freedom for £25,000 (₹25 lakh). While she didn’t go into specifics about how she got caught in that life, she credited a “trusted friend” and a survivor-focused organisation for helping her leave and rescue eight other women.

“The past does not define you,” she wrote. “With the unwavering support of a trusted friend and an organisation dedicated to helping survivors like me, I was able to free eight other girls and give them a new life.”

This act of courage is now reflected in her current work, supporting causes that prevent children from being trapped in the same cycle.

Archita's Instagram Highlight Instagram/babydoll_archi





Donations for children and animals based on public poll

In her Instagram Highlights, Archita recently posted a screengrab of a poll where over 45,000 of her followers voted on causes they cared most about. The top two were rescuing children and helping animals. Following this, she donated £750 (₹75,000)—£300 (₹30,000) to an organisation working with children in red-light districts and £450 (₹45,000) to an NGO focused on animal welfare.

This wasn’t her first donation for similar causes. In May, she contributed £300 (₹30,000) to a fundraiser supporting a woman who had rescued over 70 children from red-light areas. Back in 2022, she gave £200 (₹20,000) from her subscription earnings to aid children of sex workers.

Archita's Instagram Highlight about donations Instagram/babydoll_archi





Viral fame, controversy, and a cryptic silence

Archita’s rise to social media fame has been anything but ordinary. Her viral saree transformation reel set to Romanian artist Kate Linn’s Dame Un Grrr clocked over four million views. But it was her recent photo with American adult star Kendra Lust that ignited fresh speculation, with fans and gossip pages debating whether she’s planning a shift to adult entertainment.

Instead of confirming or denying anything, Archita shared a cryptic message:

“Let me be clear: I haven’t confirmed anything. And I’m not here to deny it either... Some paths are private. Some moves are strategic. Some stories are best told in chapters, not captions.”

This statement has only intensified curiosity around her, with Google Trends registering a sharp spike for search terms like “Archita Phukan video viral original.”





From pain to purpose: Why Archita’s story matters

While Archita Phukan may be known online for bold content and trending visuals, her personal history tells a much deeper story; of exploitation, survival, and now, restoration. Her efforts to fund rescue initiatives and support animal welfare reflect a shift in how she’s choosing to use her platform, not just to build fame, but to enable change.

‘Babydoll Archi’ who escaped GB Road life with ₹25 lakh now helps others break free Instagram/babydoll_archi





Whether she continues on a content-driven path or enters a more controversial space, Archita has made one thing clear: her past fuels her present, but it won’t define her future.