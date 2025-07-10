Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Archita Phukan paid £25,000 to escape prostitution, now rescues kids from red-light areas

The Assamese influencer and former sex work survivor has donated £750 (₹75,000) to support causes chosen by her followers, including animal welfare and child protection.

Archita Phukan Social Media Influencers

Archita Phukan’s story of survival and advocacy gains attention on social media

Instagram/babydoll_archi
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 10, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Assamese influencer Archita Phukan revealed she paid £25,000 (₹25 lakh) to escape prostitution after six years.
  • She has since rescued eight other women and now donates to causes helping children and animals.
  • Archita recently contributed £750 (₹75,000), split between animal welfare and red-light area child rescue efforts.
  • Viral Instagram posts with Kendra Lust and cryptic statements sparked debate over her next move.

Assam-born influencer Archita Phukan, known to over a million Instagram followers as babydoll_archi, is drawing attention not only for her viral reels and racy content but for a powerful story of survival, freedom, and activism. The 29-year-old has revealed that she paid £25,000 (₹25 lakh) to break free from sex work, a past she documented in a raw Instagram post tagged to Delhi’s GB Road, one of India’s most infamous red-light areas.

Now based in the US, Archita is using her platform to shed light on the same system she once escaped. Her recent donations to rescue children from red-light areas have added a new layer to her public image, one that extends beyond Instagram trends and viral videos.

 Archita Phukan Social Media Influencers Influencer Archita Phukan donates £25,000 to rescue kids, opens up about past in prostitutionInstagram/babydoll_archi


Six years in prostitution and the £25,000 price of freedom

In a post shared in 2023, Archita described being trapped in prostitution for six years, ultimately having to “buy” her freedom for £25,000 (₹25 lakh). While she didn’t go into specifics about how she got caught in that life, she credited a “trusted friend” and a survivor-focused organisation for helping her leave and rescue eight other women.

“The past does not define you,” she wrote. “With the unwavering support of a trusted friend and an organisation dedicated to helping survivors like me, I was able to free eight other girls and give them a new life.”

This act of courage is now reflected in her current work, supporting causes that prevent children from being trapped in the same cycle.

  Archita's Instagram HighlightInstagram/babydoll_archi


Donations for children and animals based on public poll

In her Instagram Highlights, Archita recently posted a screengrab of a poll where over 45,000 of her followers voted on causes they cared most about. The top two were rescuing children and helping animals. Following this, she donated £750 (₹75,000)—£300 (₹30,000) to an organisation working with children in red-light districts and £450 (₹45,000) to an NGO focused on animal welfare.

This wasn’t her first donation for similar causes. In May, she contributed £300 (₹30,000) to a fundraiser supporting a woman who had rescued over 70 children from red-light areas. Back in 2022, she gave £200 (₹20,000) from her subscription earnings to aid children of sex workers.

  Archita's Instagram Highlight about donationsInstagram/babydoll_archi


Viral fame, controversy, and a cryptic silence

Archita’s rise to social media fame has been anything but ordinary. Her viral saree transformation reel set to Romanian artist Kate Linn’s Dame Un Grrr clocked over four million views. But it was her recent photo with American adult star Kendra Lust that ignited fresh speculation, with fans and gossip pages debating whether she’s planning a shift to adult entertainment.

Instead of confirming or denying anything, Archita shared a cryptic message:

“Let me be clear: I haven’t confirmed anything. And I’m not here to deny it either... Some paths are private. Some moves are strategic. Some stories are best told in chapters, not captions.”

This statement has only intensified curiosity around her, with Google Trends registering a sharp spike for search terms like “Archita Phukan video viral original.”


From pain to purpose: Why Archita’s story matters

While Archita Phukan may be known online for bold content and trending visuals, her personal history tells a much deeper story; of exploitation, survival, and now, restoration. Her efforts to fund rescue initiatives and support animal welfare reflect a shift in how she’s choosing to use her platform, not just to build fame, but to enable change.

 Archita Phukan Social Media Influencers ‘Babydoll Archi’ who escaped GB Road life with ₹25 lakh now helps others break freeInstagram/babydoll_archi


Whether she continues on a content-driven path or enters a more controversial space, Archita has made one thing clear: her past fuels her present, but it won’t define her future.

archita phukanchild rescue effortsprostitution escapesex work pastsocial media influencers

Related News

Navratri festival in Wembley
UK

Navratri festival in Wembley faces objections

Priyanka Chopra
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra shuts down criticism after choosing hot dog over vada pav in viral video

Bianca Censori
Entertainment

Bianca Censori poses nearly nude in photos taken by Kanye West raising fresh questions about control

SBI UK cuts mortgage rates
Business

SBI UK cuts mortgage rates

More For You

HYBE Cine Fest 2025
HYBE Cine Fest 2025: How HYBE Cine Fest 2025 is India’s K-pop soft launch
Instagram/pvrpictures

HYBE Cine Fest 2025: BTS, TXT, and SEVENTEEN light up screens; here’s what it really means

You step into your local PVR today. The smell of popcorn hits you, but instead of previews for the latest Bollywood hit, the lobby is a sea of ARMY Bombs and CARAT Bong light sticks. Fans in TXT tees are swapping photocards. Someone’s already belting out a LE SSERAFIM chorus into a mic at the pop-up Noraebang station. Inside Screen 3? It isn’t a film, but a full-blown K-pop concert. Thousands of voices scream every word of BTS’s Dynamite, and tears well up during Jungkook’s solo. But this isn’t Seoul. It’s Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, all this weekend. And HYBE? They’re taking notes, big ones!

What is Hybe Cine fest?

HYBE Cine Fest 2025 is a three-day cinema event (from 10 to 12 July) that brings some of the biggest K-pop concert experiences to the big screen across India. Organised by South Korean entertainment giant HYBE in partnership with PVR INOX and Trafalgar Releasing, the fest features full-length concert films from BTS, SEVENTEEN, TXT, ENHYPEN, ILLIT, and Katseye. Expect stadium-level production with cinematic visuals, surround sound, and collective fan chants, everything fans love about a K-pop concert, recreated inside a cinema.

Keep ReadingShow less
Cierra Ortega

Cierra Ortega addresses her Love Island USA exit in a TikTok video

Instagram/cierra.ortega

Cierra Ortega apologises after Love Island USA exit over resurfaced racist post

Highlights

  • Cierra Ortega has exited Love Island USA after a past social media post using a slur resurfaced.
  • The 25-year-old content creator said she “had no idea” the word was a racial slur.
  • Ortega apologised to the Asian community and said she accepts being removed from the show.
  • She revealed her family has been threatened and immigration authorities were called on them.

Cierra Ortega, a contestant on this season of Love Island USA, has publicly apologised after an old social media post containing a racial slur resurfaced, prompting her sudden exit from the popular reality series.

The 25-year-old Los Angeles-based content creator addressed the controversy in a video, expressing regret for using a derogatory term towards Asian people in a post made last year. Ortega, who is of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent, said she was unaware of the word’s offensive meaning at the time but took full responsibility.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rashmika Mandanna joins Allu Arjun

Rashmika Mandanna teams up with Allu Arjun again in Atlee’s next

Getty Images/Youtube Screengrab/Sun Pictures

Rashmika Mandanna joins Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in Atlee's sci-fi spectacle 'AA22xA6'

Highlights:

 
     
  • Rashmika Mandanna to star opposite Allu Arjun in Atlee’s big-budget sci-fi project AA22xA6.
    •  
  • The film already features Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur.
    •  
  • Rashmika has completed a look test and body scan in Los Angeles.
    •  
  • Film to release in multiple languages by late 2026 or early 2027.
    •  
 

Rashmika Mandanna is officially part of director Atlee’s highly ambitious sci-fi feature, tentatively titled AA22xA6. With Allu Arjun headlining the project, the casting of Rashmika not only reunites the Pushpa duo but also strengthens what is being called one of the biggest star ensembles in Indian cinema today. The Sun Pictures production already boasts names like Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur, and now Rashmika’s addition has significantly heightened the buzz.

 Allu Arjun teams up with Atlee for 376 million sci-fi  Director Atlee and Allu Arjun brainstorm futuristic concepts with top Hollywood VFX studios in LA  Youtube Screengrab  

Keep ReadingShow less
Kajol

Kajol says star kids face harsher pressure as Ibrahim Ali Khan gears up for Sarzameen

Getty Images

Kajol defends Ibrahim Ali Khan amid trolling, says star kids today face a do or die reality

Highlights:

  • Kajol says today’s star kids face intense pressure to succeed immediately.
  • She compares their experience to her own, where she had time and space to evolve.
  • The actor is starring as Ibrahim Ali Khan’s mother in the upcoming film Sarzameen.
  • Kajol stresses the importance of reinvention and praises new actors for adapting beyond films.

Kajol believes the new generation of star kids in Bollywood are under far more pressure than actors from her era. The actress, who will soon be seen in Sarzameen alongside debutant Ibrahim Ali Khan, said young actors today are expected to prove themselves instantly, and harsh judgement follows if they don’t.

 Kajol  Kajol discusses star kids and the changing rules of BollywoodGetty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Cardi B wears blooming 3D flowers

Cardi B continues her bold fashion streak with floral runway glamour

Instagram/rahulmishra_7

Cardi B stuns in a 3D floral Rahul Mishra gown at Paris Couture Week

Highlights:

  • Cardi B wore a ruby-red custom Rahul Mishra gown with sculptural 3D flowers at Paris Couture Week.
  • The outfit followed her earlier dramatic appearance at Schiaparelli in a fringe dress with a live crow.
  • She’s currently working on her debut album Am I the Drama? and a beauty venture with Revolve.
  • The look featured diamond accessories, a sculpted bun, and smoky makeup to match the theatrical dress.

Cardi B took her fashion game to new heights in Paris, stepping out in a dramatic Rahul Mishra creation that fused red carpet glamour with runway sculpture. The rapper’s custom-made gown, featuring 3D blooming flowers and a shimmering ruby base, was a highlight at Paris Haute Couture Week, making it one of her most talked-about looks this season.

 Cardi B wears blooming 3D flowers Cardi B's red gown features 3D sculpted flowers and intricate embroideryInstagram/rahulmishra_7

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc