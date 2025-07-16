Archita Phukan AI deepfake porn scandal intensifies as ex‑boyfriend arrested for identity theft and £9,400 profit

Highlights:

Assamese influencer Archita Phukan became viral after a saree transition reel and selfie with Kendra Lust.

AI-generated obscene content falsely linked her to the adult industry.

Police confirmed her ex-boyfriend Pratim Bora used AI tools to morph her photos and earn money from fake content.

Bora has been arrested and booked under cybercrime and identity theft charges.

A viral sensation turned into a nightmare for Assamese influencer Archita Phukan when her online fame was weaponised in one of India’s most disturbing AI-driven cybercrime cases.

Archita, known online as "Babydoll Archi", rose to internet fame through stylish reels and a viral saree transformation video set to a trending track. But what looked like a glamorous rise on Instagram soon unravelled into a calculated revenge plot, exposing the darker side of AI misuse.

Archita Phukan’s story of survival and advocacy gains attention on social media Instagram/babydoll_archi





AI-generated content falsely linked Archita to adult industry

The tipping point came when Archita posted a selfie with American adult film star Kendra Lust in early July 2025. Captioned innocently with admiration, the image ignited online speculation that Archita was entering the adult entertainment world. Meme pages and gossip forums went wild.

But what followed was more sinister than clickbait headlines. Fake profiles began circulating morphed, explicit photos and videos of Archita, some even featuring her with Kendra Lust. The content looked disturbingly real. But the truth? All of it was fake and AI-generated.





Ex-boyfriend’s revenge: Police arrest 27-year-old Pratim Bora

The Dibrugarh Police in Assam arrested Archita’s former boyfriend, Pratim Bora, on Sunday after an FIR was filed by her brother. Bora, a mechanical engineer from Tinsukia, admitted to stealing old photos from Archita’s social media accounts and using AI tools to morph her face onto pornographic bodies and scenes.

According to police, Bora initially wanted to humiliate Archita after their breakup but soon began profiting off the fake content. He earned nearly £9,400 (₹1,082,161) through a subscription‑based site, where he sold AI‑generated adult material under her name.

“This was a personal vendetta turned into a calculated crime,” said Dibrugarh SSP Shizal Agarwal. “Bora used AI technology to defame and exploit Archita. The visuals were fake, and the victim has no link to adult content.”

AI deepfakes pose growing threat to women online

The case has sparked widespread concern, with digital rights activists warning of rising misuse of AI tools to create deepfake pornography. Archita’s case is not isolated. Experts say accessible AI apps now allow anyone with basic tech skills to create convincing fake content.

Faisal Kawoosa, Chief Analyst at Techarc, said, “AI deepfakes are evolving fast. From photos to full-blown videos, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to tell real from fake. Users must be more cautious about the images and videos they share, even in private.”

He added that platforms hosting user content must also take responsibility. “We need detection systems, labelling of AI-generated material, and better moderation.”





Government urged to update digital safety laws

Tech analysts and activists are now calling for immediate legal reform. Prabhu Ram of CMR said the Archita Phukan case highlights the urgent need for laws criminalising deepfake misuse and holding platforms accountable.

“India needs strong regulatory frameworks, detection tech, and victim support systems,” Ram said. “This is not just a tech problem, it’s a societal and legal crisis.”

Currently, Bora is in police custody and has been charged under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act for cyber fraud, defamation, and identity theft. His electronic devices, including phone, laptop, tablet, and storage drives, have been seized for forensic investigation. Police are probing whether he acted alone or was part of a larger digital racket.

A wake-up call for India’s digital future

What happened to Archita is a chilling reminder that anyone can be a target. One viral reel. One personal photo. That’s all it takes to spark a digital manhunt.

Until India’s legal system catches up with the speed of AI, public awareness remains the first line of defence. Archita’s story should push every social media user to rethink how they share content, and remind the government that digital crimes need stronger deterrents.