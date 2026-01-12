Skip to content
Cyber fraudsters steal nearly £1.65 billion from Indians in 2025

Elderly couple conned out of £1.22 m in 'digital arrest' scam as criminals operating from Southeast Asia target vulnerable victims

India cyber fraud 2025

Investigators identified 'digital arrest' scams and investment frauds as the most common methods.

Ashya Rose
By Ashya Rose Jan 12, 2026
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
Highlights

  • Delhi saw £103.5 m stolen by cyber criminals in 2025, up from £90.6 m in 2024.
  • Nationwide losses reached approximately £1.65 bn equivalent to a small state's budget.
  • Fraudsters operate from Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam under Chinese handlers using illegal methods.

Cyber criminals have stolen an estimated £1.65 bn (Rs 20,000 crore) from victims across India in the past year, with Delhi alone losing £103.5 m (Rs 1,250 crore), police officials revealed on Monday.

The scale of the new-age crime came into sharp focus last week when an 81-year-old man and his 77-year-old wife in Greater Kailash, New Delhi, were defrauded of £1.22 million (Rs 14.85 crore) through a 'digital arrest' scam, leaving them virtually penniless.

Om and Indira Taneja were targeted over 16 days by fraudsters posing as telecom officials who claimed their phone was being used for illegal activities.

"We have lost all of our life's savings now. The cyber fraudsters repeatedly threatened us with arrest and serious consequences," Om Taneja said.

Police said criminals, predominantly based in Cambodia, Vietnam and Laos and working for Chinese handlers, use illegal SIM box installations to mask international calls as local Indian numbers. This allows them to evade detection while creating fear amongst victims.

Delhi's cyber fraud losses increased from £90.6 m (Rs 1100 crore) in 2024 to £103.5 (Rs 1250 crore) in 2025. However, the recovery rate improved from 10 per cent to 24 per cent, a senior police officer confirmed.

Investigators identified 'digital arrest' scams and investment frauds as the most common methods.

The Tanejas transferred their savings in multiple chunks totalling approximately £165,000 (Rs 2 crore) after being placed under fake 'digital arrest' from 24th December to 9th January.

Mule bank accounts, typically opened by economically vulnerable individuals for commission, create complex money trails that hamper investigations.

Recently, two bank employees were arrested for facilitating fraud by helping open fake accounts with forged documents.

Police have launched awareness campaigns including 'Santa ki Seekh', targeting vulnerable groups like senior citizens.

Authorities urge victims to immediately report fraud on national helpline 1930, as early reporting within 24 hours significantly improves recovery chances.

Major Vineet Kumar of CyberPeace noted India's first conviction in a digital arrest case last year resulted in life imprisonment for nine individuals, though conviction rates remain low overall.

