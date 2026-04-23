Hasnat Khan, heart surgeon linked to Princess Diana, back in Pakistan to lead cardiac centre

Highlights
- Dr Hasnat Khan appointed head of Jinnah Institute of Cardiology in Lahore.
- Khan built his career at London's Royal Brompton Hospital for several years.
- He met Princess Diana in 1995 during her visit to the hospital.
Khan met Punjab chief minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday, who welcomed his decision to leave England and serve his home country.
Their meeting covered administrative matters related to the new institute, which is expected to become one of Lahore's leading centres for heart treatment.
Born in Jhelum, Punjab, in 1958, Khan completed his early medical training at King Edward Medical College before moving to the United Kingdom.
He went on to build a distinguished career at London's Royal Brompton Hospital, a specialist centre for heart and lung diseases, where he worked as a cardiac surgeon for several years.
Khan came into global focus in 1995 when Princess Diana visited the Royal Brompton Hospital and met him there.
Their relationship became one of the most widely covered stories of Diana's personal life.
The 2013 biographical film Diana explores her final two years, with their relationship at the centre of the story.
Now back in Pakistan, Khan brings with him decades of experience from one of Britain's top hospitals.