Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Hasnat Khan, heart surgeon linked to Princess Diana, back in Pakistan to lead cardiac centre

Dr Hasnat Khan appointed head of Jinnah Institute of Cardiology after decades at London's Royal Brompton Hospital

Hasnat Khan, heart surgeon linked to Princess Diana, back in Pakistan to lead cardiac centre

Hasnat Khan

LinkedIn
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseApr 23, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Dr Hasnat Khan appointed head of Jinnah Institute of Cardiology in Lahore.
  • Khan built his career at London's Royal Brompton Hospital for several years.
  • He met Princess Diana in 1995 during her visit to the hospital.
British-Pakistani heart surgeon Dr Hasnat Khan has returned to Pakistan and taken charge as head of the newly built Jinnah Institute of Cardiology in Lahore.
The appointment marks a significant homecoming for one of the most recognised cardiac surgeons of Pakistani origin.

Khan met Punjab chief minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday, who welcomed his decision to leave England and serve his home country.

Their meeting covered administrative matters related to the new institute, which is expected to become one of Lahore's leading centres for heart treatment.

Born in Jhelum, Punjab, in 1958, Khan completed his early medical training at King Edward Medical College before moving to the United Kingdom.

He went on to build a distinguished career at London's Royal Brompton Hospital, a specialist centre for heart and lung diseases, where he worked as a cardiac surgeon for several years.

Khan came into global focus in 1995 when Princess Diana visited the Royal Brompton Hospital and met him there.

Their relationship became one of the most widely covered stories of Diana's personal life.

The 2013 biographical film Diana explores her final two years, with their relationship at the centre of the story.

Now back in Pakistan, Khan brings with him decades of experience from one of Britain's top hospitals.

princess dianalahorepakistan healthcarecardiac surgeondr hasnat khan

Related News

rishi-sunak-ai
News

AI is already squeezing jobs for young workers, warns Rishi Sunak

uk-france-channel-deal
News

UK, France strike new Channel deal to curb small boat crossings

britain-judiciary-freedom-of-information
News

Eastern Eye journalist threatened by judiciary for doing his job

starmer-mandelson-scandal
News

Starmer refuses to quit over Mandelson scandal

More For You

trump-iran-ceasefire

Pakistani soldiers disembark from a truck as they arrive at D Chowk near the President's House, as Pakistan prepares to host the US and Iran for the second phase of peace talks in Islamabad, Pakistan April 22, 2026.

REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Trump extends Iran ceasefire,  keeps port blockade in place

  • Trump extended the ceasefire indefinitely after a request from mediator Pakistan, but kept the US naval blockade of Iranian ports in place
  • Vice president JD Vance cancelled a planned trip to Islamabad pending submission of an Iranian proposal
  • Tehran has not responded to the extension; residents in the capital say conditions have deteriorated despite the truce
  • A separate 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, including Hezbollah, was agreed on Friday

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump extended the US ceasefire with Iran to allow more time for peace talks, with Tehran silent on the decision early on Wednesday (22).

Trump indefinitely pushed back the end of the two week truce, crediting a request from mediator Pakistan and stressing the need to give Iran's "fractured" leadership time to form a proposal. But he said the US blockade of Iran's ports -- a sticking point for Tehran -- would continue.

Keep ReadingShow less