Kim Kardashian’s wedding dress moment goes viral: Hollywood’s new leading lady?

The reality star turns actress as she films a wedding scene for Ryan Murphy’s upcoming legal drama.

Kim Kardashian strikes a pose in a stunning look

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiFeb 13, 2025
Kim Kardashian is back in a wedding dress, but this time, it’s strictly for the cameras. The 44-year-old reality star and entrepreneur was recently spotted filming a wedding sequence for All’s Fair, an upcoming legal drama from acclaimed producer Ryan Murphy.

Dressed in a strappy white gown and flowing veil, Kim was seen holding hands with co-star Matthew Noszka on a Malibu beach. The scene even included a dramatic kiss, with Noszka all suited up in pastel blue dipping her for the moment. While the images set social media abuzz, this isn’t the start of a new marriage for Kim—it’s just part of her latest acting role.



This marks Kim’s second collaboration with Murphy after her role in American Horror Story: Delicate. Over the years, she has taken on smaller acting roles, including film cameos and voice work. However, All’s Fair signals a bigger step into scripted television, featuring an all-star cast that includes Naomi Watts, Glenn Close, and Sarah Paulson. The series reportedly centres on an all-female team of divorce lawyers in Los Angeles, with Kim not only acting but also serving as an executive producer alongside her mother, Kris Jenner.

Kim Kardashian at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles, November 2, 2024Getty Images

While Kim’s transition to acting has drawn mixed reactions, some industry veterans have come to her defence. Sarah Paulson, who also stars in All’s Fair, praised Kim’s performance in American Horror Story, stating, “It’s time people take her seriously as an actress.” She expressed confidence that Kim would shine in their upcoming project.

Kim, however, remains self-aware about her acting journey. In a recent episode of The Kardashians, she joked about the challenges of showing emotion on screen, quipping that her Botox might limit her range. “How am I going to cry? I can’t even move,” she joked.

Kim Kardashian at the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party in West Hollywood, September 20, 2006Getty Images

Despite the scepticism, Kim is clearly committed to pushing her boundaries. Whether audiences are ready to see her as a serious actress or not, she sure is embracing the challenge and we must say Hollywood is taking notice.

