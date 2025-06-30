Azhar Mahmood named interim red-ball head coach of Pakistan

PAKISTAN on Monday appointed former all-rounder Azhar Mahmood as the interim head coach of the men’s Test team. He is the fourth person to hold the position in the past 18 months.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said the 50-year-old will remain in the role until January.
Mahmood, a pace bowling allrounder, played 143 one-day internationals and 21 Tests for Pakistan. He has been serving as assistant coach since last year.
“The PCB announces Mahmood as the acting red-ball head coach of the Pakistan men’s team,” said a PCB press release.
Mahmood replaces Aaqib Javed, who was interim head coach for the Test series in South Africa in December-January and the home series against the West Indies.
Javed stepped down after Pakistan lost all four Tests and finished ninth and last in the third cycle of the World Test Championship.
Before Javed, former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie had taken over but quit six months into his stint in December 2024 following differences with the PCB.
Prior to Gillespie, former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez was the team director and had overseen a 3-0 Test defeat in Australia.
Monday’s appointment is part of a series of changes by the PCB aimed at improving the national team’s performance following a difficult two years.
Last month, New Zealand’s Mike Hesson was named white-ball head coach for two years.
Pakistan will host South Africa in October in their first series of the new World Test Championship cycle. They will then play Sri Lanka at home in December-January.