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Tamim Iqbal vows to restore Bangladesh cricket's reputation

Sacked BCB president calls dissolution a constitutional coup as cricket and politics collide

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FILE PHOTO: Tamim Iqbal speaks during a press conference announcing his retirement from international cricket, in Chittagong on July 6, 2023.

(Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasApr 09, 2026
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
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BANGLADESH has dissolved its cricket board after finding "gross irregularities" in its 2025 election, appointing former captain Tamim Iqbal to lead an interim administration tasked with restoring the country's damaged reputation in the game.

The National Sports Council said on Tuesday (7) that an independent committee had uncovered a "significant number of irregularities" in the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) election held in October, which was won unopposed by former national captain Aminul Islam Bulbul.

Aminul Ehsan, director of sports at the council, said a letter had been sent to the International Cricket Council informing it of the decision to dissolve the BCB.

An 11-member ad hoc committee, led by Tamim, has been given three months to hold fresh elections.

The 37-year-old, who retired from international cricket in 2023, said his priority was clear. "Our first and foremost duty is to restore the lost glory of Bangladesh cricket," he said. "Our biggest priority is to amend the loss to our reputation in the last 18 months."

Cricket and politics are deeply intertwined in Bangladesh. The sport has been buffeted by the upheaval following the 2024 uprising that ousted long-time ruler Sheikh Hasina, and a new government was elected in February.

The turmoil came to a head earlier this year when Bangladesh refused to take part in the T20 World Cup held in India, citing security concerns after fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was dropped by IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

The decision, backed publicly by Bulbul, followed a wave of online outrage from right-wing Hindu groups in India over alleged attacks on Hindus in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, claims Dhaka said were greatly exaggerated.

The International Cricket Council rejected Bangladesh's request to move their matches to Sri Lanka and expelled them from the tournament.

The dissolution also comes ahead of a goodwill visit to India by Bangladesh's foreign minister Khalilur Rahman, aimed at rebuilding strained diplomatic ties.

Bulbul, however, refused to accept his dismissal, calling the dissolution a "constitutional coup" and "government interference." He warned that such actions risked "eroding investor confidence, threatening hosting rights and damaging Bangladesh's standing within the international cricketing community."

Tamim, who scored more than 15,000 runs across 15 years for Bangladesh and remains the only Bangladeshi to score centuries in all three formats of international cricket, pledged to hold fair elections as soon as possible.

(AFP)

international cricket councilbangladesh cricket boardbangladesh crickettamim iqbal

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