Kim Kardashian stops daughter’s visit to Kanye after learning Andrew & Tristan Tate were coming

Kim Kardashian reportedly took swift action to end her daughter North West’s visit with Kanye West after learning that controversial figures Andrew and Tristan Tate were on their way to join them. According to reports, Kardashian was informed by security that the Tate brothers, who have been facing legal issues related to sex crimes overseas, were expected to arrive at the location where North was meeting her father. Concerned for her child’s safety, she immediately intervened and cut the visit short.
This incident led to an emergency custody hearing between Kardashian and West on March 14. The meeting, attended by their legal teams and a mediator, focused on West’s recent actions, including his decision to feature North in his new song, "Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine." The track also includes Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently in custody facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and other serious allegations. Kardashian has reportedly been trying to block the song’s release, citing concerns over her daughter's involvement.
West’s recent behaviour on social media was also discussed during the hearing. The rapper has made inflammatory posts on X, including antisemitic remarks and baseless accusations that Kardashian and her family are involved in sex trafficking. He also made inappropriate comments about Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s children, sparking backlash from their family, including Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, who condemned his words as “ignorant and evil.”
The presence of the Tate brothers in this situation added another layer of concern. Andrew and Tristan Tate, who recently returned to the U.S. after a travel ban was lifted in Romania, have been charged with human trafficking and other crimes. Although they deny the allegations, their controversial reputation made Kardashian uncomfortable with the idea of them being around her children.
West’s latest Twitter rant adds to the ongoing custody battle with Kim Kardashian Screengrab X/KanyeWest
Amid these developments, Kardashian has reportedly been exploring legal options, including the possibility of seeking sole custody of their four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Sources claim that she is determined to protect them from any negative influence.
West, on the other hand, appears to be standing firm. He allegedly shared text exchanges with Kardashian, where they argued over North’s participation in his song. In one message, Kardashian reminded him that she holds the trademark rights to their children’s names and can legally prevent their involvement in projects she deems inappropriate.
The situation remains tense, with both parents at odds over how to raise their children while dealing with West’s increasingly erratic behaviour and controversial associations.