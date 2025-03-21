Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Kim Kardashian stops daughter’s visit to Kanye after learning Andrew & Tristan Tate were coming

Emergency custody hearing follows as Kardashian takes legal steps to protect her children from West’s controversial associations.

Kim Kardashian daughter & Kanye

Kim Kardashian reportedly took swift action to end North West’s visit with Kanye West upon learning Andrew and Tristan Tate were on their way

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 21, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Kim Kardashian reportedly took swift action to end her daughter North West’s visit with Kanye West after learning that controversial figures Andrew and Tristan Tate were on their way to join them. According to reports, Kardashian was informed by security that the Tate brothers, who have been facing legal issues related to sex crimes overseas, were expected to arrive at the location where North was meeting her father. Concerned for her child’s safety, she immediately intervened and cut the visit short.

This incident led to an emergency custody hearing between Kardashian and West on March 14. The meeting, attended by their legal teams and a mediator, focused on West’s recent actions, including his decision to feature North in his new song, "Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine." The track also includes Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently in custody facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and other serious allegations. Kardashian has reportedly been trying to block the song’s release, citing concerns over her daughter's involvement.

West’s recent behaviour on social media was also discussed during the hearing. The rapper has made inflammatory posts on X, including antisemitic remarks and baseless accusations that Kardashian and her family are involved in sex trafficking. He also made inappropriate comments about Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s children, sparking backlash from their family, including Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, who condemned his words as “ignorant and evil.”

The presence of the Tate brothers in this situation added another layer of concern. Andrew and Tristan Tate, who recently returned to the U.S. after a travel ban was lifted in Romania, have been charged with human trafficking and other crimes. Although they deny the allegations, their controversial reputation made Kardashian uncomfortable with the idea of them being around her children.

West’s latest Twitter rant adds to the ongoing custody battle with Kim Kardashian Screengrab X/KanyeWest

Amid these developments, Kardashian has reportedly been exploring legal options, including the possibility of seeking sole custody of their four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Sources claim that she is determined to protect them from any negative influence.

West, on the other hand, appears to be standing firm. He allegedly shared text exchanges with Kardashian, where they argued over North’s participation in his song. In one message, Kardashian reminded him that she holds the trademark rights to their children’s names and can legally prevent their involvement in projects she deems inappropriate.

The situation remains tense, with both parents at odds over how to raise their children while dealing with West’s increasingly erratic behaviour and controversial associations.

andrew tatebeyoncemergency custody hearingerratic behaviorfamily backlashinflammatory postsjayzkanye westnorth westsecuritysole custodytate brotherstrademark rightskim kardashian

Related News

ipl-trophy-getty
Cricket

Everything you need to know about IPL 2025: Teams, players, and new rules

Frozen vegetable lasagne
Food

Frozen vegetable lasagne recalled from Iceland due to potential plastic contamination

Zendaya & Tom Holland
Entertainment

Zendaya’s half-sister calls her and Tom Holland an ‘odd couple,’ opens up about family rift

Indian court rules that a wife watching porn is not grounds for divorce
Asia

Indian court rules that a wife watching porn is not grounds for divorce

More For You

Jamie Laing

Jamie Laing completed 5 ultra-marathons in five consecutive days for Comic Relief

Getty Images

Red Nose Day 2025: When and where to watch the Comic Relief event


The 40th anniversary celebration of Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day will feature an array of comedic sketches, live performances, and celebrity appearances. Hosted live from Salford, presenters Davina McCall, Rylan Clark, and Alison Hammond will guide the evening’s proceedings, with a roster of famous faces like AJ Odudu, Joel Dommett, Alesha Dixon, and Tom Allen taking the stage throughout the night.

Keep ReadingShow less
Karan Johar

Karan Johar teases Dharma’s ‘proudest film’—Fans speculate it’s ‘Kesari Chapter 2

Getty Images

Karan Johar drops big hint on ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ with Akshay Kumar & Ananya Panday, calls It Dharma’s ‘proudest film’

Karan Johar is gearing up for what he calls the "proudest film" of Dharma Productions. Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker shared a heartfelt note about his upcoming project, which will be directed by a first-time filmmaker. While he didn't reveal the title, fans were quick to guess that the film in question is Kesari Chapter 2.

In his post, Karan highlighted his long-standing commitment to launching fresh talent in the industry. He proudly mentioned that this will be the 24th debutant director introduced under Dharma Productions, subtly addressing criticism that he only promotes star kids. According to him, 90% of these new filmmakers have been outsiders, countering the nepotism debate that often surrounds his productions.

Keep ReadingShow less
Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2

Chiyaan Vikram in ‘Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2’ – SJ Suryah hails the film as Hollywood-level Tamil cinema

Instagram/veeradheerasooranmovie

SJ Suryah calls Vikram’s ‘Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2’ a ‘Hollywood-level’ Tamil film, trailer goes viral!

Tamil cinema is set to witness an electrifying action thriller as Chiyaan Vikram gears up for the release of 'Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2.' Directed by S.U. Arun Kumar, the film is generating buzz for its Hollywood-style execution while staying rooted in Tamil sensibilities. With its grand audio launch and trailer unveiling in Chennai, the anticipation is at an all-time high.

At the event, actor-director SJ Suryah, who plays the antagonist, expressed his excitement about working alongside Vikram for the first time. He hailed the superstar as a rare talent who seamlessly blends stardom with performance. “Vikram is the pride of Tamil cinema. This is my first time collaborating with him, and his commitment to his craft is truly inspiring,” Suryah shared.

Keep ReadingShow less
Vedang Raina: Rising star balancing Bollywood, music, and big screen dreams

Vedang Raina

Vedang Raina: Rising star balancing Bollywood, music, and big screen dreams

ACTING was never part of the plan for Vedang Raina. The young Indian talent was initially focused on music and his modelling career when he was advised to start auditioning for movies.

He landed a debut role in the high-profile film The Archies and received some of the best reviews, including praise for his striking screen presence, in what was meant to be a launch vehicle for several celebrity kids.

Keep ReadingShow less
Machel Montano wins 2025 Chutney Soca Monarch with high-energy Bollywood-inspired performance

Machel Montano

Machel Montano wins 2025 Chutney Soca Monarch with high-energy Bollywood-inspired performance

A HIGH-ENERGY Bollywood-inspired performance helped Machel Montano overcome tough competition and win the B Mobile Chutney Soca Monarch compe tition for 2025.

The soca superstar delighted a packed audience at Skinner Park in San Fernando, Trinidad & Tobago, with his spicy song Pepper Vine, which lit up the biggest annual celebration of Indian culture in the Ca ribbean. The explosive stage performance, featuring guest singers Drupatie Ramgoon ai and Lady Lava, added to his many acco lades, including a Calypso Monarch title.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc