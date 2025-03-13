Kim Kardashian spills on Kris Humphries £1.5M engagement ring drama: “I paid for most of It”

Kim Kardashian has lifted the lid on one of the lesser-known chapters from her whirlwind marriage to former NBA player Kris Humphries. During a candid conversation on a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim revealed that she had to return her £1.5 million engagement ring to Kris as part of their divorce settlement despite her claim that she paid for most of it herself.

Kim and Kris tied the knot in 2011 after a highly publicised romance that culminated in an extravagant wedding special for Keeping Up with the Kardashians. However, the marriage lasted just 72 days, sparking a media frenzy and fuelling speculation about the authenticity of their relationship. Now, more than a decade later, Kim is revisiting the events that led to their split.

While chatting with her sister Khloé Kardashian on the Hulu series, Kim opened up about the complicated financial arrangement surrounding her lavish 18-carat emerald-cut diamond engagement ring. “He only paid for about a fifth of it,” Kim explained. According to her, she had covered the majority of the cost, yet Humphries demanded the ring back during their divorce proceedings. “In order to get divorced, he said I had to give him the ring,” she said, suggesting the demand was non-negotiable.

The stunning ring, designed by celebrity jeweller Lorraine Schwartz, was later auctioned off by Humphries for approximately $749,000 (around £600,000). Kim admitted feeling disappointed to lose such an iconic piece, not just because of its value but also because it could have formed part of a jewellery collection she hoped to pass down to her children. However, Schwartz reportedly reassured Kim that returning it was probably the right move.

This isn’t the first time Kim has spoken about her brief marriage to Kris Humphries, but it’s rare for her to delve so deeply into her feelings about the relationship. She confessed to feeling immense pressure in the lead-up to their wedding, with cameras rolling and public expectations mounting. Admitting she had second thoughts, Kim said she feared being labelled a “runaway bride” if she called things off.

“In hindsight, I handled everything so poorly,” Kim reflected, adding that she believes she owes Kris an apology for how things ended between them.

Since their split, both Kim and Kris have moved on. Kim went on to marry rapper Kanye West, with whom she shares four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Their marriage ended in 2021, but Kim has kept the 15-carat diamond ring Kanye gave her and plans to pass it down to their eldest daughter, North.

When asked about the possibility of marrying again, Kim says she’s much more cautious these days but hasn’t completely ruled it out. “Never say never,” she said with a smile.