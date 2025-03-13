Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Kim Kardashian spills on Kris Humphries £1.5M engagement ring drama: “I paid for most of It”

Reality star opens up about the emotional fallout from her whirlwind marriage and why she returned the iconic diamond ring.

Kim Kardashian spills on Kris Humphries £1.5M engagement ring drama: “I paid for most of It”

Kim Kardashian reflects on her £1.5M engagement ring from Kris Humphries, revealing she paid for most of it

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 13, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Kim Kardashian has lifted the lid on one of the lesser-known chapters from her whirlwind marriage to former NBA player Kris Humphries. During a candid conversation on a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim revealed that she had to return her £1.5 million engagement ring to Kris as part of their divorce settlement despite her claim that she paid for most of it herself.

Kim and Kris tied the knot in 2011 after a highly publicised romance that culminated in an extravagant wedding special for Keeping Up with the Kardashians. However, the marriage lasted just 72 days, sparking a media frenzy and fuelling speculation about the authenticity of their relationship. Now, more than a decade later, Kim is revisiting the events that led to their split.

The 18-carat diamond ring at the centre of Kim and Kris Humphries' short-lived marriage sparks new revelationsGetty Images

While chatting with her sister Khloé Kardashian on the Hulu series, Kim opened up about the complicated financial arrangement surrounding her lavish 18-carat emerald-cut diamond engagement ring. “He only paid for about a fifth of it,” Kim explained. According to her, she had covered the majority of the cost, yet Humphries demanded the ring back during their divorce proceedings. “In order to get divorced, he said I had to give him the ring,” she said, suggesting the demand was non-negotiable.

The stunning ring, designed by celebrity jeweller Lorraine Schwartz, was later auctioned off by Humphries for approximately $749,000 (around £600,000). Kim admitted feeling disappointed to lose such an iconic piece, not just because of its value but also because it could have formed part of a jewellery collection she hoped to pass down to her children. However, Schwartz reportedly reassured Kim that returning it was probably the right move.

Kim Kardashian opens up about the emotional fallout and financial twists behind her whirlwind marriage to Kris HumphriesGetty Images

This isn’t the first time Kim has spoken about her brief marriage to Kris Humphries, but it’s rare for her to delve so deeply into her feelings about the relationship. She confessed to feeling immense pressure in the lead-up to their wedding, with cameras rolling and public expectations mounting. Admitting she had second thoughts, Kim said she feared being labelled a “runaway bride” if she called things off.

“In hindsight, I handled everything so poorly,” Kim reflected, adding that she believes she owes Kris an apology for how things ended between them.

Kim Kardashian reveals the real story behind returning her iconic Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring after her 72-day marriageGetty Images

Since their split, both Kim and Kris have moved on. Kim went on to marry rapper Kanye West, with whom she shares four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Their marriage ended in 2021, but Kim has kept the 15-carat diamond ring Kanye gave her and plans to pass it down to their eldest daughter, North.

When asked about the possibility of marrying again, Kim says she’s much more cautious these days but hasn’t completely ruled it out. “Never say never,” she said with a smile.

auctioned offdiamond ringdivorce settlementengagement ringfinancial arrangementkanye westkim kardashianmedia frenzykris humphries

Related News

Is Sadie Sink joining Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 as Jean Grey?
Entertainment

Is Sadie Sink joining Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 as Jean Grey?

Alia Bhatt opens up on ADHD, anxiety & motherhood: “I’m doing it my way”
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt opens up on ADHD, anxiety & motherhood: “I’m doing it my way”

India hosts six of world’s nine most polluted cities
Asia

India hosts six of world’s nine most polluted cities

More For You

Gigi Hadid reveals co-parenting secrets with Zayn Malik and romance with Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid’s journey: Co-parenting with Zayn Malik, finding love with Bradley Cooper, and embracing motherhood with Khai at the centre of it all

Getty Images

Gigi Hadid reveals co-parenting secrets with Zayn Malik and romance with Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid recently opened up about her personal life, talking about how she’s navigating motherhood, her career, and her relationships. In a candid conversation, she reflected on co-parenting her daughter Khai with ex-partner Zayn Malik and shared insights into her romance with actor Bradley Cooper.

Hadid and Malik, who were together for about six years, have been co-parenting their daughter since their split. While their breakup was widely covered at the time, Hadid says they’ve moved forward with mutual respect. “Zayn and I plan our schedules ahead of time,” she explained, adding that although changes come up, they make sure to support one another. For Gigi, the focus is simple: raising their daughter in a way that honours their shared history and maintains a respectful partnership. “People will always have something to say, but our priority is Khai,” she said. “We’re not here to explain everything.”

Keep ReadingShow less
'Santosh' review: Feminist police drama confronts harsh truths

A scene from 'Santosh'

'Santosh' review: Feminist police drama confronts harsh truths

POLICE corruption, caste politics, and dangerous interfaith liaisons are at the heart of Santosh, a feature by British Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri. She turns the title on its head – Santosh, regarded more widely as a male name, is the protagonist, played by the versatile Shahana Goswami.

Santosh’s husband, a police constable in a north Indian village, is killed in the line of duty. Or so it appears.

Keep ReadingShow less
Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson recalls feeling ‘so gross’ after hearing SNL’s viral joke backstage

Getty Images

​Scarlett Johansson slams SNL’s 'gross' vagina joke: ‘It was intense. I felt like I’d pass out!'

Scarlett Johansson has finally addressed the jaw-dropping joke about her that aired during Saturday Night Live’s holiday episode in December. Her husband, Colin Jost, was made to deliver the punchline live on air, and Johansson, watching from backstage, was left stunned. In a recent interview with InStyle, she described the moment as “so gross” and admitted she couldn’t believe the show went that far.

The joke was part of the show’s annual “Weekend Update” tradition, where Jost and his co-host Michael Che write outrageous jokes for each other to read without any prior warning. This time, Che handed Jost a line that compared Johansson to a Costco roast beef sandwich in a joke about their sex life. When Jost read it aloud, the audience gasped. Meanwhile, cameras backstage caught Johansson’s reaction mouth open, clearly shocked.

Keep ReadingShow less
Amitabh Bachchan

The veteran actor invests in a 54,454 sq ft plot, just 10 km from Ram Mandir

Getty Images

Amitabh Bachchan buys prime land near Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for father’s memorial

Amitabh Bachchan has purchased a second plot of land in Ayodhya, this time a large 54,454 square foot piece, located roughly 10 kilometres from the newly consecrated Ram Mandir. The land was bought through the Harivansh Rai Bachchan Trust, an organisation set up by the actor in 2013 to honour his late father, the renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

This latest purchase adds to Bachchan’s earlier investment in Ayodhya. In January 2024, he bought land in a premium township called Haveli Avadh for ₹4.54 crore. Reports suggest that property was meant for residential use. Now, sources indicate the newly acquired land could be developed into a memorial dedicated to his father’s life and literary legacy.

Keep ReadingShow less
Stan Lee’s

A new documentary sheds light on the lesser-known struggles Stan Lee faced behind the scenes

Getty Images

Stan Lee’s tragic final years: Shocking new documentary exposes elder abuse and exploitation

Stan Lee spent his life bringing superheroes to the world—Spider-Man, the X-Men, Iron Man, and so many more. But behind the joyful cameos and conventions, his last years were marked by serious exploitation. A new documentary, Stan Lee: The Final Chapter, talks about the dark, uncomfortable truth about what really happened.

The film is being put together by Jon Bolerjack, who worked closely with Lee during his final four years. Bolerjack wasn’t just an assistant; he was a witness to what many believe was the mishandling and manipulation of an ageing legend. According to Bolerjack, Lee was constantly pushed to sign memorabilia and make public appearances, despite his poor health. In video clips already shared, Lee appears exhausted while being shuffled between events.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc