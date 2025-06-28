Skip to content
Kaanta Laga star Shefali Jariwala dies of cardiac arrest at 42, postmortem underway in Mumbai

She was found unresponsive at home and rushed to hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Shefali Jariwala

Shefali Jariwala dies at 42 after cardiac arrest in Mumbai hospital

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 28, 2025
Quick highlights:

  • Actor and model Shefali Jariwala passed away late Friday night in Mumbai at the age of 42.
  • She was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital after a cardiac arrest but was declared dead on arrival.
  • The Kaanta Laga star was married to actor Parag Tyagi, who was seen grieving outside the hospital.
  • Mumbai Police and forensic teams are investigating, with an official cause of death yet to be confirmed.

Actor and television personality Shefali Jariwala, who rose to fame with the early 2000s music video Kaanta Laga, has died following a sudden cardiac arrest. The 42-year-old was declared dead at Bellevue Hospital in Mumbai late on Friday night, 28 June. Her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, reportedly rushed her to the hospital around midnight with the help of close friends.

Despite immediate medical attention, doctors could not revive her. A hospital source confirmed she was “dead on arrival” at 11:27 pm. Her death has left friends, fans, and colleagues in shock, as many described her as healthy, cheerful, and actively working.

Shefali JariwalaShefali Jariwala dies at 42 after cardiac arrest, industry mourns Kaanta Laga starInstagram/shefalijariwala


Tributes pour in for Shefali Jariwala from friends and co-stars

Condolences have flooded social media since the news broke. Actors Dipshikkha Nagpal, Karishma Tanna, and Arjun Bijlani remembered Shefali as a “beautiful soul” and a “vibrant, kind person”. Television personalities including Aarti Singh, Munmun Dutta, and Kushal Tandon expressed disbelief, while fellow Bigg Boss contestants like Madhurima Tuli and Monalisa shared emotional messages.

Comedian Sunil Pal and actor Ashish Vidyarthi also recalled fond memories of working with her. The Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) issued a public tribute, acknowledging her impact on Indian entertainment. Her husband Parag Tyagi was seen outside the hospital and later at their residence, visibly heartbroken and carrying a framed photo of Shefali.

From IT graduate to household name: a brief look at her journey

Born in Mumbai in 1982, Shefali Jariwala held a degree in Information Technology before stepping into showbiz at 20. Her appearance in Kaanta Laga made her a pop culture phenomenon. She later appeared in films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Kannada hit Hudugaru, and several music videos.

Shefali Jariwala was married to actor Parag Tyagi,Instagram/shefalijariwala


In 2019, she re-entered the limelight with Bigg Boss 13, earning praise for her calm yet assertive presence. Off-screen, she was candid about her health struggles, including epilepsy and anxiety, and had once spoken about her wish to adopt a daughter.

The police are awaiting autopsy results as investigations continue.

bollywoodbigg bossindian televisioncelebrity deathsshefali jariwala

