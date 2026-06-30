Natalie Cassidy says one phone call about her daughter left her 'having a nervous breakdown'

Highlights

Natalie Cassidy's nine-year-old daughter Joanie was rushed to hospital after breaking the same arm again.

The accident happened just weeks after metal plates had been removed following surgery on the arm.

The former EastEnders star admitted the ordeal left her feeling as though she was "having a nervous breakdown".

Natalie Cassidy has spoken about the frightening ordeal of seeing her nine-year-old daughter rushed back to hospital after breaking the same arm only weeks after undergoing surgery.

The former EastEnders actress revealed that Joanie suffered the injury after slipping over at school, forcing her to undergo another operation under general anaesthetic just weeks after having metal plates removed from the same arm.

'Same arm – smashed to pieces'

Speaking on her Life With Nat podcast, Cassidy said the family had been looking forward to spending a few relaxing days together at home when she received a phone call from Joanie's school.

"Joanie's broken her arm again. Same arm – smashed to pieces. General anaesthetic, same operation," she said.

Cassidy explained that Joanie had first suffered a clean break several years ago before later fracturing the arm again, which required surgeons to insert metal plates. Around eight weeks ago, those plates were removed after another operation.

The latest accident meant Joanie was back in hospital for the same procedure.

'I really fell to pieces'

The actress admitted the repeated injuries had become emotionally overwhelming.

"I felt I was going to have a nervous breakdown," Cassidy said. "I really fell to pieces. I was not in a good place. Just her little body – and the medication and the trauma of it all."

Concerned there could be an underlying medical condition, Cassidy said Joanie underwent blood tests, but doctors found no deficiencies.

"The consultant actually said, 'I do think it's just really bad luck,'" she added.

Family praise NHS staff

Joanie remained in hospital for several days during the recent heatwave, with Cassidy praising NHS staff for their care and positivity throughout the stay.

"They're laughing, they're joking. Just wonderful, wonderful people. We were so well looked after again," she said.

The latest injury has also disrupted the family's holiday plans, with Joanie needing medical clearance before she can fly while wearing a cast, as well as a waterproof cover if she wants to go swimming.

Cassidy, who left EastEnders in 2025 after playing Sonia Fowler for more than 30 years across several stints, said the experience was another reminder of how quickly family life can change.