Ravi Teja’s comment to young 'Irumudi' co-star divides the internet over what the Telugu phrase really means

Highlights

Ravi Teja’s response to child actor Nakshathra CM at the Irumudi pre-release event has sparked a debate online

The actor used the Telugu phrase “Muduru munda” after Nakshathra asked him to give her a nickname

While some viewers called the phrase derogatory, others argued that its meaning can vary depending on context and usage

Ravi Teja has found himself at the centre of an online debate after a light-hearted exchange with his young Irumudi co-star Nakshathra CM was widely circulated on social media.

At the film’s pre-release event on Sunday, Nakshathra asked Ravi Teja to give her a nickname. He responded with the Telugu phrase “Muduru munda”, prompting an immediate reaction online over the meaning and tone of the words.

The controversy has grown not simply because of what Ravi Teja said, but because Telugu-speaking users are divided over whether the phrase should be understood as an offensive slur or as a context-dependent expression.

Why Ravi Teja’s comment became controversial

The moment appeared relatively casual on stage, but the response changed when Nakshathra admitted that she did not know what the phrase meant.

Ravi Teja laughed and replied, “I’ll tell you later.”

A video of the interaction was later shared widely on X, where some viewers objected strongly to the language used towards a child actor.

Several comments questioned why such a phrase would be used for a young girl, while others described it as disrespectful and inappropriate. The fact that the exchange took place during an event for a film centred on the relationship between a father and his young daughter also drew additional attention.

The criticism has largely focused on the phrase itself and the circumstances in which it was used rather than on any confirmed explanation from Ravi Teja about what he intended by it.

Why Telugu speakers are debating the phrase

The online reaction has not been entirely one-sided.

Some Telugu-speaking users have argued that “munda” does not always carry the same meaning or level of offensiveness in every context. They have pointed to variations in how words can be used in colloquial speech, as well as examples of the term appearing in Telugu literary works.

That has led to a wider discussion over whether the phrase should automatically be treated as a slur or whether its meaning depends on tone, context and intent.

The disagreement has also exposed a familiar problem with viral clips: a few seconds of dialogue can quickly become a controversy when audiences interpret a word differently.

There has been no public clarification from Ravi Teja addressing the debate or explaining what he intended when he gave Nakshathra the nickname.

The controversy comes as Irumudi prepares for release

The discussion arrives as Ravi Teja promotes Irumudi, his upcoming Telugu emotional action drama directed by Shiva Nirvana.

The film is scheduled to release on August 21 and follows an alcoholic father with a violent past who decides to undertake Ayyappa Deeksha at the request of his young daughter in an effort to change his life.

Alongside Ravi Teja and Nakshathra CM, the film stars Priya Bhavani Shankar and Sai Kumar, with music composed by GV Prakash.

For now, the viral exchange remains a debate over language and context rather than a confirmed explanation of what Ravi Teja meant. The disagreement surrounding “Muduru munda” shows how quickly a seemingly brief stage moment can take on a life of its own once it reaches social media.