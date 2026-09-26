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Who won £111m? Mystery UK ticket holder scoops EuroMillions jackpot

A single UK ticket matched all five numbers and two Lucky Stars to win Friday’s £111m EuroMillions jackpot

National lottery

A mystery UK ticket holder has won £111m in the EuroMillions draw

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Teena Jose
By Teena JoseSep 26, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

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  • One UK ticket won the £111m jackpot.
  • The winning numbers were 11, 12, 15, 38 and 49.
  • It is the UK’s third EuroMillions jackpot win of 2026.

A mystery UK ticket holder has scooped the £111m EuroMillions jackpot after matching all five winning numbers and both Lucky Stars in Friday’s draw.

The winning numbers were 11, 12, 15, 38 and 49, while the Lucky Stars were 10 and 12. The jackpot was officially £111,709,000.

The winner has not yet been identified. Allwyn, the operator of the UK National Lottery, urged players to check their tickets and contact the lottery if they believe they have won.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, said it was “fantastic news for a UK EuroMillions player” who had secured the £111m prize.

The third big UK win this year

Friday’s result is the third time a UK player has taken the EuroMillions jackpot in 2026.

On March 10, a single UK ticket won £181m. In April, two UK ticket holders shared a £125m jackpot with a player in France.

The latest winner has not broken the UK record, however.

Britain’s biggest EuroMillions win remains the £195m jackpot won in July 2022 by a mystery ticket holder.

The size of Friday’s prize also puts it well below the maximum EuroMillions jackpot of €250m, equivalent to around £215m.

What are the odds of winning?

The chance of matching all five main numbers and two Lucky Stars is 1 in 139,838,160.

For Friday’s draw, one UK ticket managed to match the complete combination and claim the entire jackpot rather than sharing it with another top-prize winner.

EuroMillions draws take place every Tuesday and Friday across nine European countries.

The next draw is expected to have an estimated jackpot of around £14m, giving players another chance to chase the top prize after Friday’s huge win.

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