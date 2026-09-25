Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Newcastle University criticised over Anant Ambani honour

The university has made the Reliance Industries executive a professor of practice in sustainability, citing his work at Vantara

Anant-Ambani-newcastle

FILE PHOTO: Anant Ambani gestures as he arrives to attend his wedding ceremony in Mumbai on July 12, 2024.

(Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeSep 25, 2026
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

NEWCASTLE UNIVERSITY has been criticised for awarding a professorship in sustainability to Anant Ambani, the son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. Critics have raised concerns about Vantara, the vast wildlife centre in India that he owns.

The university announced on September 14 that it had made Ambani a professor of practice in sustainability. It said the role recognised his significant contributions to advancing a more sustainable future.

The university said the work at Vantara closely aligned with its own research on global conservation and biodiversity targets.

It also highlighted Ambani's position as an executive director at Reliance Industries, the oil and retail conglomerate headed by his father.

The strongest criticism came from Lyla Mehta, a researcher at the Institute of Development Studies, which is affiliated with the University of Sussex.

Writing on social media on Thursday (24), Mehta said Newcastle University was "really stooping low here and making a mockery of sustainability".

She had earlier told the Guardian, which first reported the story, that universities should question power and hold corporations to account rather than lend them academic legitimacy.

Vantara's recent reset

Vantara, which calls itself the world's largest rescue centre, announced a major overhaul of its procedures last month. The changes followed concerns about the speed and scale of its acquisition of animals from around the world, including endangered species.

Wildlife conservationist Prerna Singh Bindra challenged the description of Vantara, a 3,500-acre site, as a conservation facility.

"It's a captive facility, a zoo. So how is this conservation? We need to protect wild animals in their natural habitats, not zoos," she told AFP.

Bindra said a university's role was to train a generation of conservationists. She argued that the appointment endorsed a shift away from protecting animals in the wild towards treating the collection of animals in zoos as conservation.

Vantara has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

newcastle universityvantaramukesh ambanireliance industriesanant ambani newcastle
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Suella-Braverman-reform
News

Suella Braverman may lose her seat after defecting to Reform, new poll suggests

Netanyahu-protest-New York
News

Hollywood stars handcuffed in dramatic Netanyahu protest in New York

Asian leaders defend diversity as Sunak warns against linking Britishness to skin colour
News

Asian leaders defend diversity as Sunak warns against linking Britishness to skin colour

migrant-boat-landings
News

Shabana Mahmood orders urgent review after two migrant boat landings

More For You

UK heatwave

Britain is set for an unusually warm late-September day before autumn weather returns

iStock

Norfolk could be hotter than Athens as UK temperatures hit 25 °C

  • Temperatures could reach 28°C in south-east England.
  • Norwich could be warmer than Athens on Friday.
  • Wet and windy weather is expected next week.

Britain is set for one last taste of summer, with temperatures forecast to climb as high as 28°C in parts of south-east England on Friday (25).

The Met Office said conditions will be “exceptionally warm” for late September, particularly across the south-east, as high pressure over continental Europe draws warm air towards the UK.

Keep ReadingShow less