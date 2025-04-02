Anant Ambani embarks on a 140-kilometer spiritual journey on foot to celebrate 30th birthday

Skip to content
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 02, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Anant Ambani, a director of Reliance Industries Limited and a prominent figure in Indian industry, has chosen a unique and spiritual way to mark his 30th birthday. As part of his celebrations, he is currently undertaking a padyatra—a traditional pilgrimage on foot—from Jamnagar to Dwarka, covering a distance of approximately 140 kilometres. The journey reflects his devotion to Lord Dwarkadhish, the presiding deity of the Dwarkadhish Temple in the city of Dwarka.

Anant began his journey from his family’s residence in Moti Khavdi, Jamnagar, and has been progressing steadily for the past five days. Walking an estimated 10-12 kilometres each night, he travels under the protection of Z+ security and local police, ensuring his safety during this significant journey. The padyatra is expected to take between seven to nine days in total, with plans to conclude at the Dwarkadhish Temple in time for his birthday on April 10.

Speaking to reporters during the journey, Anant shared his motivation and heartfelt sentiments behind the initiative. “The padyatra is from our house in Jamnagar to Dwarka. It has been going on for the last five days, and we will reach Dwarka in another two to four days,” he explained. Highlighting the importance of faith in his life, he added, “May Lord Dwarkadhish bless us. I would like to tell the youth to have faith in Lord Dwarkadhish and remember Lord Dwarkadhish before doing any work. That work will definitely be completed without any obstacle, and when God is present, there is nothing to worry about.”

The pilgrimage has captured public attention, not only due to Anant’s prominent status but also because of the symbolic message it conveys. Choosing to celebrate a milestone birthday through a spiritual journey highlights his values and devotion, which he hopes will inspire others, particularly the younger generation, to embrace faith and spirituality.

Upon reaching Dwarka, Anant plans to visit the revered Dwarkadhish Temple, where he will offer prayers and seek blessings. The temple, dedicated to Lord Krishna, holds immense cultural and religious significance. It is one of the four pilgrimage sites of the Char Dham and is considered a vital part of Hindu spiritual tradition.

Anant’s padyatra is a reflection of the larger cultural fabric of India, where such journeys have been undertaken for centuries as acts of devotion and self-reflection. It also serves to remind people of the value of humility and gratitude, irrespective of status or wealth.

As the youngest son of business magnate Mukesh Ambani, Anant has often been in the public eye, but this personal and spiritual undertaking has added a new dimension to his public image. It showcases his connection to his heritage and his commitment to upholding traditions, even as he occupies a role in the fast-paced world of industry and commerce.

The journey has been met with widespread admiration, both from followers of Lord Dwarkadhish and others who see it as an inspiring example of blending modern life with age-old traditions. Anant’s choice to celebrate his birthday in this manner underscores his belief in balancing material pursuits with spiritual fulfilment.

As Anant Ambani continues his pilgrimage, many await his arrival at the Dwarkadhish Temple with anticipation. The event is set to culminate in a moment of reverence and joy as he celebrates his 30th birthday in the presence of family, friends, and the blessings of Lord Dwarkadhish. This padyatra, steeped in devotion and meaning, is likely to be remembered as a profound personal and public milestone in Anant’s life.

