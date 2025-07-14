Xbox handheld prices leaked by Asus, with premium model expected to cost £799

Highlights:

Asus leak reveals potential pricing for new Xbox handhelds ahead of official announcement



ROG Xbox Ally expected to cost £499, with ROG Xbox Ally X priced around £799 in the UK



Devices feature improved processors, memory and battery life over earlier ROG Ally models



Listings appeared on an Asus store in Barcelona and were spotted via localised Google search



Official release may take place in October, with pre-orders rumoured for August



Asus has accidentally revealed the likely pricing of Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox handhelds, with listings for the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X briefly appearing online.

The two handhelds, which were officially announced during the Xbox Games Showcase in June, are the result of a collaboration between Microsoft and Asus. They are based on Asus’s existing ROG Ally models but are expected to include performance upgrades such as an improved AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor and extended battery life.

Pricing appears via Asus Spain store

According to a report by Spanish gaming site 3DJuegos, the pricing information surfaced via a localised Google search showing listings from an Asus store in Barcelona. The base ROG Xbox Ally was listed at €599, while the higher-spec ROG Xbox Ally X showed a price of €899.

These European prices would likely convert to approximately £499 for the standard model and £799 for the Xbox Ally X in the UK. This puts the entry-level Xbox handheld £100 cheaper than the original ROG Ally’s launch price, which has since dropped to around £449.

Specification differences

The ROG Xbox Ally X is expected to justify its higher price with several key upgrades:

A more powerful 'extreme' processor



24GB of memory (compared to 16GB in the standard model)



1TB of storage (vs 512GB)



Enhanced battery life



Thunderbolt 4-compatible USB4 display port



These features mirror those found in the existing ROG Ally X model, which also launched at €899 in Europe.

Official announcement expected soon

Neither Microsoft nor Asus has confirmed pricing or release dates for the Xbox-branded handhelds. However, these leaked figures align with previous information shared by insider eXtas1. Some speculation suggests prices could vary by region, particularly in light of recent US tariffs.

Leaks also indicate that the handhelds could launch in October 2025, with pre-orders potentially opening in August. A formal announcement may take place during Gamescom 2025, which is scheduled for 20–24 August in Cologne, Germany.

Until then, pricing remains unconfirmed, but the accidental leak offers the clearest indication yet of what consumers can expect when Microsoft enters the handheld gaming market.