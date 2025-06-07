Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Resident Evil 9 officially announced, coming February 2026

The debut trailer showcased imagery of a devastated Raccoon City

Resident Evil 9

Resident Evil Requiem was described as a "bold shift for the franchise

YouTube/ PlayStation
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 07, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Capcom has officially unveiled Resident Evil 9, titled Resident Evil Requiem, during Summer Game Fest 2025. The latest entry in the long-running survival horror franchise is set for release on 27 February 2026 and will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Announced live on stage by host Geoff Keighley, Resident Evil Requiem was described as a "bold shift for the franchise both in tone and gameplay". The upcoming title will blend the series’ trademark survival horror with high-stakes cinematic action, promising a fresh experience for fans.

The debut trailer showcased imagery of a devastated Raccoon City, seemingly hinting at a return to the city that was destroyed by a nuclear missile at the end of Resident Evil 3. Scenes of ruined buildings and a dilapidated Raccoon City Police Department sparked speculation that the game may incorporate elements of open-world design.

Resident Evil Requiem - Reveal Trailer | PS5 GamesYouTube/ PlayStation

One of the most notable additions is a potential new protagonist, Grace Ashcroft, an FBI technical analyst. According to the trailer, Grace is drawn back to the location of her mother’s murder as she investigates a series of unexplained deaths. In one dramatic scene, she is seen restrained on a gurney while a mysterious figure refers to her as “the one... special one. Chosen one.” Whether Grace is the sole playable character or whether familiar faces like Leon Kennedy will return remains unconfirmed.

Capcom’s official website reveals limited details but emphasises the game’s focus on technological advancements, immersive gameplay, and a richly developed narrative. The publisher described Resident Evil Requiem as: “Requiem for the dead. Nightmare for the living.” The title is said to represent a new era for the series, aiming to deliver a heart-stopping experience grounded in the development team’s extensive experience with the franchise.

Speculation about Resident Evil 9 has been building for over a year. Capcom first teased a new instalment during its summer livestream in 2024 and followed up with another teaser while celebrating 10 million players of Resident Evil 4 Remake, which was released in 2023 to critical acclaim.

As anticipation grows, fans will be looking forward to more details in the lead-up to the 2026 launch, including confirmation of returning characters, gameplay mechanics, and how Requiem will build on the legacy of its predecessors.

bold shiftcapcomgeoff keighleylivestreamnew erapcplaystation 5summer game festsurvival horrorxbox series xsresident evil 9

Related News

kim kardashian bbc documentary
TV

BBC Three documentary reveals new details in Kim Kardashian 2016 diamond heist case

Arnold Schwarzenegger
Lifestyle

Arnold Schwarzenegger urges action on climate, tells critics to 'stop whining'

Rod Stewart
Entertainment

Rod Stewart cancels US tour dates ahead of Glastonbury 2025 performance

Dinosaur Breeding Debuts in Jurassic World Evolution 3
Business

Jurassic World Evolution 3 announced with dinosaur breeding feature and October 2025 release

More For You

Vijay-Mallya-Getty

In April, Mallya lost an appeal against a London high court bankruptcy order in a case involving over ₹11,101 crore (approx. £95.7 million) debt to lenders including the State Bank of India. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Vijay Mallya says he may consider returning to India if assured fair trial

FUGITIVE tycoon Vijay Mallya has said he may consider returning to India if he is assured of a fair trial.

He spoke to Raj Shamani on a four-hour-long podcast released on Thursday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tata Steel may 'miss out on UK-US trade deal benefits

The Tata-owned firm closed its blast furnace at Port Talbot last year. (Photo: Getty Images)

Tata Steel may 'miss out on UK-US trade deal benefits

MINISTERS are racing to prevent the country's largest steelmaker from being shut out of a new trade agreement with the US, according to reports.

Tata Steel, which operates the massive Port Talbot steelworks in Wales, could be excluded from tariff-free access to US markets under prime minister Keir Starmer's deal with president Donald Trump, reported the Guardian.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sony Music India Teams Up with BTS‑Backed THG for THG India Launch

Taylor Jones, Vinit Thakkar Kyran Jones and Sony Music India team up to launch THG India supporting Indian music globally

getty images

Sony Music India and LA-based THG announce joint venture to launch Indian music talent

Sony Music India has announced a new partnership with Los Angeles-based entertainment company The Hello Group (THG) to form a joint venture called THG India. The new company is set to focus on developing Indian music talent and providing them with global touring and management opportunities.

This is the first collaboration of its kind by Sony Music India on an international scale, and it comes at a time when Indian music is drawing growing attention worldwide. THG India will operate from Mumbai and work through The Hello Group’s international network, aiming to provide end-to-end support for artists, from management and touring to publishing and promotion.

Keep ReadingShow less
Maharaja service offers touch of class in Air India’s business cabin

Air India’s business class cabin

Maharaja service offers touch of class in Air India’s business cabin

THE recently signed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the UK and India means there will be even greater demand for Air India’s business class travel from Heathrow to Delhi and Mumbai.

But let me travel down memory lane for a little while.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc