Resident Evil 9 officially announced, coming February 2026

Capcom has officially unveiled Resident Evil 9, titled Resident Evil Requiem, during Summer Game Fest 2025. The latest entry in the long-running survival horror franchise is set for release on 27 February 2026 and will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.
Announced live on stage by host Geoff Keighley, Resident Evil Requiem was described as a "bold shift for the franchise both in tone and gameplay". The upcoming title will blend the series’ trademark survival horror with high-stakes cinematic action, promising a fresh experience for fans.
The debut trailer showcased imagery of a devastated Raccoon City, seemingly hinting at a return to the city that was destroyed by a nuclear missile at the end of Resident Evil 3. Scenes of ruined buildings and a dilapidated Raccoon City Police Department sparked speculation that the game may incorporate elements of open-world design.
Resident Evil Requiem - Reveal Trailer | PS5 GamesYouTube/ PlayStation
One of the most notable additions is a potential new protagonist, Grace Ashcroft, an FBI technical analyst. According to the trailer, Grace is drawn back to the location of her mother’s murder as she investigates a series of unexplained deaths. In one dramatic scene, she is seen restrained on a gurney while a mysterious figure refers to her as “the one... special one. Chosen one.” Whether Grace is the sole playable character or whether familiar faces like Leon Kennedy will return remains unconfirmed.
Capcom’s official website reveals limited details but emphasises the game’s focus on technological advancements, immersive gameplay, and a richly developed narrative. The publisher described Resident Evil Requiem as: “Requiem for the dead. Nightmare for the living.” The title is said to represent a new era for the series, aiming to deliver a heart-stopping experience grounded in the development team’s extensive experience with the franchise.
Speculation about Resident Evil 9 has been building for over a year. Capcom first teased a new instalment during its summer livestream in 2024 and followed up with another teaser while celebrating 10 million players of Resident Evil 4 Remake, which was released in 2023 to critical acclaim.
As anticipation grows, fans will be looking forward to more details in the lead-up to the 2026 launch, including confirmation of returning characters, gameplay mechanics, and how Requiem will build on the legacy of its predecessors.