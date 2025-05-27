Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

PlayStation Plus offers NBA 2K25 and Bomb Rush Cyberfunk free in June

PlayStation Plus Essential is Sony’s entry-level subscription tier

PlayStation Plus

Sony has confirmed the PlayStation Plus Essential games for June 2025

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 27, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Sony has confirmed the PlayStation Plus Essential games for June 2025, with subscribers able to download three new titles from 3 June. The line-up features NBA 2K25, Alone in the Dark, and Bomb Rush Cyberfunk. In addition, Destiny 2: The Final Shape expansion will be made available to Essential tier subscribers from 28 May.

NBA 2K25, the latest entry in 2K Sports’ basketball simulation series, was released in September 2024. It incorporates 2K’s ProPlay technology, which translates real NBA footage into gameplay mechanics. The title includes a variety of game modes, such as MyCareer, MyTeam, MyNBA, and The W, and features WNBA players from different eras. NBA 2K25 will be available to download on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Alone in the Dark is a modern reimagining of the classic survival horror game, originally released in 1992. This 2024 version stars David Harbour and Jodie Comer in leading roles, offering players two perspectives to explore the eerie setting of Derceto Manor. The game will be available for PlayStation 5.

Also part of June’s line-up is Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, a graffiti-themed action platformer inspired by Jet Set Radio. Developed by Team Reptile, the game features players moving around on inline skates, skateboards, and BMX bikes while tagging graffiti and battling for turf against rival street crews. The game is available on both PS4 and PS5.

In addition to the three main titles, PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers will receive Destiny 2: The Final Shape as part of the monthly offerings. The expansion, available from 28 May, concludes the long-running Light and Darkness saga in Bungie’s shared-world sci-fi shooter. It will be playable on both PS4 and PS5.

The new titles will be available for download until 30 June. Meanwhile, subscribers can still claim May’s Essential games - Ark: Survival Ascended, Balatro, and Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun — until 2 June.

PlayStation Plus Essential is Sony’s entry-level subscription tier, offering access to online multiplayer, monthly free games, cloud storage, and PlayStation Store discounts. The service is priced at £59.99 per year, £19.99 for three months, or £6.99 per month in the UK.

balatrocloud storagediscountssubscription tiersurvival ascendedukwarhammer 40000sony playstation plus

Related News

India Approves Stealth Jet Project to Strengthen Defense Amid Pakistan Tensions
Asia

India approves stealth fighter jet project amid rising tensions with Pakistan

BYD
Business

5 highlights about BYD’s latest UK expansion

American Music Awards 2025: Top 10 moments that broke the internet
Entertainment

American Music Awards 2025: Top 10 moments that broke the internet

‘Tanvi The Great’ London Premiere Shines with Kher, Irani & Dutt
Entertainment

Anupam Kher’s ‘Tanvi The Great’ starring Boman Irani and Shubhangi Dutt premieres in London

More For You

Red Dead Redemption 2

The purpose of the region remains unclear

Rockstar Games

Red Dead Redemption 2’s inaccessible map area leaves players puzzled

Red Dead Redemption 2 players have long praised the game for its expansive open world, rich with activities ranging from bounty hunting and fishing to gambling and train robberies. However, fans are now questioning the purpose of a prominent area on the map that remains inaccessible during regular gameplay.

The region in question, named Tempest Rim, is located in the northwestern part of the map within the state of Ambarino. While it appears clearly marked on the game’s map, players are unable to reach it through normal means. This has left many in the Red Dead Redemption 2 community puzzled over its purpose.

Keep ReadingShow less
Warhammer 40K Expands Universe with New Modes and Factions

Among the standout announcements was Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2’s Siege Mode

Epic Games

Warhammer 40k Skulls 2025 unveils Dark Heresy RPG, Space Marine 2 siege mode, and Rogue Trader expansions

The Warhammer Skulls 2025 showcase has once again delivered a wealth of announcements for fans of Games Workshop's vast gaming universe, with Warhammer 40K leading the charge. From new expansions and surprise reveals to free updates and overhauls of classic titles, the event highlighted the continued momentum of the Warhammer video game portfolio.

Running from 22 to 29 May 2025, Warhammer Skulls also features substantial discounts across the Epic Games Store, giving players a chance to expand their collections while enjoying fresh content.

Keep ReadingShow less
Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer

The second trailer gave fans a closer look at the game’s setting and characters

YouTube / Rockstar Games

Fans spot minor visual error in GTA 6 trailer 2 during the Jason shooting scene

Grand Theft Auto 6's highly anticipated second trailer has been dissected frame by frame by fans, with one viewer pointing out a small visual oversight. The brief moment, lasting just a second, has sparked light-hearted reactions across the gaming community.

The error occurs during a high-octane scene where Jason, one of the game's protagonists, fires a handgun from a car. Reddit user Cat_With_Banana96 noted that light appears on Jason’s face a fraction of a second before the muzzle flash of the gun, creating a discrepancy in the trailer’s lighting sequence. The fan shared screenshots to highlight the moment, which takes place during a fast-paced sequence lasting only a second.

Keep ReadingShow less
Helldivers 2’s

The biggest narrative twist yet sees the Illuminate

YouTube/ HELLDIVERS™ 2

7 Reasons why Helldivers 2’s Illuminate update revitalised the player base

Helldivers 2 has delivered one of its most impactful updates yet with the arrival of the Illuminate invasion on Super Earth. As players scramble to defend humanity's homeworld from total annihilation, the game's community has responded with renewed enthusiasm, and its player count has soared. Here are seven reasons why this update has reignited interest in the game.

1. The arrival of the Illuminate on Super Earth

Keep ReadingShow less
GTA 6

GTA 6 is poised to amplify that legacy on an even larger scale

Rockstar Games

7 reasons 'GTA 6' could be the most ambitious entertainment project ever

Grand Theft Auto VI is not just another video game. With Rockstar Games at the helm and years of development behind it, the upcoming title is shaping up to be one of the most expansive and bold undertakings in entertainment history. Here are seven reasons why GTA 6 could become the most ambitious entertainment project ever.

1. Rockstar’s pursuit of ‘perfection’

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc