PlayStation Plus offers NBA 2K25 and Bomb Rush Cyberfunk free in June

Sony has confirmed the PlayStation Plus Essential games for June 2025, with subscribers able to download three new titles from 3 June. The line-up features NBA 2K25, Alone in the Dark, and Bomb Rush Cyberfunk. In addition, Destiny 2: The Final Shape expansion will be made available to Essential tier subscribers from 28 May.

NBA 2K25, the latest entry in 2K Sports’ basketball simulation series, was released in September 2024. It incorporates 2K’s ProPlay technology, which translates real NBA footage into gameplay mechanics. The title includes a variety of game modes, such as MyCareer, MyTeam, MyNBA, and The W, and features WNBA players from different eras. NBA 2K25 will be available to download on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Alone in the Dark is a modern reimagining of the classic survival horror game, originally released in 1992. This 2024 version stars David Harbour and Jodie Comer in leading roles, offering players two perspectives to explore the eerie setting of Derceto Manor. The game will be available for PlayStation 5.

Also part of June’s line-up is Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, a graffiti-themed action platformer inspired by Jet Set Radio. Developed by Team Reptile, the game features players moving around on inline skates, skateboards, and BMX bikes while tagging graffiti and battling for turf against rival street crews. The game is available on both PS4 and PS5.

In addition to the three main titles, PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers will receive Destiny 2: The Final Shape as part of the monthly offerings. The expansion, available from 28 May, concludes the long-running Light and Darkness saga in Bungie’s shared-world sci-fi shooter. It will be playable on both PS4 and PS5.

The new titles will be available for download until 30 June. Meanwhile, subscribers can still claim May’s Essential games - Ark: Survival Ascended, Balatro, and Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun — until 2 June.

PlayStation Plus Essential is Sony’s entry-level subscription tier, offering access to online multiplayer, monthly free games, cloud storage, and PlayStation Store discounts. The service is priced at £59.99 per year, £19.99 for three months, or £6.99 per month in the UK.