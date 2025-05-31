Sony offers free 2024 game to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium users

Sony has added Another Crab’s Treasure to its PlayStation Plus games library for free, offering the 2024 title to Extra and Premium tier subscribers. The announcement leaves PS Plus Essential users, the base-level tier of the subscription, out of the offer.

Another Crab’s Treasure is now available to download at no extra cost for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members. Developed by Aggro Crab, the game launched on 25 April 2024 and marks the studio’s second title after Going Under in 2020.

The Soulslike action-adventure has received positive feedback, earning Metacritic scores up to 82 and a PlayStation Store user rating of 4.46 out of 5, based on nearly 3,000 reviews. In the game, players control Kril, a hermit crab who uses underwater trash as armour to survive against oversized enemies.

The official description reads: “As Kril the hermit crab, you’ll need to wear the trash around you as shells to withstand attacks from enemies many times your size. Embark on an epic treasure hunt to buy back your repossessed shell, and discover the dark secrets behind the polluted ocean.”

The game is expected to take between 14 and 22 hours to complete, depending on the player’s style and experience. It is only available on PS5, with no version for PS4.

The title usually sells for £24.99 but is now free for eligible PS Plus subscribers. However, Sony has not confirmed how long Another Crab’s Treasure will remain part of the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalogues.

This latest update forms part of Sony’s ongoing effort to offer more recent and diverse titles to its higher-tier PS Plus members. PS Plus Extra and Premium plans include a broader and regularly updated game library, while the Essential tier continues to offer a more limited monthly selection and core multiplayer access.

Players interested in trying Another Crab’s Treasure through PlayStation Plus are advised to download the game while it remains available. Further updates and listings can be found on the official PlayStation blog and PS Store.