Epic Games gives away free Fortnite Stormtrooper skin and Star Wars game – how to claim them

Epic Games is offering players a free Stormtrooper outfit in Fortnite as part of a new Star Wars-themed promotion, coinciding with the build-up to Star Wars Day on 4 May. The offer is part of a wider collaboration between Epic and Disney, ahead of the launch of a new Star Wars-themed Fortnite season and an expansive digital universe expected in 2026.

To claim the free skin, players must link their Epic Games account with a MyDisney account. This step is required to access the giveaway and connect the two platforms as part of Disney and Epic’s wider partnership, which aims to combine gaming, streaming, and shopping into one interactive experience based on Disney properties.

The free Stormtrooper outfit is just one of several Star Wars-related offerings currently available in Fortnite. In-game celebrations include the premiere of Star Wars: Tales of the Empire, an animated series debuting within Fortnite on 2 May. The show focuses on Asajj Ventress, a popular character from The Clone Wars, and features her as Count Dooku’s former apprentice.

To mark the release, Epic has created a special Fortnite island where players can join a virtual watch party for the first two episodes. Those who attend will receive a free Ventress-themed loading screen and can explore the island, participate in Star Wars-inspired battles using blasters and lightsabers, and earn points in various activities.

In addition, Epic is expected to offer a free Star Wars video game through the Epic Games Store. Although the exact title has not been confirmed, speculation suggests it could be one of Electronic Arts’ Star Wars Jedi games. Epic previously made Star Wars Battlefront II available for free in a similar promotion.

The new campaign is part of a broader $1.5 billion (£1.1 billion) collaboration between Epic Games and Disney. The aim is to create a shared digital universe where fans can experience Disney content in new ways — blending gameplay, streaming media, and online commerce across franchises like Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar.

How to claim the free Fortnite Stormtrooper skin:

Open a web browser and go to www.epicgames.com . It is recommended to use incognito or private mode to prevent login issues from stored credentials.

Click “Sign In” in the top-right corner. If your account is already signed in incorrectly, click your avatar and select “Sign Out” before proceeding.

After signing in with the correct Epic Games account, click your username in the top-right corner and choose “Account” from the dropdown menu.

In the account settings page, select “Apps and Accounts” from the menu on the left-hand side.

Go to the “Accounts” tab and locate “MyDisney Account” among the available connection options.

Click “Connect” next to MyDisney Account. If you already have a Disney+ subscription, you will have a MyDisney account. If not, it is free to create one.

You will be redirected to the MyDisney website to log in and confirm the connection.



Once the accounts are linked, the Stormtrooper outfit will be added to your Fortnite account automatically.

This giveaway is available for a limited time and is part of a larger promotion leading into Star Wars Day.