Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Nintendo fans share hopes for new Zelda game on Switch 2

The Legend of Zelda remains one of Nintendo’s most iconic franchises

Nintendo fans

The new Zelda game for Nintendo Switch 2 is already one of the most highly anticipated releases

Nintendo
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 07, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Key points

  • Fans eagerly await announcement of a new Zelda game for the Nintendo Switch 2
  • Discussions centre around combining classic elements with modern open-world gameplay
  • Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom continue to set high expectations
  • Players want improved dungeons, deeper combat, and better weapon durability
  • Some fans suggest Wind Waker-inspired visuals and enhanced performance

Anticipation builds for first new Zelda game on Nintendo Switch 2

As Nintendo Switch 2 arrives in the hands of gamers across the world, fans of The Legend of Zelda series are already looking ahead to what the console’s first original Zelda title might offer. While a new Zelda game has yet to be officially announced for the next-generation system, the fanbase is actively discussing its hopes and expectations online.

The Legend of Zelda remains one of Nintendo’s most iconic franchises, with a legacy stretching back to its debut on the NES in 1986. With the success of recent entries like Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, players are now speculating on how the next instalment can build upon those achievements.

Fans want a mix of tradition and innovation

A recent Reddit thread, started by user frewbrew, asked fans what they would like to see in a new Zelda game for the Nintendo Switch 2. The responses reflect a desire for both continuity and fresh ideas.

“I want everything Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom did right: open world, exploration, music, atmosphere,” wrote one user, 3ehsan. “With improvements upon everything the most recent entries fell short on, such as classic dungeons, story, and combat.”

Others shared similar thoughts, calling for a return to more structured dungeon design, a hallmark of older Zelda games. “I honestly like how they did dungeons in Tears of the Kingdom, or rather, the quests that include the dungeons,” added RegurgitatedMincer, suggesting the format could be expanded further.

Suggestions include better combat and weapon durability

While the franchise’s shift to open-world gameplay has been widely praised, some players are hoping for changes to mechanics such as weapon durability. “I wouldn't mind the durability system if the swords made of steel and various other metals didn't break after five hits,” noted user Fox_McCloud_Jr.

Combat also emerged as an area where fans would like to see refinement, with many calling for deeper mechanics and more memorable enemy encounters.

Visual upgrades and inspiration from Wind Waker

A number of fans expressed a wish for the next game to push the graphical capabilities of the new hardware. With the Nintendo Switch 2 offering upgraded performance, some are hoping the next Zelda title will be a technical showcase, both visually and in terms of framerate.

Others suggested inspiration could be drawn from The Wind Waker, with its bold art style and seafaring gameplay. Although no direction has been confirmed, fans remain optimistic that the next title will honour the series’ legacy while embracing new ideas.

Waiting for what’s next

Until Nintendo makes an official announcement, Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom remain the definitive Zelda experiences available on the new system in enhanced form. But excitement around the next original entry continues to grow.

Whether it revisits familiar territory or charts a bold new path, the new Zelda game for Nintendo Switch 2 is already one of the most highly anticipated releases on the horizon.

nintendo switch 2xboxplaystationgaming

Related News

5 secret beaches
Travel

5 secret beaches in the UK that feel like the tropics

The Beckham family
Entertainment

Brooklyn Beckham’s absence looms over Harper’s birthday as family rift deepens

Cardi B shocks Paris Couture Week with live crow and bold Schiaparelli look
Entertainment

Cardi B shocks Paris Couture Week with live crow and bold Schiaparelli look

More For You

Cyberpunk Edgerunners Season 2

New standalone story with fresh characters and darker themes

YouTube/ Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk Edgerunners season 2 confirmed with darker, bloodier storyline

Key points

  • Netflix announces Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 at Anime Expo 2025
  • New standalone story with fresh characters and darker themes
  • Directed by Kai Ikarashi, known for episode six of season one
  • Showrunner promises more violence, emotional depth, and realism
  • Trailer expected to be released during Studio Trigger panel

New season revealed at Anime Expo 2025

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 has officially been announced by Netflix and CD Projekt Red during the Anime Expo 2025 event. The follow-up to the hit anime spinoff of Cyberpunk 2077 will feature a completely new storyline and characters, while retaining the series’ distinctive raw and emotional tone.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nintendo Switch 2 demand exceeds

To address the ongoing demand, Nintendo is working to increase production

iStock

Nintendo Switch 2 demand exceeds supply globally, says company president

Key points

  • Nintendo Switch 2 demand outstripping supply in several countries
  • Over 2.2 million applications submitted in Japan’s lottery sales
  • Nintendo held four purchase draws, with a fifth scheduled for early July
  • Company aims to strengthen production and supply to meet demand
  • Switch 2 had the biggest launch in Nintendo history

Strong demand leads to shortages

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has confirmed that demand for the Nintendo Switch 2 has surpassed available supply in many regions. Speaking during the Q&A session of the company’s 85th annual general meeting of shareholders, Furukawa addressed concerns about ongoing stock shortages.

Keep ReadingShow less
Video game

The trend is most pronounced among 18 to 24-year-olds

iStock

Video game sales plunge 25% among young players

Key points

  • Young adults aged 18–24 have cut video game spending by nearly 25%
  • Rising game and console prices are key factors behind the drop
  • Free-to-play games dominate usage, replacing premium titles
  • Industry faces growing pressure as live service titles saturate the market
  • Similar trends expected in UK due to parallel consumer habits

Young players cut back as gaming becomes pricier

Video game spending among young adults in the US has fallen sharply, with new data showing a nearly 25% decline compared to last year. Analysts point to increasing game and console prices, combined with the popularity of free-to-play titles, as the main reasons behind the drop.

The trend is most pronounced among 18 to 24-year-olds, who are spending significantly less across multiple consumer categories — but none more so than gaming. This raises fresh concerns for an industry already facing stagnation in demand and shifting player behaviour.

Keep ReadingShow less
Helldivers 2

The announcement was made during a livestream

YouTube/ IGN

Helldivers 2 coming to Xbox this August, Sony confirms

Key points

  • Helldivers 2 launches on Xbox Series X|S on 26 August 2025.
  • Sony is publishing the title on Xbox, an unusual move for the company.
  • Crossplay confirmed between Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.
  • The announcement coincides with Gears of War: Reloaded’s PS5 debut.

Helldivers 2 to launch on Xbox Series X|S this August

Sony has confirmed that Helldivers 2 will launch on Xbox Series X and S on 26 August 2025, marking a rare move by the company to release one of its games on a rival console. The announcement was made during a livestream and comes on the same day Microsoft’s Gears of War: Reloaded is set to arrive on PlayStation 5.

Developed by Arrowhead Game Studios and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Helldivers 2 is a co-op third-person shooter that has already achieved major success on PlayStation 5 and PC, where it launched in February 2024. The title has since sold over 12 million copies in just 12 weeks, becoming the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game of all time.

Keep ReadingShow less
PewDiePie

The campaign argues that players should retain the right to access games they have purchased

Getty Images

PewDiePie backs 'Stop Killing Games' campaign as petition deadline nears

Key points

  • PewDiePie has endorsed the Stop Killing Games movement, urging fans to sign the petition.
  • The campaign, launched by Ross Scott, aims to protect digital ownership of video games.
  • Petition calls for legislation in the UK and EU to prevent publishers from disabling purchased games.
  • The campaign has faced challenges gaining visibility, despite support from other creators.
  • With the petition closing in July 2025, PewDiePie’s support may provide a vital final push.

Popular YouTuber PewDiePie has voiced his support for the Stop Killing Games campaign, a grassroots movement calling for legislation to protect digital ownership of video games. As the petition reaches its final days, his backing may help the campaign gain the exposure it has long struggled to secure.

Campaign seeks to preserve digital ownership

The Stop Killing Games campaign was launched in 2024 by Ross Scott, the creator of the YouTube channel Accursed Farms. It aims to address the growing concern of publishers disabling access to games that consumers have paid for, even when those games are installed on their devices.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc