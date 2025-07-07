Skip to content
 
Katy Perry seen in black bikini on Capri yacht after Orlando Bloom split

The pop star was all smiles with daughter Daisy and close friends days after confirming breakup and co-parenting plans.

Katy Perry seen in black bikini on Capri yacht after Orlando Bloom split
Katy Perry relaxes on deck in a black bikini as she chats with friends
Pooja Pillai
Jul 07, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Quick highlights:

  • Katy Perry seen for the first time since confirming split with Orlando Bloom.
  • The singer relaxed on a yacht in Capri with daughter Daisy and close friends.
  • Representatives say the couple has shifted focus to co-parenting after months of changes.
  • Bloom shared cryptic quotes on loneliness while Perry broke down on stage in Australia.

Katy Perry appears to be embracing single life with warmth and grace after confirming her split from actor Orlando Bloom. Just days after their breakup statement, the pop star was seen enjoying a yacht holiday in Capri with her daughter Daisy and longtime friends.

Perry looked composed and at ease as she spent time on the water, marking her first public appearance since the relationship announcement. Dressed in a black bikini, with her hair tied back in a sleek bun, the singer was photographed laughing, hugging friends, and sharing moments with her 4½-year-old daughter.

  Katy Perry with longtime friend Michael Kives during her getawayTwitter/info katy perry


Katy Perry seen in good spirits on yacht holiday

While the news of her separation from Bloom was still fresh, Perry looked relaxed and comfortable aboard the luxury yacht in Italy. She was spotted embracing former Hollywood agent Michael Kives, now a well-known investor, who is a close friend. Also on board was venture capitalist Ben Schwerin.

Photos showed Perry bonding with Daisy, holding her in her arms and smiling. The mother-daughter duo wore coordinated floral outfits earlier during the trip. Fans online praised Perry’s appearance and her apparent strength through the transition, with one user writing, “She hasn’t aged at all. Absolute queen energy.”

 

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom breakup confirmed

The outing came just days after Perry and Bloom issued a joint statement confirming their breakup. Their representatives shared that the couple had been "shifting their relationship over the past many months" and would now focus on co-parenting. They added, “Orlando and Katy will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is, and always will be raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect.”

The pair had been together for nearly nine years, first meeting in 2016 at a Golden Globes afterparty. Their on-off romance included a brief breakup in 2017, a Valentine’s Day engagement in 2019, and the birth of their daughter in August 2020. Their wedding plans were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were never rescheduled.

  Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom focus on raising their daughter with love and respect  Getty Images  


Orlando Bloom reflects on loneliness post-split

While Perry vacationed in Italy, Bloom made headlines of his own, attending the high-profile wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez solo. He later posted cryptic quotes about loneliness and emotional darkness to Instagram, including lines from Carl Jung: “Even a happy life cannot be without a measure of darkness…”

Sources told Us Weekly that while the breakup wasn’t contentious, it had been a long time coming. “There was tension for months,” one insider noted, adding that Katy felt a sense of relief not having to face another divorce, referring to her previous marriage to comedian Russell Brand, which ended in 2012.

  Orlando Bloom to attend Jeff Bezos wedding alone as split rumours with Katy Perry grow  Getty Images  


Perry breaks down during final Australia show

In the days leading up to the yacht trip, Perry concluded her Australia leg of the Lifetimes tour. At her final show in Adelaide, she reportedly became emotional, holding her hands in the shape of a heart and thanking fans: “Thank you, Australia, for always being there for me.”

Her absence from the Bezos-Sánchez wedding was initially chalked up to a scheduling conflict, but it added to speculation about the status of her relationship with Bloom. The couple’s recent decision to rent out their Montecito home to Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger further fuelled separation rumours before the announcement was made official.

 

Despite the personal changes, Perry seems to be navigating the transition surrounded by loved ones, doing it with strength, clarity, and a sense of calm.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor joins growing criticism of Prada’s uncredited use of Indian design

Getty Images

Kareena Kapoor mocks Prada with her ‘OG Kolhapuri’ post as fashion giant faces backlash over copied design

Quick highlights:

  • Kareena Kapoor posted a cheeky Instagram Story flaunting Kolhapuri chappals, saying, “Sorry not Prada... but my OG Kolhapuri.”
  • Her post follows outrage over Prada’s ‘toe-ring sandals’ resembling the Indian Kolhapuri design.
  • A PIL has been filed in the Bombay High Court against Prada for unauthorised use of the Kolhapuri style without credit.
  • Prada acknowledged the inspiration and agreed to meet Indian artisans for dialogue.

Kareena Kapoor took a subtle yet sharp swipe at luxury fashion label Prada amid growing controversy around its recently launched ‘toe-ring sandals’, a design that closely mirrors India’s traditional Kolhapuri chappals. Without naming the brand, Kareena shared a photo of her feet in silver Kolhapuri slippers during her London vacation and captioned it: “Sorry not Prada... but my OG Kolhapuri ❤️.”

The actor’s post struck a chord with many online, surfacing just days after Prada came under fire for allegedly copying the Kolhapuri design without acknowledgment.

Monica Barbaro and Andrew Garfield at Wimbledon

Garfield and Barbaro twin in Ralph Lauren for their most public appearance yet

Instagram/voguemagazine

Monica Barbaro and Andrew Garfield quietly confirm relationship with Wimbledon appearance

Quick highlights:

  • Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro stepped out in matching Ralph Lauren looks at Wimbledon 2025.
  • The couple shared affectionate moments courtside, including hand-holding and a cheek kiss.
  • They were first linked romantically in February after being spotted at a London play.
  • The pair may reunite on screen in Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming film Artificial.

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro made their most public appearance yet as a couple on Sunday, arriving hand-in-hand at Wimbledon 2025 in coordinated white ensembles and sharing subtle yet sweet moments of affection. The actors, who were first rumoured to be dating in February, looked completely in sync as they entered the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on 6 July. Dressed in matching Ralph Lauren outfits, the two smiled for cameras and appeared relaxed throughout the day.

  Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro arrive hand in hand at Wimbledon in all whiteInstagram/voguemagazine

Kantara Chapter

Rishab Shetty battles through flames in new Kantara Chapter 1 poster

Instagram/rishabshettyofficial

‘Kantara Chapter 1’ poster released on Rishab Shetty’s birthday, confirms October 2025 theatrical date

Quick highlights:

  • Kantara: Chapter 1, the much-awaited prequel to the 2022 blockbuster, releases in cinemas on 2 October 2025.
  • Poster unveiled on Rishab Shetty’s 42nd birthday shows him in an intense warrior avatar.
  • The film explores the divine origins of Panjurli and Guliga, expanding the Kantara mythology.
  • Massive action sequences filmed with 3,000 participants over 50 days make it one of India’s biggest productions.

Rishab Shetty gave fans a fierce first glimpse into Kantara: Chapter 1 on his 42nd birthday, unveiling a new poster that shows him in full warrior mode. The upcoming prequel to the 2022 Kannada hit Kantara is now officially set to release on 2 October 2025. Directed and headlined once again by Shetty, the film is expected to dive deep into the spiritual and mythological roots of the original story.

   Kantara Chapter 1 poster  Instagram/rishabshettyofficial  

Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik shares a moody preview of his upcoming song Fuchsia Sea

Getty Images

Zayn Malik raps about racism he experienced as Asian member of One Direction in "Fuchsia Sea"

Quick highlights:

  • Zayn Malik previewed a new track, Fuchsia Sea, on Instagram, touching on racism he experienced during his One Direction years.
  • “They still laughed at the Asian,” he raps, alluding to feeling othered despite success.
  • Malik was the only South Asian member of the band, which included Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and the late Liam Payne.
  • The track marks a rare public reflection on the racial dynamics behind his 2015 departure from the group.

Zayn Malik is turning to music to process the discrimination he says he experienced during his time with One Direction. On Saturday, 5 July, the 32-year-old singer previewed a raw and emotional rap song titled Fuchsia Sea, sharing a clip and lyrics on Instagram that many fans believe directly address racism he faced as the only South Asian member of the global boy band.

In the verse, Malik raps: “I worked hard in a White band, and they still laughed at the Asian.” The line immediately sparked intense conversation online, with listeners pointing out how it echoed long-suspected tensions about racial identity and representation during his tenure in One Direction.

Saif Ali Khan Bhopal inheritance

Saif Ali Khan loses £1.4 billion crore royal inheritance after Madhya Pradesh High Court declares it enemy property

Getty Images

​Saif Ali Khan loses £1.4 billion Bhopal inheritance as Indian court labels estate ‘enemy property’

Quick highlights:

  • Madhya Pradesh High Court rejects Saif Ali Khan’s plea in the long-running Bhopal royal property dispute.
  • The estate, worth £1.4 billion (₹15,000 crore), has been declared “enemy property” due to links with Pakistan.
  • Trial court verdict naming Saif and family as heirs overturned; retrial ordered.
  • Government may soon initiate takeover of key Pataudi family properties in Bhopal.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has dealt a severe legal setback to actor Saif Ali Khan and his family by striking down a previous court ruling that recognised them as legal heirs to a sprawling £1.4 billion (₹15,000 crore) royal estate in Bhopal. The court declared the property as “enemy property,” a classification that allows the government to take control of assets once owned by individuals who migrated to Pakistan.

 Saif Ali Khan Bhopal inheritance Saif Ali Khan’s royal inheritance in Bhopal declared enemy property after court verdictGetty Images

