Katy Perry seen in black bikini on Capri yacht after Orlando Bloom split

Katy Perry seen for the first time since confirming split with Orlando Bloom.

The singer relaxed on a yacht in Capri with daughter Daisy and close friends.

Representatives say the couple has shifted focus to co-parenting after months of changes.

Bloom shared cryptic quotes on loneliness while Perry broke down on stage in Australia.

Katy Perry appears to be embracing single life with warmth and grace after confirming her split from actor Orlando Bloom. Just days after their breakup statement, the pop star was seen enjoying a yacht holiday in Capri with her daughter Daisy and longtime friends.

Perry looked composed and at ease as she spent time on the water, marking her first public appearance since the relationship announcement. Dressed in a black bikini, with her hair tied back in a sleek bun, the singer was photographed laughing, hugging friends, and sharing moments with her 4½-year-old daughter.

Katy Perry with longtime friend Michael Kives during her getaway





Katy Perry seen in good spirits on yacht holiday

While the news of her separation from Bloom was still fresh, Perry looked relaxed and comfortable aboard the luxury yacht in Italy. She was spotted embracing former Hollywood agent Michael Kives, now a well-known investor, who is a close friend. Also on board was venture capitalist Ben Schwerin.

Photos showed Perry bonding with Daisy, holding her in her arms and smiling. The mother-daughter duo wore coordinated floral outfits earlier during the trip. Fans online praised Perry’s appearance and her apparent strength through the transition, with one user writing, “She hasn’t aged at all. Absolute queen energy.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom breakup confirmed

The outing came just days after Perry and Bloom issued a joint statement confirming their breakup. Their representatives shared that the couple had been "shifting their relationship over the past many months" and would now focus on co-parenting. They added, “Orlando and Katy will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is, and always will be raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect.”

The pair had been together for nearly nine years, first meeting in 2016 at a Golden Globes afterparty. Their on-off romance included a brief breakup in 2017, a Valentine’s Day engagement in 2019, and the birth of their daughter in August 2020. Their wedding plans were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were never rescheduled.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom focus on raising their daughter with love and respect





Orlando Bloom reflects on loneliness post-split

While Perry vacationed in Italy, Bloom made headlines of his own, attending the high-profile wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez solo. He later posted cryptic quotes about loneliness and emotional darkness to Instagram, including lines from Carl Jung: “Even a happy life cannot be without a measure of darkness…”

Sources told Us Weekly that while the breakup wasn’t contentious, it had been a long time coming. “There was tension for months,” one insider noted, adding that Katy felt a sense of relief not having to face another divorce, referring to her previous marriage to comedian Russell Brand, which ended in 2012.

Orlando Bloom to attend Jeff Bezos wedding alone as split rumours with Katy Perry grow





Perry breaks down during final Australia show

In the days leading up to the yacht trip, Perry concluded her Australia leg of the Lifetimes tour. At her final show in Adelaide, she reportedly became emotional, holding her hands in the shape of a heart and thanking fans: “Thank you, Australia, for always being there for me.”

Her absence from the Bezos-Sánchez wedding was initially chalked up to a scheduling conflict, but it added to speculation about the status of her relationship with Bloom. The couple’s recent decision to rent out their Montecito home to Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger further fuelled separation rumours before the announcement was made official.

Despite the personal changes, Perry seems to be navigating the transition surrounded by loved ones, doing it with strength, clarity, and a sense of calm.