Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm split after nine years and say they will co parent daughter Daisy

Quick highlights:
- Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have ended their nine-year on-off relationship, confirmed via reps.
- The couple says the focus has now shifted to co-parenting their daughter, Daisy.
- Perry got emotional on stage during the Australian leg of her tour amid split rumours.
- Bloom posted cryptic quotes about loneliness and new beginnings.
After weeks of speculation, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have officially confirmed they are no longer together. The singer and actor, who have been in a high-profile relationship since 2016, released a joint statement through their representatives, saying they’ve “shifted” their relationship to focus on co-parenting their daughter. The pair, who got engaged in 2019 and welcomed daughter Daisy Dove Bloom in 2020, had reportedly been living increasingly separate lives in recent months.
Katy Perry Orlando Bloom Choose Co Parenting Future After Nine YearsGetty Images
Couple to continue as co-parents
In the statement released via their representatives, the couple acknowledged the growing media interest in their relationship, clarifying that they’ve been navigating a transition “over the past many months.” They added that their priority remains raising Daisy in a stable and loving environment. “They will continue to be seen together as a family,” the statement read, emphasising their commitment to respectful co-parenting.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom focus on raising their daughter with love and respect Getty Images
Signs of distance: Solo appearances and emotional moments
Bloom recently attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Venice without Perry, fuelling breakup rumours. Meanwhile, Perry was wrapping up the Australian leg of her Lifetimes world tour. On stage in Adelaide, fans captured footage of the singer holding back tears as she thanked the audience, saying, “Thank you for always being there for me, Australia. It means the world,” before launching into Firework.
Cryptic social media posts spark rumours
Adding to the speculation, Bloom shared a series of introspective posts on Instagram. One included a Buddha quote: “Each day is a new beginning. What we do today is what matters most.” Others included Carl Jung’s reflections on loneliness and human connection, which fans interpreted as hints at personal turmoil.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom end their long running romance and plan to raise their daughter together as a family
Long road with no wedding in sight
Perry and Bloom first met at a Golden Globes after-party in 2016, got engaged three years later, and welcomed their child in 2020. A wedding had been planned in Japan but was postponed due to the pandemic and never rescheduled. Both have been married before: Perry to comedian Russell Brand and Bloom to model Miranda Kerr. This marks another high-profile chapter closed in both their personal lives.