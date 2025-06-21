Skip to content
Orlando Bloom told Katy Perry her space trip looked 'ridiculous' say insiders as breakup rumours intensify

The couple are reportedly on the brink of a split as she continues touring and skips Bezos’ wedding.

Orlando Bloom Katy Perry breakup

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom clash over space flight as breakup rumours grow

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 21, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Things seem rocky between long-time couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, with new reports suggesting an argument about Perry’s recent space flight may have added fuel to an already burning fire.

The pop star, who joined an all-female crew for a Blue Origin flight in April, reportedly didn’t get the reaction she hoped for from Bloom. A source claims the actor called the trip “embarrassing” and “ridiculous” during a heated exchange, leaving Perry hurt and confused by the lack of support. Despite publicly backing her before the launch and even being photographed at the site, Bloom allegedly changed his tune behind closed doors.

This tension comes as Bloom prepares to attend Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Italy this month, but without Perry. The irony? Bezos’ company made Perry’s space journey possible. According to insiders, Perry is upset that Bloom is “insisting” on going to the wedding, especially since she considers the couple her friends, not his. Meanwhile, she’ll be away on her Lifetimes tour and unable to attend herself.

Orlando Bloom Katy Perry Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s space row highlights deeper riftGetty Images


Career struggles and solo appearances spark breakup rumours

While Perry’s upcoming absence from the Bezos wedding has been chalked up to work obligations, sources say there’s more beneath the surface. Reports claim that the singer’s recent career disappointments, particularly the underwhelming reception of her album *143*, have added pressure on the couple’s relationship. Though Bloom was said to be supportive during the aftermath, the stress allegedly caused a noticeable strain between them.

The pair, who got engaged in 2019 and share a four-year-old daughter named Daisy, have weathered storms before, including a brief split in 2017 and a postponed wedding due to the pandemic. But insiders now suggest the relationship may be nearing its end, with one source bluntly stating, “It’s over. They’re just waiting for her tour to wrap before making it official.”

Orlando Bloom Katy Perry Orlando Bloom slammed Katy Perry’s space flight during argument as insiders say split is imminentGetty Images


Adding to the speculation, Perry was recently spotted without her engagement ring in Melbourne, just days after performing the breakup anthem I’m Still Breathing onstage in Sydney. Her tour ends on 7 December, and many believe the couple might make an announcement soon after.

Neither Perry nor Bloom has commented publicly on the reported fallout. But if the talks are true, a love story that began in 2016 may quietly come to a close before the year does.

