Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Cyberpunk Edgerunners season 2 confirmed with darker, bloodier storyline

The new 10-episode season will not continue the story of David

Cyberpunk Edgerunners Season 2

New standalone story with fresh characters and darker themes

YouTube/ Cyberpunk 2077
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 05, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Key points

  • Netflix announces Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 at Anime Expo 2025
  • New standalone story with fresh characters and darker themes
  • Directed by Kai Ikarashi, known for episode six of season one
  • Showrunner promises more violence, emotional depth, and realism
  • Trailer expected to be released during Studio Trigger panel

New season revealed at Anime Expo 2025

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 has officially been announced by Netflix and CD Projekt Red during the Anime Expo 2025 event. The follow-up to the hit anime spinoff of Cyberpunk 2077 will feature a completely new storyline and characters, while retaining the series’ distinctive raw and emotional tone.

The new 10-episode season will not continue the story of David from season one but will instead present a fresh narrative within the violent and chaotic world of Night City.

Creative team returns with new direction

The new season will be directed by Kai Ikarashi, who previously directed the popular episode six, titled “Girl on Fire”, in the first season. A trailer is expected to debut during animation studio Trigger’s panel at Anime Expo, scheduled for 8:30pm PT.

Showrunner and writer Bartosz Sztybor, who returns for season two, told attendees that the next season will be “sadder, darker, more bloody, and more raw.” Reflecting on season one, he remarked: “I just wanted to make the whole world sad… when people are sad, I’m a bit happy.”

  Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition — Official Launch Trailer YouTube/ Cyberpunk 2077 

Standalone story set in the Cyberpunk universe

The official description for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 promises a standalone tale of “redemption and revenge.” Set in the brutal and spectacle-driven Night City, the story will explore what it takes to be noticed in a world overwhelmed by violence and chaos.

The series remains a collaboration between CD Projekt Red and Studio Trigger, and continues to expand the Cyberpunk 2077 universe across different media. No release date has been confirmed for the second season.

The first season of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was praised for its animation style, emotional storytelling, and faithful representation of the game’s dystopian setting. Expectations for season two are high as fans await further updates.

cyberpunk 2077techgaming

Related News

Brothers deny assaulting police during Manchester Airport brawl
News

Brothers deny assaulting police during Manchester Airport brawl

Aaradhya Bachchan
Entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan praises Aishwarya Rai for raising Aaradhya without phone or social media

More For You

Video game

The trend is most pronounced among 18 to 24-year-olds

iStock

Video game sales plunge 25% among young players

Key points

  • Young adults aged 18–24 have cut video game spending by nearly 25%
  • Rising game and console prices are key factors behind the drop
  • Free-to-play games dominate usage, replacing premium titles
  • Industry faces growing pressure as live service titles saturate the market
  • Similar trends expected in UK due to parallel consumer habits

Young players cut back as gaming becomes pricier

Video game spending among young adults in the US has fallen sharply, with new data showing a nearly 25% decline compared to last year. Analysts point to increasing game and console prices, combined with the popularity of free-to-play titles, as the main reasons behind the drop.

The trend is most pronounced among 18 to 24-year-olds, who are spending significantly less across multiple consumer categories — but none more so than gaming. This raises fresh concerns for an industry already facing stagnation in demand and shifting player behaviour.

Keep ReadingShow less
Helldivers 2

The announcement was made during a livestream

YouTube/ IGN

Helldivers 2 coming to Xbox this August, Sony confirms

Key points

  • Helldivers 2 launches on Xbox Series X|S on 26 August 2025.
  • Sony is publishing the title on Xbox, an unusual move for the company.
  • Crossplay confirmed between Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.
  • The announcement coincides with Gears of War: Reloaded’s PS5 debut.

Helldivers 2 to launch on Xbox Series X|S this August

Sony has confirmed that Helldivers 2 will launch on Xbox Series X and S on 26 August 2025, marking a rare move by the company to release one of its games on a rival console. The announcement was made during a livestream and comes on the same day Microsoft’s Gears of War: Reloaded is set to arrive on PlayStation 5.

Developed by Arrowhead Game Studios and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Helldivers 2 is a co-op third-person shooter that has already achieved major success on PlayStation 5 and PC, where it launched in February 2024. The title has since sold over 12 million copies in just 12 weeks, becoming the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game of all time.

Keep ReadingShow less
PewDiePie

The campaign argues that players should retain the right to access games they have purchased

Getty Images

PewDiePie backs 'Stop Killing Games' campaign as petition deadline nears

Key points

  • PewDiePie has endorsed the Stop Killing Games movement, urging fans to sign the petition.
  • The campaign, launched by Ross Scott, aims to protect digital ownership of video games.
  • Petition calls for legislation in the UK and EU to prevent publishers from disabling purchased games.
  • The campaign has faced challenges gaining visibility, despite support from other creators.
  • With the petition closing in July 2025, PewDiePie’s support may provide a vital final push.

Popular YouTuber PewDiePie has voiced his support for the Stop Killing Games campaign, a grassroots movement calling for legislation to protect digital ownership of video games. As the petition reaches its final days, his backing may help the campaign gain the exposure it has long struggled to secure.

Campaign seeks to preserve digital ownership

The Stop Killing Games campaign was launched in 2024 by Ross Scott, the creator of the YouTube channel Accursed Farms. It aims to address the growing concern of publishers disabling access to games that consumers have paid for, even when those games are installed on their devices.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dan Houser new game

Fresh take on the open-world genre from one of its most influential creators.

YouTube/ Rockstar Games

Red Dead Redemption creator Dan Houser confirms new open-world game in development

Key points

  • Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser is developing a new open-world video game.
  • The game is set in the universe of A Better Paradise, a sci-fi audio series launched in 2023.
  • A Better Paradise is being adapted into a novel series, with the first volume due in October 2025.
  • Houser left Rockstar in 2020 and founded Absurd Ventures in 2021.
  • There is no confirmed release date for the game at this time.

Dan Houser, the acclaimed co-creator behind Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto, has officially confirmed that his new company, Absurd Ventures, is developing a new open-world video game. The title will be set in the universe of A Better Paradise, a science fiction IP first introduced in audio format last year.

A new venture after Rockstar

Dan Houser, a founding figure at Rockstar Games, played a central role in writing and producing some of the studio’s most celebrated titles, including Red Dead Redemption, Grand Theft Auto V, and Bully. After leaving Rockstar in 2020, he launched Absurd Ventures in 2021.

Keep ReadingShow less
Death Stranding 2

Death Stranding 2 tops UK physical game sales chart, but lags behind original’s debut

YouTube/ Kojima Productions

Death Stranding 2 tops UK physical game sales chart, but lags behind original’s debut

Key points

  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach takes top spot in UK physical sales for week ending 28 June.
  • Mario Kart World drops to second place.
  • Physical launch sales of Death Stranding 2 are 66% lower than the original.
  • Sales are also 33% lower than PS5 exclusive Astro Bot at launch.
  • Market trends indicate a shift towards digital game purchases.

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach has debuted at number one in the UK’s weekly physical game sales chart, replacing Mario Kart World at the top. However, while Kojima Productions' latest release secured the top spot, its physical sales are significantly down compared to its predecessor.

Weaker physical launch than the original

According to industry analyst Chris Dring from The Game Business, physical launch sales of Death Stranding 2 were 66 per cent lower than those of the original Death Stranding title. The drop is attributed to a broader shift in consumer behaviour, with a growing preference for digital downloads over boxed copies.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc