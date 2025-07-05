Cyberpunk Edgerunners season 2 confirmed with darker, bloodier storyline

Key points

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 has officially been announced by Netflix and CD Projekt Red during the Anime Expo 2025 event. The follow-up to the hit anime spinoff of Cyberpunk 2077 will feature a completely new storyline and characters, while retaining the series’ distinctive raw and emotional tone.

The new 10-episode season will not continue the story of David from season one but will instead present a fresh narrative within the violent and chaotic world of Night City.

Creative team returns with new direction

The new season will be directed by Kai Ikarashi, who previously directed the popular episode six, titled “Girl on Fire”, in the first season. A trailer is expected to debut during animation studio Trigger’s panel at Anime Expo, scheduled for 8:30pm PT.

Showrunner and writer Bartosz Sztybor, who returns for season two, told attendees that the next season will be “sadder, darker, more bloody, and more raw.” Reflecting on season one, he remarked: “I just wanted to make the whole world sad… when people are sad, I’m a bit happy.”

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition — Official Launch Trailer YouTube/ Cyberpunk 2077

Standalone story set in the Cyberpunk universe

The official description for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 promises a standalone tale of “redemption and revenge.” Set in the brutal and spectacle-driven Night City, the story will explore what it takes to be noticed in a world overwhelmed by violence and chaos.

The series remains a collaboration between CD Projekt Red and Studio Trigger, and continues to expand the Cyberpunk 2077 universe across different media. No release date has been confirmed for the second season.

The first season of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was praised for its animation style, emotional storytelling, and faithful representation of the game’s dystopian setting. Expectations for season two are high as fans await further updates.