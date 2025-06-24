Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Riot Games cancels Hytale and shuts down Hypixel Studios after 7 years of development

he decision was shared by Hypixel co-founder Aaron "Noxy" Donaghey

Riot Games Ends Hytale, Closes Hypixel Studios After 7-Year Run

Riot Games ends Hytale development and winds down Hypixel Studios after years of delays

YouTube/ Hytale
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 24, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran

See Full Bio

Summary

  • Riot Games has cancelled sandbox RPG Hytale after over seven years in development
  • Hypixel Studios, the developer behind Hytale, will be closed over the coming months
  • The studio had been acquired by Riot in 2020, but repeated delays pushed back the game’s release
  • Development challenges and rising technical ambitions cited as reasons for cancellation
  • Around 70 employees are affected by the closure
  • The Hypixel Minecraft server will continue to operate independently

Hytale cancelled after years of setbacks

After more than seven years in development, the much-anticipated sandbox RPG Hytale has officially been cancelled. Riot Games, the parent company of developer Hypixel Studios, has also announced it will begin shutting down the studio over the next few months.

The decision was shared by Hypixel co-founder Aaron "Noxy" Donaghey, who described the move as “incredibly tough news” for the team. “This is not the outcome any of us—at Hypixel or at Riot—wanted,” he wrote. “But after years of pushing forward, adapting, and exploring every possible path, it became clear we couldn’t bring Hytale to life in a way that truly delivered on its promise.”

A project that began with high hopes

Hytale was first revealed to the public in 2018, with development already underway for several years prior. In 2020, Hypixel Studios was acquired by Riot Games, the developer behind League of Legends. The game was initially expected to launch in 2021 but was postponed multiple times—first to 2023, and then delayed again without a confirmed release window.

Riot Games Ends Hytale, Closes Hypixel Studios After 7-Year RunRiot Games and Hypixel Studios explored options to keep the project aliveYoutube/ Hytale

Inspired by Minecraft, Hytale was intended to offer a similar sandbox experience with RPG elements, modding tools, and a built-in cinematic engine. Its trailer generated significant excitement upon release, but development ultimately became bogged down in complexity and shifting goals.

Technical ambition led to development challenges

In his statement, Noxy acknowledged that the evolution of the game’s vision played a role in its downfall. “Over time, as our vision evolved and the genre matured around us, the bar kept rising,” he explained.

The team attempted to adapt, even going as far as rebooting the game engine. However, despite these efforts, the project remained behind schedule. “It became clear we’d need a lot more time to get it to a place where it could support the ambitious vision for the game,” Noxy added.

Riot Games Ends Hytale, Closes Hypixel Studios After 7-Year RunRiot has been praised for providing “generous severance and resources” to affected staffYouTube/ Hytale

Efforts to reduce scope, adjust timelines, or find alternative solutions were considered but ultimately deemed compromises that would have undermined what made Hytale unique. “It wouldn’t have been the game we set out to make. And it wouldn’t have been the game you deserve,” he stated.

No investor or buyer found for Hytale

Riot Games and Hypixel Studios explored options to keep the project alive, including looking for external investors or buyers. However, no viable path forward could be secured. “We still believe in Hytale, but we couldn’t find the right partner to carry it forward,” Noxy said.

Riot has been praised for providing “generous severance and resources” to affected staff, though the exact number of layoffs has not been disclosed. The studio’s LinkedIn page lists its team size as over 70 employees.

Another blow in a difficult year for developers

The closure of Hypixel Studios adds to a growing list of job losses in the games industry, which has seen continued instability in 2025 following waves of layoffs in 2023 and 2024. In June alone, studios such as People Can Fly, Jagex, and Mighty Yell have also announced redundancies.

- YouTubeYouTube/ Hytale

The ongoing wave of cuts highlights the challenges faced by game developers in a rapidly evolving market. Despite initial hopes that 2025 would mark a recovery, the industry remains unpredictable and, in many cases, unsustainable for mid-sized studios like Hypixel.

Hypixel Minecraft server remains unaffected

Although Hypixel Studios is being closed, Noxy confirmed that the original Hypixel Minecraft server, which operates independently from the studio, will continue to function as usual.

“Even though we’re closing this chapter, the spirit of Hytale and everything we hoped it could be will stay with us,” he wrote. “We’re proud of what we built, and we’ll carry those lessons forward into whatever comes next.”

layoffsgamingjob lossesriot cancels hytale

Related News

Air-India-Reuters
Asia

India’s aviation watchdog begins annual audit of Air India

More For You

Mang0 Cloud9 harassment incident

Melee player Joseph ‘Mang0’ Marquez has been released from esports organisation Cloud9

RedBull

Mang0 dropped by Cloud9 after harassment incident at streamed event

Key points

  • Mang0 released by Cloud9 on 23 June after intoxicated behaviour at streamed event
  • Incident occurred during Ludwig Ahgren’s Beerio Kart World Cup
  • Cloud9 cited “zero-tolerance” for harassment
  • Mang0 apologised publicly and acknowledged his struggle with alcohol
  • Community reacts with a mix of sympathy and concern

Cloud9 parts ways with Mang0 after over a decade

Professional Super Smash Bros. Melee player Joseph ‘Mang0’ Marquez has been released from esports organisation Cloud9 following inappropriate conduct during a live-streamed event. The announcement came on 23 June, marking the end of Mang0’s 10-year tenure with the team.

The decision was made after Mang0 was seen engaging in drunken and inappropriate behaviour toward women during Ludwig Ahgren’s Beerio Kart World Cup, a social gaming event that was broadcast live online.

Keep ReadingShow less
death stranding

Several early Death Stranding 2 reviews emphasise the game’s meditative pace and symbolic narrative

YouTube/ KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS

Death Stranding 2 review roundup: Kojima’s slow, surreal sequel divides opinion

Key points

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach releases on 26 June 2025 for PlayStation 5
  • Critics highlight its stylised storytelling, visual design, and A-list cast
  • Gameplay centres on post-apocalyptic cargo delivery and exploration
  • Reviews call it hypnotic, emotional, and sometimes frustratingly slow
  • Players are divided over its pacing, symbolism, and niche appeal

A cinematic sequel that’s both familiar and strange

Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2: On the Beach launches worldwide on 26 June, and early impressions suggest it’s just as unconventional as the original. Described by critics as a “hypnotising, slow-paced art-house game,” the sequel continues the unique blend of traversal gameplay, cinematic storytelling and surreal world-building introduced in Death Stranding (2019).

Set in an alternate future where the boundary between life and death has collapsed, the sequel follows protagonist Sam Porter Bridges (Norman Reedus) as he leaves his quiet life in Mexico to reconnect isolated communities across Mexico and Australia. The goal: restore access to a high-tech communication system called the chiral network in the wake of a fragmented, post-disaster world.

Keep ReadingShow less
Spider man 2

The demo allows players to experience up to two hours of gameplay

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 free demo now available on PlayStation Plus Premium

Key points

  • A two-hour demo of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is now available via PlayStation Plus Premium
  • The trial includes the first major boss battle and open-world exploration
  • The game launched in 2023 as a follow-up to Spider-Man and Miles Morales

  • Other demos, including The Last of Us Part II Remastered, are also available
  • Access is limited to PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers

Spider-Man sequel available to try for free

Sony is offering a free timed trial of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 through its PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service. The demo allows players to experience up to two hours of gameplay, including early story missions and free-roaming within New York City.

The game launched in 2023 as the third entry in Insomniac’s Spider-Man series, following the original Marvel’s Spider-Man and the Miles Morales spin-off. While praised for visual improvements and expanded traversal options, the sequel received mixed feedback regarding its story and gameplay similarity to its predecessors.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rockstar Boots GTA Player Mid-Stream After Jailbroken PS5 Leak

The footage of the removal quickly circulated on social media

iStock

Rockstar kicks GTA Online player mid-stream for leaking new DLC via jailbroken PS5

Rockstar Games has taken swift action against a GTA Online player who streamed unreleased content from the upcoming Money Fronts update using a jailbroken PlayStation 5. The player was removed from an online session in real-time by a Rockstar administrator, reinforcing the studio’s zero-tolerance stance on leaks and unauthorised access.

Player ejected during livestream

During the livestream, the user was showcasing content from the Money Fronts downloadable content (DLC), which is officially due for release on 17 June 2025. Midway through the broadcast, the stream was interrupted with an on-screen message that read:

Keep ReadingShow less
Donkey Kong Bananza

Donkey Kong Bananza is scheduled to launch on 17 July 2025,

IGN

Pauline joins Donkey Kong Bananza as sidekick, new gameplay revealed

Nintendo has revealed fresh gameplay details for Donkey Kong Bananza, the upcoming 3D platformer set to release exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 on 17 July 2025. A key highlight is the inclusion of Super Mario Odyssey's Pauline as Donkey Kong's new sidekick.

Pauline, appearing in a younger form, was previously leaked and then quickly removed from Nintendo platforms. Her confirmed appearance in the game marks a significant crossover within the Nintendo universe, though her exact link to the Kong storyline remains unclear.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc