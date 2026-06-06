'Resident Evil: Code Veronica' returns as Capcom revives a fan favourite chapter

Highlights

Capcom has announced a remake of Resident Evil – Code: Veronica

The survival horror title is scheduled for release in 2027

The game follows Claire and Chris Redfield during a viral outbreak spanning a prison island and Antarctica

The remake was unveiled during Summer Game Fest in Los Angeles

More than two decades after its original release, one of the most popular entries in the Resident Evil series is set to return.

Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil: Code Veronica, a remake of the 2000 game Resident Evil – Code: Veronica, will launch in 2027. The announcement was made during Summer Game Fest, one of the gaming industry's biggest annual showcases.

Revisiting a pivotal chapter in the franchise

The original game takes place three months after the events of Resident Evil 2 and alongside the timeline of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis.

Its story centres on siblings Claire and Chris Redfield as they battle to survive a devastating viral outbreak. Their journey takes them from a remote prison island in the Southern Ocean to a research facility in Antarctica, where they face some of the franchise's most dangerous threats.

Capcom says the remake will revisit the classic survival horror experience while reimagining it for a new generation of players.

Following the success of recent entries

The announcement comes months after the release of Resident Evil Requiem, the ninth mainline instalment in the long-running franchise.

That game introduced FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft, who investigates a string of mysterious deaths linked to survivors of the Raccoon City incident. She is joined by returning character Leon S. Kennedy as the investigation unfolds.

The remake of Code Veronica continues Capcom's strategy of revisiting key chapters from the series while expanding the wider Resident Evil universe.

One of Summer Game Fest's biggest reveals

Resident Evil: Code Veronica was among the standout announcements during Friday's Summer Game Fest presentation, which was streamed live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The title generated significant attention from fans of the franchise, many of whom have long viewed Code Veronica as one of the most important games in the series to remain untouched by Capcom's recent remake programme.

With Claire and Chris Redfield once again taking centre stage, the remake is expected to bring one of the franchise's defining stories to a new audience when it arrives in 2027.