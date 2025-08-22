GTA 6 fans left guessing as Rockstar silence fuels Gamescom rumours

Highlights:

GTA 6 fans speculated Rockstar could appear at Gamescom after its logo was spotted at Take-Two’s booth



The studio has not confirmed any presence, with the game still scheduled for release on 26 May 2026



GTA Online players can currently claim up to £1.6m in-game currency as part of Rockstar’s End of Summer giveaway



Speculation continues to swirl around Grand Theft Auto VI, one of the most anticipated video games of all time. Rumours of a Rockstar Games appearance at Gamescom were fuelled this week when the company’s logo was spotted on Take-Two Interactive’s booth. However, Rockstar has not confirmed any showcase at the event, and the release date remains set for May 2026.

Gamescom rumours

Fans noticed Rockstar’s branding among Take-Two’s displays at Gamescom, sparking hopes that new footage or details might be revealed. But there has been no official confirmation that GTA 6 will feature at the event.

The most recent update from Rockstar came in May, when the studio dropped the second trailer, fresh screenshots, artwork and an overhauled website. That followed the announcement that the release had been pushed back from autumn 2025 to 26 May 2026.

Release date confirmed

Take-Two, Rockstar’s parent company, reiterated that date during its quarterly earnings call on 7 August. With at least nine months still to go, leaks, speculation and fan theories continue to dominate discussion around the title.

GTA online bonuses

In the meantime, Rockstar has launched new incentives for Grand Theft Auto Online players. Those who log in before 17 September will receive £800,000 in-game cash, while GTA+ subscribers will be awarded an additional £800,000, bringing the total to £1.6m. Bonuses are deposited within 72 hours of logging in.

Rockstar also announced limited-time boosts, with triple rewards on Export Requests and double rewards on all Simeon Contact Missions. Players who complete all Premium Deluxe Repo Work missions before the deadline will unlock a £400,000 in-game bonus.

Staying updated

With Rockstar staying tight-lipped until closer to launch, the GTA community is left to sift through teasers, rumours and occasional updates from the studio. Fans eager for official news will likely need to wait until 2026 for the next major reveal.