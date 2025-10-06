Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Red Dead Redemption 2 PS5 remaster rumours intensify as Rockstar updates Steam listing

Observers have noted that Steam listing changes have previously preceded remaster announcements

Red Dead Redemption 2

Rumours of a next-gen version have circulated for years

YouTube/ Push Square
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 06, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Rockstar Games has updated the Steam description for Red Dead Redemption 2, sparking speculation about a PS5 and Xbox Series X/S remaster.
  • Previous listing changes have coincided with remaster announcements, suggesting a reveal could be imminent.
  • Rumours of a next-gen version have circulated for years, with reports in 2025 indicating development is underway.

Steam listing change fuels speculation

Rockstar Games recently modified the description of Red Dead Redemption 2 on Steam, prompting renewed discussion among fans that the studio may be preparing a PS5 and Xbox Series X/S remaster.

The updated listing now reads: “Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde Gang are outlaws on the run. With federal agents and bounty hunters massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal, and fight their way across the rugged heartland in order to survive.”

Observers have noted that Steam listing changes have previously preceded remaster announcements, including with The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, adding weight to speculation that an official reveal for Red Dead Redemption 2 may be imminent.

Next-gen version reportedly in development

Rumours of a remaster have circulated for several years. A report on GameReactor in May 2025 suggested that a native PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version of the game is in development.

Dan Houser, co-founder of Rockstar Games, recently described Red Dead Redemption 2 as the “best thing that I worked on” during his time at the studio, highlighting the ongoing significance of the title for the company.

- YouTube youtu.be

Original release and legacy

Red Dead Redemption 2 originally launched for PS4 and Xbox One in November 2018. The game has received widespread critical acclaim for its storytelling, world-building, and attention to detail, making a next-generation remaster a highly anticipated prospect for fans of the series.

ps5red dead redemption 2rockstar gamesrumoursxboxgaming

Related News

planet birth around infant star HOPS-315
Tech

Astronomers capture earliest moment of planet birth around infant star HOPS-315

More For You

EA

Shareholders will receive £166 per share in cash,

Getty Images

Video game giant EA bought out in £43bn deal, biggest all-cash takeover ever

Highlights

  • EA to be acquired by PIF, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners
  • Shareholders to receive £166 per share, 25% above market value
  • Deal marks largest all-cash sponsor take-private investment ever
  • EA to remain headquartered in California under CEO Andrew Wilson
  • Transaction expected to close in early 2027

EA agrees to £43bn all-cash takeover

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), the studio behind blockbuster franchises such as FIFA, Battlefield, and The Sims, is set to go private after agreeing to a £43 billion acquisition by an investor consortium made up of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners.

Shareholders will receive £166 per share in cash, a 25% premium on EA’s recent market price. PIF, which already owns 9.9% of the company, will roll its stake into the deal. Once completed, EA will no longer be listed on public markets.

Keep ReadingShow less
call of duty

Activision has announced that players will need TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot

YouTube/ IGN

Activision welcomes ‘Call of Duty’ cheaters in Black Ops 7 beta to test anti-cheat system

Highlights

  • Black Ops 7 beta requires TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot on PC to enforce strict anti-cheat measures.
  • Activision encourages cheaters to test the beta, using the opportunity to strengthen its RICOCHET Anti-Cheat system.
  • Any account banned for cheating in the beta will face permanent bans across all Call of Duty titles.

Stricter PC requirements for fair play

Activision has announced that players will need TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot enabled on their PCs to participate in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 beta and at launch. Similar to Battlefield 6, these security features prevent modified hardware and unauthorised software from compromising the game.

The beta opens on 2 October for early access players and 5 October for open beta participants. Activision recommends enabling TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot in advance to ensure readiness.

Keep ReadingShow less
Forza Horizon 6

Next Forza Horizon game takes players to Japan in 2026

X/ ForzaHorizon

'Forza Horizon 6' arrives in Japan next year for Xbox and PC, coming later to PlayStation 5

Highlights:

  • Microsoft confirms Forza Horizon 6 during Tokyo Game Show 2025
  • Launches in 2026 on PC and Xbox, with PlayStation 5 release to follow
  • Japan chosen as setting after years of fan demand

Microsoft makes it official

Microsoft has formally announced Forza Horizon 6, confirming its release during the company’s presentation at Tokyo Game Show 2025. The next entry in the open-world racing series will debut in 2026, first arriving on Xbox consoles and PC, before later making its way to PlayStation 5.

Japan finally arrives

Long regarded as the most-requested location among fans, Japan will serve as the backdrop for Forza Horizon 6. Executive Matt Booty described the choice as “bringing Japan to life like never before,” highlighting the demand that has persisted since the franchise began.

Keep ReadingShow less
GTA 6 release date

The listing also initially described the game as “the largest game launch in history"

Getty Images

Take-Two stands firm on GTA 6’s May 2026 release date despite rumours

Highlights:

  • Rockstar previously delayed GTA 6 to 26 May 2026.
  • Concerns over another delay grew after insider speculation.
  • Take-Two Interactive says the release date remains unchanged.
  • CEO Strauss Zelnick says details will be shared “in the future.”

Take-Two reiterates GTA 6 release date

Take-Two Interactive, the publisher behind Grand Theft Auto, has reaffirmed that GTA 6 will launch on 26 May 2026, despite growing speculation over a possible further delay.

Rockstar Games first announced the postponement in May 2025, explaining that the extra time was needed “to deliver at the level of quality” expected by fans. The studio has remained largely silent since, which has fuelled speculation about whether the title might slip again.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nintendo Direct

Longest ever general Direct with a 60-minute runtime

Getty Images

Nintendo Direct confirmed for September 12 with Switch 2 games and Mario anniversary news

Highlights:

  • Nintendo Direct scheduled for Friday, 12 September at 2pm BST / 9am ET
  • Longest ever general Direct with a 60-minute runtime
  • Likely announcements for Super Mario Bros 40th anniversary
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond release date expected
  • Updates on Switch and Switch 2 games anticipated

Nintendo confirms longest Direct to date

Nintendo has confirmed that its next Nintendo Direct will take place on Friday, 12 September at 2pm BST / 9am ET. The presentation will run for around 60 minutes, making it the longest general Direct in the company’s history. It will feature updates on both upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 titles and games for the current Switch.

Mario’s 40th anniversary points to major announcements

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Super Mario Bros, with the date falling on Saturday, 13 September. During the franchise’s 35th anniversary in 2020, Nintendo launched several celebratory products, including Super Mario 3D World: Bowser’s Fury, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, a Game & Watch device, and the limited-release collections Super Mario 3D All-Stars and Super Mario Bros 35.
Currently, no new Mario titles are confirmed to be in development, raising expectations that the anniversary will be a major focus of this Direct.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us