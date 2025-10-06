Red Dead Redemption 2 PS5 remaster rumours intensify as Rockstar updates Steam listing

Highlights:

Rockstar Games has updated the Steam description for Red Dead Redemption 2, sparking speculation about a PS5 and Xbox Series X/S remaster.

Previous listing changes have coincided with remaster announcements, suggesting a reveal could be imminent.

Rumours of a next-gen version have circulated for years, with reports in 2025 indicating development is underway.

Steam listing change fuels speculation

Rockstar Games recently modified the description of Red Dead Redemption 2 on Steam, prompting renewed discussion among fans that the studio may be preparing a PS5 and Xbox Series X/S remaster.

The updated listing now reads: “Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde Gang are outlaws on the run. With federal agents and bounty hunters massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal, and fight their way across the rugged heartland in order to survive.”

Observers have noted that Steam listing changes have previously preceded remaster announcements, including with The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, adding weight to speculation that an official reveal for Red Dead Redemption 2 may be imminent.

Next-gen version reportedly in development

Rumours of a remaster have circulated for several years. A report on GameReactor in May 2025 suggested that a native PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version of the game is in development.

Dan Houser, co-founder of Rockstar Games, recently described Red Dead Redemption 2 as the “best thing that I worked on” during his time at the studio, highlighting the ongoing significance of the title for the company.

Original release and legacy

Red Dead Redemption 2 originally launched for PS4 and Xbox One in November 2018. The game has received widespread critical acclaim for its storytelling, world-building, and attention to detail, making a next-generation remaster a highly anticipated prospect for fans of the series.