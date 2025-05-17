Red Dead Redemption 2 next-gen upgrade reportedly leaked

A possible next-gen upgrade for Red Dead Redemption 2 has surfaced following a reported leak, suggesting Rockstar Games may soon bring its award-winning title to Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

The information comes via GameReactor, which claims to have spoken to a source close to Rockstar. According to the report, an enhanced version of the game is in development, although no official announcement has been made. As such, the details should be treated as unconfirmed.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was originally released in 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. While it remains visually impressive even by today's standards, fans have long called for an updated version that fully utilises the capabilities of newer consoles. At present, the game runs on next-gen hardware only via backwards compatibility, without dedicated performance or visual upgrades.

The leak also mentions the possibility of Red Dead Redemption 2 being re-released on the rumoured Nintendo Switch 2. While this claim has raised eyebrows, it comes alongside reports that Cyberpunk 2077 is also heading to the upcoming Nintendo console, lending some credibility to the idea.

It is not yet known whether the upgrade would be available as a free update for current owners, or sold as a new edition. Should Rockstar decide to charge for the enhanced version, it could prompt criticism from players, especially as the studio has previously offered limited free upgrade paths.

The potential upgrade arrives amid ongoing frustration among fans over the delay of Grand Theft Auto VI, now expected in May 2026. A next-gen re-release of Red Dead Redemption 2 could help maintain interest and goodwill in the interim.

The leak further suggests Rockstar may also be planning a new version of Grand Theft Auto IV. Rather than a full remaster, this is believed to be a re-release featuring improved resolution and framerate, along with all previously released DLC content.

If confirmed, both titles could mark a busy year for Rockstar, even without the launch of its next major instalment. However, until an official statement is released, the reported leaks remain speculative.